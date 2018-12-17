Government shutdown begins while negotiations continueBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Paul P. Murphy and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Schumer says Trump must publicly say he will support any agreement before there is a vote
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed President Donald Trump while speaking on the Senate floor Saturday, saying, "President Trump, if you want to open the government, you must abandon the wall – plain and simple.”
Schumer said that Trump must publicly say he will support any agreement, saying he wants to avoid what happened earlier in the week when there were indications from White House aides that the President would sign a stop gap spending measure but then said he would not.
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier said any agreement would need the support of both the President and Senate Democrats, Schumer said McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan must also support it publicly.
“Leader McConnell can’t duck out of it,” Schumer said.
Trump tweets he will be having lunch with group "concerning Border Security"
From CNN's Kristin Wilson
As lawmakers look for a path forward to fund the government, President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he "Will be having lunch in White House residence with large group concerning Border Security."
A funding deal has yet to be made days after Trump said he would not sign the legislation that had passed through the Senate earlier this week because it did not include $5 billion for a border wall.
When he was leaving the floor of the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked if he was attending the lunch the President had just tweeted about.
McConnell said: “No. I am not going to lunch.”
McConnell also told reporters about any agreement to end the shutdown, “As I just said in the floor, this is between the democrats and the president and I hope they’re reaching an agreement sometime soon.”
In addition to McConnell, CNN has learned from aides that there are some Democrats not attending the lunch. Democratic leadership appear to have not been invited. Per aides, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer nor Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would be at the White House residence.
CNN's Phil Mattingly and Sarah Mucha contributed to this report.
McConnell says no action on Senate floor until Trump and Senate Dems come to agreement
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there will be no action on the Senate floor until President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats come to an agreement.
McConnell said the Senate will “push the pause button” until President Trump and Senate Democrats can come to an agreement on government funding.
He said there will be no procedural votes nor test votes until that time.
Any bill to re-open the government will need 60 votes to gain Senate passage because of procedural rules meaning Republicans will need some Democratic votes.
McConnell then transitioned to discuss the importance of border security and “securing the homeland.”
Congress searches for deal to end partial government shutdown
By Sophie Tatum
Lawmakers are expected to convene today on Capitol Hill, as a plan to fund the government has yet to come to fruition. This comes just a day after members of Congress and President Donald Trump failed to come to an agreement on a deal, resulting in the third government shutdown this year.
Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who was briefed by Vice President Mike Pence, the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner and budget director Mick Mulvaney on Friday, told CNN's Suzanne Malveaux on Saturday morning that the hope is McConnell will have a deal to announce when the Senate reconvenes at noon.
The debate between the White House and Congress focuses not just on how much money to allocate to border security, but also on the language stipulating where and how that money can be spent, he said.
If there's no agreement, Lankford said he believes the American people will be looking at a much longer shutdown.
Schumer and Pelosi release joint statement: "America has now entered a Trump Shutdown"
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer just released the following statement on the partial government shutdown:
"Regrettably, America has now entered a Trump Shutdown. Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. But instead of honoring his responsibility to the American people, President Trump threw a temper tantrum and convinced House Republicans to push our nation into a destructive Trump Shutdown in the middle of the holiday season. President Trump has said more than 25 times that he wanted a shutdown and now he has gotten what he wanted.
"Democrats have offered Republicans multiple proposals to keep the government open, including one that already passed the Senate unanimously, and all of which include funding for strong, sensible, and effective border security – not the president's ineffective and expensive wall. If President Trump and Republicans choose to continue this Trump Shutdown, the new House Democratic majority will swiftly pass legislation to re-open government in January."
The federal government just partially shut down
The US government is now partially shut down, as a midnight deadline to continue funding it passed without a new spending bill in place.
Congress and the White House failed to reach a deal Friday night to avert the shuttering of several departments, about 25% of the government, over money for President Trump's desired border wall. Negotiations will continue Saturday.
It is the third government shutdown of the year, the first time that has happened since 1977.
Here’s who technically shuts down the government
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
The White House budget director and incoming chief of staff Mick Mulvaney technically shuts down the government.
He's technically in charge of formally shutting down the quarter of the government that will lack funding starting at midnight tonight. Mulvaney spent several hours on the Hill today, shuttling between the House and the Senate with Mike Pence and Jared Kushner. It's notable that he went, and John Kelly, still the chief of staff, stayed behind.
Mulvaney has done this before: He was the one who formally shut down the government in January 2018.
"In fact, I found out for the first time last night that the person who technically shuts the government down is me, which is kind of cool," he said at the time.
Oddly enough, Mulvaney had been in and out of the Oval Office on Dec. 14 for scheduled talks about an impending budget showdown when, on the spur of the moment, President Trump offered him the open chief of staff job.
"We're going to have a shutdown": Trump blames Democrats in video tweet
From CNN's Liz Stark
In a video released on Twitter Friday evening, President Trump called for greater border security "with a wall or a slat fence or whatever you want to call it."
He later pointed the finger at Democrats: "We're going to have a shutdown. There's nothing we can do about that because we need the Democrats to give us their votes."
"Call it a Democrat shutdown. Call it whatever you want. But we need their help to get this approved," he added, 10 days after telling the Democrats in the Oval Office -- and Americans watching on television at home -- he would be "proud" to shut down the government over border security.
As a closing message, Trump said: "The shutdown hopefully will not last long."