Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have left Capitol Hill for the night
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Phil Mattingly
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have left the Capitol, apparently for the night.
As McConnell left, he said “constructive talks are underway.”
Asked if he would be coming back to participate in the talks, McConnell said:
“As I’ve said repeatedly, we need Democratic votes and presidential signature.”
A government shutdown is virtually assured at midnight
From CNN's Manu Raju and Steve Brusk
While negotiations continue to reach a deal, there is virtually no chance a vote will happen tonight — all but assuring there will be a government shutdown at midnight.
The House has adjourned, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said there will be no vote tonight in the Senate.
Barring any very unexpected change, the third government shutdown of the year will start in four and a half hours.
The House has adjourned for the night
From CNN's Manu Raju
The US House of Representatives adjourned for the night, just hours before the deadline to fund parts of the federal government ends.
Where things stand: Lawmakers and President Trump still have not yet reached a deal to stave off a shutdown.
Asked if he would bring a bill with $1.6 billion in border security funding to the House, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters: “I’m not bringing any bill to the floor that does not have the support of the President — and we got to make sure it protects the border and the same time as it funds government.”
Trump points to Democrats in latest tweet from the Oval Office
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump just tweeted an image of himself in the Oval Office apparently signing a bill, pen in hand.
Trump noted that he canceled his trip to Florida because he's waiting "to see if the Democrats will help us to protect America’s Southern Border!"
Read his tweet:
What's happening on Capitol Hill: Negotiations will continue through the night, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told CNN.
Earlier this evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking from the floor, urged Democrats to work with the White House on an agreement.
GOP congressman says $1.6 billion is “not acceptable” for border security
From Ashley Killough and Sophie Tatum
Republican Congressman Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said the original spending deal of $1.6 billion wouldn’t fly with him.
“1.6 (billion) in terms of where we were two weeks ago is not acceptable,” he said.
Earlier this week, Meadows said he also doesn’t think the White House should bend on $5 billion for wall money, saying it is “the compromise.”
Cornyn: “There’s not going to be a vote tonight. You could take it to the bank.”
From CNN's Manu Raju and Kaitlan Collins
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn just said the negotiation will continue through the night.
But the Texas Republican added:
What this means: There will be a partial government shutdown at midnight unless there’s an agreement by unanimous consent.
White House officials involved in the negotiations echoed this. Despite the possibility of a compromise being revived, they believe it's highly doubtful they will come to one in the next five hours. They hope negotiations will move quickly, and it will end sooner rather than later.
Sen. Bob Corker: "The goal is to get something done very quickly"
From CNN's Lauren Fox
Republican Sen. Bob Corker warned that he didn’t know if a compromise would be reached tonight, but said some people are “optimistic that something happens tonight."
Corker said everyone is at the table now.
“There are some people on the White House team who think this can be done in hours. There are others that think it takes 24. I think what Mitch (McConnell) is telling folks is you probably ought to stick around.”
Corker clarified, not necessarily for tonight, but just stay in town.
Shutdown is a “strategic mistake,” source says
From CNN's Jim Acosta
A source close to the White House said President Trump is making a “strategic mistake” in allowing the government to shutdown but that it's an important lesson to learn “you can’t always get what you want.”
Another source said Trump may be looking at a brief shutdown to appease his base.
The Senate just passed a motion to proceed with the House's spending bill
From CNN's Ted Barrett
The Senate just passed a motion to advance the House's spending bill on the floor.
The bill includes $5 billion for President Trump's border wall.
The final vote was 48-47, with Vice President Mike Pence issuing the tie-breaking vote.
Remember: In order to pass the bill and send it to President Trump for a signature, at least 60 senators need to vote for it.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke from the floor shortly after the vote, and urged Democrats to work with the White House on an agreement.
Here's what he said:
"Republicans support the House-passed bill which includes additional border security funding and we're also, however, eager to complete the remaining appropriation bills which the Senate has already passed. However, obviously since any eventual solution requires 60 votes here in the Senate, it has been clear from the beginning that two things are necessary: support from enough Senate Democrats to pass the proposal at 60 and a presidential signature. As a result, the Senate has voted to proceed to legislation before us in order, in order to preserve maximum flexibility for a productive conversation to continue between the White House and our Democratic colleagues. I hope Senate Democrats will work with the White House on an agreement that can pass both houses of Congress and receive the President's signature."
Watch the moment: