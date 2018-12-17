Cornyn: “There’s not going to be a vote tonight. You could take it to the bank.”

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Republican Sen. Bob Corker warned that he didn’t know if a compromise would be reached tonight, but said some people are “optimistic that something happens tonight."

“I don’t know, but the goal is to get something done very quickly,” the Tennessee lawmaker said.

Corker said everyone is at the table now.

“There are some people on the White House team who think this can be done in hours. There are others that think it takes 24. I think what Mitch (McConnell) is telling folks is you probably ought to stick around.”

Corker clarified, not necessarily for tonight, but just stay in town.