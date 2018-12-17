A new continuing resolution bill is out

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Republican Sen. Bob Corker said he’s not surprised that Trump says he won’t sign continuing resolution — and he laughed as he described the situation.

Corker said there is no guidance from leadership about how to move forward on this. He said senators are already heading home, and stressed this is all “elementary relative to” Trump’s decision yesterday to withdraw troops from Syria.

Here's Corker's full exchange with reporters:

Corker: “Well Mitch is on the phone with Paul right now so..." *starts chuckling*

Reporter: Why are you laughing?

Corker: “Well, why not?”

Reporter: Are you surprised by this?

Corker: “No, not really. I mean look at Syria yesterday... this is elementary relative to the decision made yesterday in such a precipitous way right, I mean you’re talking about a major policy decision made in the same manner right so this is something that whatever happens we all know we’ll move beyond. What happened yesterday in Syria which is a similar kind of decision making process is going to affect things things for the long haul.”

Reporter: What is the path forward on the CR though?

Corker: “I don’t know. Y’all have fun. I’m getting ready to drive to Chattanooga.”

Reporter: What’s the guidance from leadership?

Corker: “They have no guidance ... I saw senators heading out going home knowing that even if we vote they’re going to give folks time to get back ... I think they’re just sorta swirling around over there”

Then Ted Cruz walked by and said: “I think we need to follow through with funding for the border”

Corker laughed again: “You can’t make this stuff up”