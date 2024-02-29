Audio
House to vote on short-term funding bill to avert partial shutdown

By Aditi Sangal and Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 8:19 a.m. ET, February 29, 2024
22 min ago

House Speaker caught in the middle while negotiating government funding and maintaining a narrow majority

From CNN staff

House Speaker Mike Johnson talks with reporters outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.
House Republicans are still divided over the best path to keep the government funded.

It’s a complicated situation that comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson is still grappling with how to lead his unruly and narrow majority. Patience is running thin for the inexperienced speaker who has already punted several funding deadlines since taking the gavel.

Here's what to know:

In January, Johnson announced a deal with the Senate to fund the government at $1.66 trillion, much to the frustration of his right flank. But the fight over where that money goes and what programs get funded has dragged on for weeks.

Between January and February, Johnson is facing pressure from members of the House Freedom Caucus to include dozens of policy riders that would never pass in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

On February 21, 28 Republican members of the House Freedom Caucus upped the ante in a letter to Johnson, imploring him to give them a status update on appropriations talks and warning that if he couldn’t secure a series of conservative policy riders — including zeroing out Homeland Security secretary’s salary, defunding Planned Parenthood and blocking funding a new FBI building — he would be better off moving to pass a one-year continuing resolution that would fund the government at current levels but would be subject to automatic cuts across the board after April 30.

On Tuesday, Johnson offered to move a stopgap spending bill to buy negotiators more time to hammer out a longer-term spending agreement ahead of Friday’s first funding deadline, according to sources familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, congressional leaders said negotiators have agreed on six bills and that the funding package will be voted on and passed before March 8.

22 min ago

Congressional leaders issue joint statement on funding agreements

From CNN's Clare Foran

Congressional leaders released a jointed statement Wednesday announcing that negotiators have come to an agreement on six bills and the funding package with those will be voted on and passed before March 8.

The leaders noted the remaining six bills will be finalized, voted on and passed before March 22. Congressional leaders also said there will be a stopgap bill to fund agencies through March 8 and March 22 — to be passed this week. 

"To give the House and Senate Appropriations Committees adequate time to execute on this deal in principle, including drafting, preparing report language, scoring and other technical matters, and to allow members 72 hours to review, a short-term continuing resolution to fund agencies through March 8 and the 22 will be necessary, and voted on by the House and Senate this week," according to a joint statement on the fiscal year 2024 Appropriations Agreement from House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries along with other top lawmakers.
1 min ago

House plans to vote Thursday on stop-gap measure to keep the government open for another week

From CNN's Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson

The US Capitol Building is seen on January 10 in Washington, DC. 
The House plans to vote on Thursday on a one-week stopgap measure to avert a partial government shutdown, according to a GOP aide. 

The schedule for the week is fluid but Republican leadership is currently aiming for a midday vote on the measure. 

The Friday schedule is fluid and votes could be canceled. 