Government shutdown begins while negotiations continueBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Paul P. Murphy and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Trump to stay in DC because of the shutdown
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
Schumer spokesman: "we’re still very far apart."
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Following the meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Schumer spokesman said "The Vice President came in for a discussion and made an offer. Unfortunately, we’re still very far apart."
Senate has adjourned with little expectation of a quick deal
From CNN's Ted Barrett
The Senate has adjourned for the day. There will be a pro forma session Monday -- but the next actual session is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, so there is little expectation of passing a deal soon.
Pence to meet with Schumer shortly
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Vice President Mike Pence has just arrived at the Capitol where he will soon meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Schumer aide said.
The meeting is at the White House’s request.
Pence will give a readout of the White House lunch and Schumer will reiterate that border wall money can’t pass the Senate, the aide said.
Schumer says Trump must publicly say he will support any agreement before there is a vote
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed President Donald Trump while speaking on the Senate floor Saturday, saying, "President Trump, if you want to open the government, you must abandon the wall – plain and simple.”
Schumer said that Trump must publicly say he will support any agreement, saying he wants to avoid what happened earlier in the week when there were indications from White House aides that the President would sign a stop gap spending measure but then said he would not.
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier said any agreement would need the support of both the President and Senate Democrats, Schumer said McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan must also support it publicly.
“Leader McConnell can’t duck out of it,” Schumer said.
Trump tweets he will be having lunch with group "concerning Border Security"
From CNN's Kristin Wilson
As lawmakers look for a path forward to fund the government, President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he "Will be having lunch in White House residence with large group concerning Border Security."
A funding deal has yet to be made days after Trump said he would not sign the legislation that had passed through the Senate earlier this week because it did not include $5 billion for a border wall.
When he was leaving the floor of the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked if he was attending the lunch the President had just tweeted about.
McConnell said: “No. I am not going to lunch.”
McConnell also told reporters about any agreement to end the shutdown, “As I just said in the floor, this is between the democrats and the president and I hope they’re reaching an agreement sometime soon.”
In addition to McConnell, CNN has learned from aides that there are some Democrats not attending the lunch. Democratic leadership appear to have not been invited. Per aides, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer nor Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would be at the White House residence.
CNN's Phil Mattingly and Sarah Mucha contributed to this report.
McConnell says no action on Senate floor until Trump and Senate Dems come to agreement
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there will be no action on the Senate floor until President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats come to an agreement.
McConnell said the Senate will “push the pause button” until President Trump and Senate Democrats can come to an agreement on government funding.
He said there will be no procedural votes nor test votes until that time.
Any bill to re-open the government will need 60 votes to gain Senate passage because of procedural rules meaning Republicans will need some Democratic votes.
McConnell then transitioned to discuss the importance of border security and “securing the homeland.”
Congress searches for deal to end partial government shutdown
By Sophie Tatum
Lawmakers are expected to convene today on Capitol Hill, as a plan to fund the government has yet to come to fruition. This comes just a day after members of Congress and President Donald Trump failed to come to an agreement on a deal, resulting in the third government shutdown this year.
Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who was briefed by Vice President Mike Pence, the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner and budget director Mick Mulvaney on Friday, told CNN's Suzanne Malveaux on Saturday morning that the hope is McConnell will have a deal to announce when the Senate reconvenes at noon.
The debate between the White House and Congress focuses not just on how much money to allocate to border security, but also on the language stipulating where and how that money can be spent, he said.
If there's no agreement, Lankford said he believes the American people will be looking at a much longer shutdown.
