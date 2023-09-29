Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that effects of a government shutdown to the Federal Aviation Administration will not be “easily reversible.”

“Some of the funds that would be lost that would ordinarily come into our fund that we use for improving physical infrastructure at airports and making safety improvements – we don’t get that back,” Buttigieg said on MSNBC.

The secretary said an immediate consequence of a shutdown would be that air traffic controllers would stop being paid.

“I want people to think about the level of intensity that is associated with a job where you go into a tower or a facility and make sure that 60 million aircraft at the end of the day get to where they’re going safely. There’s a huge amount of tension in that job. And to come to that job with the added stress of coming from a household where your family doesn’t know where your next paycheck is coming from is unthinkable,” he said.

Another immediate impact of the shutdown to air travel is that more air traffic controllers could not be brought on, according to Buttigieg. He said that after years of being in a shortfall, “we are finally getting in the right direction.” But that would stop, Buttigieg said, and trainees at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma would be sent home.

Buttigieg placed the blame of a possible shutdown on “extreme Republicans.” He questioned why certain members of Congress are busy with an impeachment when “they don’t even know what for, they just want to have one. This is their idea of how to spend their time,” he said.