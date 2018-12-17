So, what now? Here's what needs to happen to avoid a partial government shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to schedule a vote Friday to begin debate on the House-passed CR, which includes the $5 billion for the border wall.

To begin debate, McConnell will need 50 senators to vote to advance the measure. But GOP and Democratic sources are skeptical he will get 50 votes, in part, because of absences as well as frustration about the President’s handling of this episode.

If McConnell does get on the bill, he would need 60 votes to break a Democratic filibuster. That means he would need at least nine Democrats to vote to break the filibuster, which will not happen.

At that point, either the two chambers negotiate a compromise with the White House or the House will have to approve the CR that passed the Senate Wednesday night, which does not have $5 billion for the border wall, and send it to Trump for his signature.

Otherwise, a partial shutdown will occur.