A new continuing resolution bill is out
A new continuing resolution to fund the federal government was just released.
Its release comes after Republican lawmakers met with President Trump at the White House earlier Thursday to discuss funding for the government and a wall along the southern border.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said Trump told them he wouldn't sign a bill that doesn't include funding for the border wall.
Ryan vowed to return to the drawing board to meet the President's demands.
The House Rules Committee will soon meet about the continuing resolution
The House Rules Committee will meet at 3:45 p.m. ET on the continuing resolution, setting things in motion for a potential vote.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said GOP leaders were getting ready to start putting language together to add new border wall funding to the continuing resolution.
“We’re moving forward with rules first and want to make sure that goes smooth and then we’re just going to keep working through the evening to get this done," he said.
House Republican leader says he's not worried about votes in the Senate
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy remains confident this last minute push by the GOP to insert funding for border security and disaster relief will be successful.
However, he refused to acknowledge the reality of the situation: In particular that even if the House can pass the bill, it will likely die in the Senate.
McCarthy said should that happen, it would be on the Senate, not the House. Here's how he put it:
“Well I serve in the House. We have the House, we have the Senate. The Senate avoiding dealing with the border and dealing with disasters and we think that is important. Like anything else, the House has a version, the Senate has a version and they can take it up if that choose.”
McCarthy also brushed off concerns that the bill won’t pass or that there may not physically be enough members around to pass the legislation.
He also argued there is plenty of time to get the deal done.
How Republican lawmakers are reacting to Trump's demand for wall funding
Many senators had already left Capitol Hill for the holidays when word spread that President Trump wouldn't sign a continuing resolution without funding for a border wall.
Several GOP senators said even if the House passed additional funding for border security, it could not pass the Senate where votes are needed from Democrats to advance it.
Some Republican lawmakers were left in disbelief by the news. Here's what they said:
- Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts: “We’re down to almost single digits here,” Roberts said about the large number of senators from both parties who left town after the Senate passed the stopgap bill late Wednesday night. “This is not a good situation.”
- Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said the Capitol looked like a “ghost town.” He continued: “I’m not sure what leverage the President thinks he has at this moment. The way you create leverage is keep this issue alive and keep arguing why we need to secure the border,” Johnson said before noting that Trump might just change his mind too. “This could all change in 30 minutes, too.”
- Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi, the chairman of the Budget Committee, acknowledged the President doesn't have enough support in the Senate. "No, he won’t have 60 votes over here."
Susan Collins, in disbelief, almost drops her handbag after learning about Trump's standoff
Republican Sen. Susan Collins almost dropped her handbag as she gestured in disbelief at word, delivered to her by reporters in the Capitol, that President Donald Trump would not sign the continuing resolution unless border wall money was added.
Collins was already headed to the airport to return home to Maine and wait for the drama to play out. But that's when word came, via House Speaker Paul Ryan who met with Trump, that a government shutdown now seemed more likely.
“Boy, we can’t have government shutdown. It’s never good," she said. “How many times do we have to learn that?”
Collins and other GOP senators were told they would be given 24 hours’ notice before a vote was called so they could fly back to DC.
Bob Corker: "Y'all have fun. I'm getting ready to drive to Chattanooga."
Republican Sen. Bob Corker said he’s not surprised that Trump says he won’t sign continuing resolution — and he laughed as he described the situation.
Corker said there is no guidance from leadership about how to move forward on this. He said senators are already heading home, and stressed this is all “elementary relative to” Trump’s decision yesterday to withdraw troops from Syria.
Here's Corker's full exchange with reporters:
Corker: “Well Mitch is on the phone with Paul right now so..." *starts chuckling*
Reporter: Why are you laughing?
Corker: “Well, why not?”
Reporter: Are you surprised by this?
Corker: “No, not really. I mean look at Syria yesterday... this is elementary relative to the decision made yesterday in such a precipitous way right, I mean you’re talking about a major policy decision made in the same manner right so this is something that whatever happens we all know we’ll move beyond. What happened yesterday in Syria which is a similar kind of decision making process is going to affect things things for the long haul.”
Reporter: What is the path forward on the CR though?
Corker: “I don’t know. Y’all have fun. I’m getting ready to drive to Chattanooga.”
Reporter: What’s the guidance from leadership?
Corker: “They have no guidance ... I saw senators heading out going home knowing that even if we vote they’re going to give folks time to get back ... I think they’re just sorta swirling around over there”
Then Ted Cruz walked by and said: “I think we need to follow through with funding for the border”
Corker laughed again: “You can’t make this stuff up”
Missing members may complicate passage for Trump’s wall
From CNN's Manu Raju
Roughy 40 members from both parties have been absent in this latest series of votes, adding another complication to the last-ditch scramble to pass a funding bill with President Trump’s wall money.
House Republicans will roll out a funding plan soon, congressman says
Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy told CNN he believes "there’s still plenty of time" to avoid a partial government shutdown before Friday's deadline.
He went on to say that House members plan to roll out a funding plan soon.
Asked whether it's possible that the Senate could just strip off wall funding and send the stop-gap funding bill back to the House, he told reporters: "The President wouldn't sign that."
So what happens next? GOP working to add wall funding to spending bill
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise tells reporters that Republicans are working to add wall funding to the stop-gap spending bill.
“We’re going to move forward today to add language to the bill that the Senate sent over on government funding to add $5 billion to the wall as well as the disaster relief funding that’s been agreed upon between the House and Senate," he said.
The timeline: This could be voted on today.
But a key thing to remember: It is uncertain it will pass the House, and it has no chance in the Senate. The question is what do they do after it fails. Republican leaders aren’t sure yet.
Asked what happens if this bill for wall money fails in the Senate, Rep. Mark Meadows said: “I don’t know — I’m not in the Senate.”