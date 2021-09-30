(Andrew Harnik/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two sides together as she works to secure enough votes to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

When asked by CNN how she would describe this stage of negotiations, she said “constant invigoration.”

Pelosi also said she is working closely with the White House this hour as Democrats try to see if they can actually pull together the votes to pass the bill tonight.

“We are working together,” Pelosi said of her coordination with the White House.

Asked if there was going to be a caucus meeting tonight, Pelosi said, “it’s not out of the question, but we don’t have one planned right now.”

According to sources, Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the infrastructure package, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor.

One of the sources said Pelosi has had success today at flipping some Democrats into the “yes” column.

“The number [of no votes] is coming down,” the source said.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, confirmed that he and Pelosi were both whipping Democrats on the floor during the last vote series.

“She’s doing it. It’s the Pelosi magic,” he said.

Still, progressives are expressing confidence they have the numbers to tank the bill.

Meanwhile, the number of Republicans who are expected to vote for the infrastructure bill is somewhere between 12 to 15, but if Dems are able to get the bill over the finish line, more Republicans may break ranks once they already know it’s going to pass.

