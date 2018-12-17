Government shutdown countdownBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
These 5 government entities would be affected by a partial shutdown
From CNN's Clare Foran
Washington is on the brink of a partial government shutdown, with funding set to expire for several key federal agencies tonight at midnight and no guarantee that lawmakers can come up with a plan that President Trump will support to extend the rapidly approaching deadline.
If lawmakers can't strike a deal with the President, there are a number of government entities that would be affected by a lapse in funding, including....
- The Department of Homeland Security
- The Justice Department
- The Interior Department
- The State Department
- The Department of Housing and Urban Development
Remember: If a shutdown were to take place, it would be limited in scope. That's because lawmakers have already funded roughly 75% of the federal government through September 2019.
So, what now? Here's what needs to happen to avoid a partial government shutdown
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Manu Raju
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to schedule a vote Friday to begin debate on the House-passed CR, which includes the $5 billion for the border wall.
To begin debate, McConnell will need 50 senators to vote to advance the measure. But GOP and Democratic sources are skeptical he will get 50 votes, in part, because of absences as well as frustration about the President’s handling of this episode.
If McConnell does get on the bill, he would need 60 votes to break a Democratic filibuster. That means he would need at least nine Democrats to vote to break the filibuster, which will not happen.
At that point, either the two chambers negotiate a compromise with the White House or the House will have to approve the CR that passed the Senate Wednesday night, which does not have $5 billion for the border wall, and send it to Trump for his signature.
Otherwise, a partial shutdown will occur.
White House: Trump won’t go to Mar-a-Lago if there is a shutdown
From CNNs Jim Acosta
President Trump will not travel Friday if there is a government shutdown, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday.
He is scheduled to travel to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday for a two-week holiday break.
Where things stand now: The House on Thursday night passed a spending bill that includes an additional $5 billion for Trump's border wall. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to be dead on arrival due to opposition over the border wall money.
Trump will not sign a bill without wall money, GOP congressman says
From CNN's Manu Raju and Ashley Killough
President Trump “made clear” he would not sign a bill to keep government open without border money, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.
Asked if the House will still be in session during a possible shutdown, he said: “I do not want the government to shut down. So we have time to get the work done.”
House passes spending bill with border wall funding
From CNN's Ashley Killough
The US House of Representatives passed legislation that funds President Trump’s $5 billion request for new border wall funds, attaching it to a must-pass spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to be dead on arrival due to opposition over the border wall money.
The vote was 217-185.
Eight Republicans voted against the bill.
While the Senate passed a short-term spending bill Wednesday to keep parts of the government open through Feb. 8, the President refused to sign it on Thursday, demanding legislation that included money for a border wall and igniting a scramble to produce the bill that the House voted on Thursday night.
After the Senate rejects the House version as expected, it’s unclear yet whether the House will take up the original Senate version — which did not include border wall funds — as a last-ditch effort to avoid a shutdown.
The House is voting on a short-term spending bill right now
From CNN's Ashley Killough
The US House of Representatives has started voting on the revised continuing resolution that includes $5 billion in new money for the border wall and nearly $8 billion in disaster funds.
DHS prepares plans for possible shutdown
From CNN's Geneva Sands
The Department of Homeland Security published its potential shutdown plans earlier this week, stating that during a federal funding hiatus or lapse in appropriations, it "must be able to cease its government operations in an orderly fashion."
Some DHS functions, like the Disaster Relief Fund, and fee-funded activities such as those funded by the Immigration Examinations Fee Account are except from the shutdown.
Other specific job functions, like top officials, active duty military, those detailed to the White House and anyone that is deemed necessary for the protection of human life and property may be exempt from furlough during a shutdown.
Examples are law enforcement, cargo inspection, the Secret Service and support of counter-terrorism.
Those jobs not exempt from furlough include, research and development activities, legislative, public affairs, and intergovernmental affairs and most training and development.
As of November, DHS had 245,405 employees, of whom 212,699 or nearly 90 percent are considered "essential" and are exempt from furlough in the event of a shutdown.
House spending bill clears first hurdle
From CNN's Ashley Killough
The House spending bill passed a rule that would allow a new amendment that includes $5 billion for the border wall to enter the final bill.
The rule passed on a party line vote of 221-179.
What that means: Lawmakers will debate for an hour, then hold a final vote on the continuing resolution after that.
House spending bill includes $5 billion for a border wall
From CNN's Ashley Killough
The House's continuing resolution is the same Senate spending bill that passed last night, but it includes a new amendment, according to multiple GOP aides.
The amendment includes:
- $5 billion in new money for the border wall for the rest of the fiscal year but to remain available until Sept. 30, 2023.
- $7.81 billion in disaster funds through Sept. 30, 2019 in the aftermath of widespread wildfires and hurricanes Michael and Florence.
The continuing resolution still funds the government through Feb. 8, 2019.