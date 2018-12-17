Trump: "I’ve made my position very clear" on spending bill

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump opened his remarks at the Farm Bill signing event by weighing in on border security.

Trump maintained that he'll only support a measure that includes funding for the border wall.

“I’ve made my position very clear. Any measure that funds the government must include border security,” he said.

The President went on to describe concerns over the use of word "wall."

"At this moment there is a debate over funding, border security and the wall — also called, so that I give them a little bit of an out — steel slats. We don’t use the word wall, necessarily. But it has to be something special to do the job. Steel slats," he said Thursday.