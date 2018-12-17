Government shutdown countdownBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Cornyn: “There’s not going to be a vote tonight. You could take it to the bank.”
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn just said the negotiation will continue though the night.
But the Texas Republican added:
Earlier this evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking from the floor, urged Democrats to work with the White House on an agreement.
Sen. Bob Corker: "The goal is to get something done very quickly"
From CNN's Lauren Fox
Republican Sen. Bob Corker warned that he didn’t know if a compromise would be reached tonight, but said some people are “optimistic that something happens tonight."
Corker said everyone is at the table now.
“There are some people on the White House team who think this can be done in hours. There are others that think it takes 24. I think what Mitch (McConnell) is telling folks is you probably ought to stick around.”
Corker clarified, not necessarily for tonight, but just stay in town.
Shutdown is a “strategic mistake,” source says
From CNN's Jim Acosta
A source close to the White House said President Trump is making a “strategic mistake” in allowing the government to shutdown but that it's an important lesson to learn “you can’t always get what you want.”
Another source said Trump may be looking at a brief shutdown to appease his base.
The Senate just passed a motion to proceed with the House's spending bill
From CNN's Ted Barrett
The Senate just passed a motion to advance the House's spending bill on the floor.
The bill includes $5 billion for President Trump's border wall.
The final vote was 48-47, with Vice President Mike Pence issuing the tie-breaking vote.
Remember: In order to pass the bill and send it to President Trump for a signature, at least 60 senators need to vote for it.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke from the floor shortly after the vote, and urged Democrats to work with the White House on an agreement.
Here's what he said:
"Republicans support the House-passed bill which includes additional border security funding and we're also, however, eager to complete the remaining appropriation bills which the Senate has already passed. However, obviously since any eventual solution requires 60 votes here in the Senate, it has been clear from the beginning that two things are necessary: support from enough Senate Democrats to pass the proposal at 60 and a presidential signature. As a result, the Senate has voted to proceed to legislation before us in order, in order to preserve maximum flexibility for a productive conversation to continue between the White House and our Democratic colleagues. I hope Senate Democrats will work with the White House on an agreement that can pass both houses of Congress and receive the President's signature."
Trump tweets image of "beautiful" steel barrier as shutdown looms
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump tweeted an image of the “Steel Slat Barrier," as lawmakers scramble to avert a government shutdown before midnight.
"A design of our Steel Slat Barrier which is totally effective while at the same time beautiful!" he tweeted.
Funding for Trump's signature campaign promise of a border wall has been a sticking point in the shutdown talks.
Here's the tweet:
Slats vs. Wall: At the farm bill signing event Thursday, President Trump mentioned the use of steel slats as a way "to give them a little bit of an out" instead of using the term "wall."
"At this moment there is a debate over funding, border security and the wall -- also called, so that I give them a little bit of an out -- steel slats. We don’t use the word wall necessarily. But it has to be something special to do the job. Steel slats," Trump said.
Watch here:
Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell are on the Senate floor right now
Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are on the Senate floor right now.
McConnell is about to speak.
Earlier today, Pence met, along side Mick Mulvaney and Jared Kushner, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Senate leadership will discuss possible way to move forward, Corker says
From CNN's Manu Raju and Phil Mattingly
Republican Sen. Bob Corker said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are about to come to the floor to discuss a “process” to potentially avoid a shutdown.
He made it clear to reporters that this is not an agreement about funding levels. But it will be a discussion to “chart the course forward” on how to avoid shutdown. It’s not clear if this will avoid the shutdown and he refused to give details.
Trump, he said, is “very aware of what is happening.”
Any moment now: Corker expects the leaders to make an announcement within 30 minutes.
Melania Trump travels to Mar-a-Lago for holidays, but the President isn’t leaving Washington yet
From CNN's Kate Bennett and Kevin Liptak
President Trump isn’t traveling today, but despite a looming government shutdown, first lady Melania Trump is on her way to Mar-a-Lago for the holidays.
“It has long been the family’s tradition to spend their Christmas holiday at Mar-a-Lago. Her plans to travel with her son to their Florida home for his winter break have not changed this year," her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told CNN of the first lady’s decision to proceed with the planned 16-day vacation.
Because she is a member of the first family, the first lady must fly on government aircraft, which is operated by the military.
An official familiar with plans said the President won’t go to Florida today, but may still make the trip.
Lisa Murkowski tees off on Trump: Americans expect Republicans to have an "end game"
From CNN's Manu Raju and Sarah Mucha
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski ripped President Trump's handling of the funding battle that could cause a government shutdown, saying she told him at the White House that a shutdown was "bad direction to take."
In an interview in the Capitol, she confirmed to CNN that Trump did not lay out an end game or detail what he would be willing to support to avoid a government shutdown.
Murkowski said she was was frustrated that Trump did not lay out what he would sign to end a shutdown.
“Because people are expecting, Americans are expecting that a Republican President, along with his Republican House and Senate will have an end game, will have a path forward for us as we are just hours away from a government shutdown," the Alaska lawmaker said.
At the White House meeting Friday morning, Murkowski said she was "very clear that I felt a shutdown was a bad direction to take, that it doesn’t serve anyone well and that the American public expects us to figure it out. So I was pretty clear.”
She said Trump was "passionate about ensuring that we address the issue of border security," and made it "very clear" he doesn't like the short-term bill to keep a portion of the government open until February.