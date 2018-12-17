Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have left Capitol Hill for the night

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While negotiations continue to reach a deal, there is virtually no chance a vote will happen tonight — all but assuring there will be a government shutdown at midnight.

The House has adjourned, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said there will be no vote tonight in the Senate.

Barring any very unexpected change, the third government shutdown of the year will start in four and a half hours.