The Senate could vote on a new CR on Friday

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell returned to the Capitol from the White House and would not directly answer several questions about what he thinks President Trump will do, or if he discussed the spending standoff with the President while there for the farm bill signing.

“The action is over on the House side. We are waiting to see what they do,” McConnell said, referring to the upcoming vote on the new continuing resolution.

What we're watching: Separately, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt told CNN senators have been told to be ready to vote, possibly at noon Friday, on the new continuing resolution if it passes the House.

He described the vote situation as “very fluid” and quipped “the President may change his mind, a couple of times.”

A frustrated senior Democratic Senate side told CNN that some senators are just landing in their west coast states now and learning of these developments.