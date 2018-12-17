Schumer says Trump must publicly say he will support any agreement before there is a vote

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed President Donald Trump while speaking on the Senate floor Saturday, saying, "President Trump, if you want to open the government, you must abandon the wall – plain and simple.”

Schumer said that Trump must publicly say he will support any agreement, saying he wants to avoid what happened earlier in the week when there were indications from White House aides that the President would sign a stop gap spending measure but then said he would not.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier said any agreement would need the support of both the President and Senate Democrats, Schumer said McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan must also support it publicly.

“Leader McConnell can’t duck out of it,” Schumer said.