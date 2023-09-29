Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest serving women senator in history, has died according to a source familiar.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein has died
Buttigieg says some effects of shutdown are not "easily reversible" for FAA
From CNN's Colin McCollough
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that effects of a government shutdown to the Federal Aviation Administration will not be “easily reversible.”
“Some of the funds that would be lost that would ordinarily come into our fund that we use for improving physical infrastructure at airports and making safety improvements – we don’t get that back,” Buttigieg said on MSNBC.
The secretary said an immediate consequence of a shutdown would be that air traffic controllers would stop being paid.
“I want people to think about the level of intensity that is associated with a job where you go into a tower or a facility and make sure that 60 million aircraft at the end of the day get to where they’re going safely. There’s a huge amount of tension in that job. And to come to that job with the added stress of coming from a household where your family doesn’t know where your next paycheck is coming from is unthinkable,” he said.
Another immediate impact of the shutdown to air travel is that more air traffic controllers could not be brought on, according to Buttigieg. He said that after years of being in a shortfall, “we are finally getting in the right direction.” But that would stop, Buttigieg said, and trainees at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma would be sent home.
Buttigieg placed the blame of a possible shutdown on “extreme Republicans.” He questioned why certain members of Congress are busy with an impeachment when “they don’t even know what for, they just want to have one. This is their idea of how to spend their time,” he said.
Government shutdown would further delay work authorizations for migrants, New York governor warns
From CNN’s Sabrina Shulman and Polo Sandoval
If a government shutdown can't be avoided, Venezuelan asylum-seekers may have to wait longer for the highly anticipated work authorizations promised by the expansion of Temporary Protective Status from President Joe Biden's administration, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.
"It’s going to stop our ability to get people out of these shelters which is exactly what President Biden was trying to do when he granted TPS to Venezuelans,” Hochul told CNN's Brianna Keilar Thursday. "It's not going to be good for us.”
In the interview, the governor said the Biden Administration has recently sent up to 60 additional federal personnel to the New York offices of US Citizenship and Immigration Services to help expedite the expected flurry of applications for Temporary Protective Status.
A government shutdown would interfere with those efforts, Hochul said, further delaying working papers for an estimated 22,000 Venezuelan migrants in New York City who could be eligible to work legally as part of the benefit.
“Getting people out of the shelters is our number one priority. Full stop,” Hochul said. “We just need a slowing right now to help us manage the people who have already come and let people know it is not the way it was a year ago. We’re at capacity.”
Hochul applauded New York’s Department of Labor for making it easier for migrants to work so they aren’t such a strain on taxpayer funded housing or social services.
“My department of labor stood up a portal so businesses can let us know what jobs they have available so we can match the skills,” she added. “We’ll have 15,000 people who can go to the 460,000 jobs I have open right now in New York, including 5,000 farm jobs.”
While certain Venezuelan migrants already benefit from Temporary Protected Status, Hochul noted that it would be helpful to have more people from other countries eligible to work sooner.
GOP leaders uncertain House can approve procedural vote to take up stopgap
From CNN's Manu Raju
House GOP leaders are uncertain they have the votes to win a key procedural vote this morning to take up Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s stopgap bill, according to two GOP sources.
That’s because all Democrats are expected to vote against the rule, and more than four conservative Republicans may vote against it over their opposition to McCarthy’s plans. The rule must be adopted to set the parameters for floor debate.
Typically, the majority party votes in lockstep to approve the rule, but hardliners in this Congress have repeatedly sank rules in order to gain leverage over McCarthy — and could do it again.
The vote is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. If it’s adopted, the House will vote on final passage of the stopgap bill at 1:15 p.m. ET, though that vote is unlikely to succeed amid opposition from hardliners.
House anticipated to take up GOP stopgap bill as shutdown remains imminent
From CNN's Clare Foran, Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson
The House is expected to take up a GOP stopgap bill to extend government funding on Friday – but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to lack the votes to pass it and Congress is still on track to trigger a government shutdown.
The Senate and House are at an impasse over how to keep the government operating, and a shutdown is now imminent with funding set to expire on September 30.
