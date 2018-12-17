Senate Republicans are working on several options to fund the government

The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, Dec. 17, 2018, as the deadline to fund the government approaches. The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, Dec. 17, 2018, as the deadline to fund the government approaches. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Senate Republicans are prepared to take the lead on a legislative effort to fund the government beyond Friday's deadline, according to two sources familiar with the strategy.

Republican negotiators have worked behind the scenes for days to craft options for the White House, but they have not been given a green light to move forward on any of them as the President considers his position that he must have $5 billion in border wall funding to sign off on any deal.

Here's what they've been working on:

A short-term punt to the new year that would freeze spending levels for the 25 percent of the federal government facing the funding deadline.

Negotiators have toyed with several combinations of longer-term options that may incorporate boosted funding for border security through other mechanisms — something Democrats have made clear they are likely to oppose.

They've also considered continuing funding for the Department of Homeland Security for a month, while moving forward with longer-term funding for the six other appropriations measures.

Sources are now beginning to acknowledge that, with time running out, the solution may need to be a short-term agreement to extend funding at the current levels — or face the partial government shutdown. But to this point, those sources say, a final decision still hasn’t been made.