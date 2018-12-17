Trump to stay in DC because of the shutdown

As lawmakers look for a path forward to fund the government, President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he "Will be having lunch in White House residence with large group concerning Border Security."

A funding deal has yet to be made days after Trump said he would not sign the legislation that had passed through the Senate earlier this week because it did not include $5 billion for a border wall.

When he was leaving the floor of the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked if he was attending the lunch the President had just tweeted about.

McConnell said: “No. I am not going to lunch.”

McConnell also told reporters about any agreement to end the shutdown, “As I just said in the floor, this is between the democrats and the president and I hope they’re reaching an agreement sometime soon.”

In addition to McConnell, CNN has learned from aides that there are some Democrats not attending the lunch. Democratic leadership appear to have not been invited. Per aides, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer nor Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would be at the White House residence.

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Sarah Mucha contributed to this report.