McCarthy is gearing up to have his chamber consider a GOP stopgap bill with border provisions attached as House Republican leaders have insisted that border security must be addressed as part of the spending fight.
But if the bill comes to the House floor, it is likely to provoke a major confrontation between McCarthy and hardline conservatives who have railed against the prospect of a short-term funding extension, arguing that Congress should be focused instead on passing full-year spending bills.
As a shutdown looms, McCarthy faces the most significant challenge to his leadership as speaker to date as some House conservatives have threatened the possibility of a vote to oust him from the position.
The speaker refused to say on Thursday whether he would try to cut a deal with Democrats if conservative hardliners bring down his stopgap measure.
“I still got time, I got time to do other things,” McCarthy responded when asked by CNN’s Manu Raju what will happen if the stopgap bill fails.
Pressed further on whether he has a plan B, McCarthy said, “In this job you got to have an ABCDEF and G,” and he laughed when asked what letter he was currently on.
“I haven’t spelled my name out completely,” the California Republican said.
White House sounds alarm on shutdown impact on small businesses
From CNN's Aileen Graef
The White House is continuing to sound the alarm on the impacts of the looming government shutdown, highlighting the impacts to small businesses across the country.
“An Extreme Republican Shutdown would force the Small Business Administration (SBA) to stop processing new business loans for small businesses. Each weekday the government is shut down, hundreds of small businesses would see their 7(a) and 504 loan applications fail to move forward. That means extreme House Republicans would deny more than $100 million in critical financing to American small businesses every day,” according to a White House news release.
The White House warned the delays “can have devastating consequences for small business owners and the communities they support, including losing the ability to purchase critical real estate or equipment, losing out on business deals and opportunities, and being forced into high-interest, price-gouging loans.”
Schumer: Senators expected to take a procedural vote on short-term spending bill Saturday morning
From CNN's Morgan Rimmer
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that senators should be prepared to take a procedural vote on their short-term spending bill on Saturday morning if they can't get a time agreement to speed the process along.
Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Rand Paul is still vowing to slow down consideration of the bill.
Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle are hoping to pass a short-term funding extension to keep the lights on and avert the shutdown.
In the event of a shutdown, many government operations would come to a halt, but some services deemed “essential” would continue. The full effects wouldn’t be seen until the start of the work week on October 2.
Immigration talks intensify in the Senate as shutdown looms
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Manu Raju
A small group of Senate negotiators are frantically working to find a series of amendments that could boost border security and be added to the Senate’s short-term spending bill and GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of that group, said they are making progress.
Tillis said, right now, negotiators are eyeing separate amendments on more funding for border security and changes in border policy.
One would be an amendment that would increase funding and would require just a simple majority of votes to pass. The other that deals with policy would be at a higher, 60 vote threshold.
Time is of the essence,” Tillis said when asked how long this would take.
It’s a major lift to undertake with just days before a shutdown, but Tillis has said he believes including border security will help increase the vote total for the underlying bill and may even give the Senate-passed, short-term spending bill a better chance in the House.
One of the policy areas negotiators are looking at is changing the criteria for asylum seekers, something that has been problematic for Democrats in the past.
“There are some Democrats who are concerned with it, but there is an increasing number that I have spoken with who understand they have an immigration problem, they have a political problem and this may be a reasonable fix,” Tillis said.
Members of that group have been in communication with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Tillis told reporters.
Tillis said he personally hasn’t talked to McCarthy but has talked to other members of leadership. McCarthy told CNN yesterday that border money alone doesn’t solve the problem and that there would need to be policy changes included to make it meaningful.
Shutdown would be disastrous and McCarthy is choosing speakership over American interest, Biden says
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Joe Biden’s addressed the potential government shutdown during remarks at a political fundraiser Wednesday night, at the home of climate activist and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer.
He said the government shutdown would be “disastrous” and claimed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was “making a choice between the speakership and American interest.”
He went on to talk about climate change and called it an existential threat to humanity and commented that the “MAGA crowd” doesn’t think it’s an issue.