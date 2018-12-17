Chuck Schumer reminds Trump: "You own the shutdown — your own words"

The clock is ticking as we get closer and closer to a government shutdown.

Just before Senate Republicans meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted a blistering message to Twitter, directed at the President.

"You own the shutdown," he tweeted, including the hashtag #TrumpShutdown.

How we got here: Last week, in a meeting with Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Trump preemptively accepted ownership of a then-merely possible shutdown, telling the Democrats he would be "proud" to shut down the government over border security.

But now, the President is trying to turn the tables. Earlier today, Trump tweeted that it's the Democrats who will own the shutdown, not him.