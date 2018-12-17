Trump wants Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option. That's not going to happen.

President Trump, following comments from a few Republican Senators, tweeted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should move to change the Senate rules to require just a simple majority to move forward on legislation (the “nuclear option” to end the 60 vote threshold.)

To make this as clear as humanly possible: This will never happen as long as McConnell is leader. Period.

McConnell has explicitly said multiple times on the record that he won't. And even if he tried, he wouldn’t even have enough GOP votes to carry out the nuclear option since a number of his members are opposed as well.

So in short, this isn’t going to happen.