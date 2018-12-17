These 5 government entities would be affected by a partial shutdown

The Justice Department is one of the agencies that would be affected by a lapse in funding. The Justice Department is one of the agencies that would be affected by a lapse in funding. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Washington is on the brink of a partial government shutdown, with funding set to expire for several key federal agencies tonight at midnight and no guarantee that lawmakers can come up with a plan that President Trump will support to extend the rapidly approaching deadline.

If lawmakers can't strike a deal with the President, there are a number of government entities that would be affected by a lapse in funding, including....

The Department of Homeland Security

The Justice Department

The Interior Department

The State Department

The Department of Housing and Urban Development

Remember: If a shutdown were to take place, it would be limited in scope. That's because lawmakers have already funded roughly 75% of the federal government through September 2019.