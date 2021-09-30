Follow CNN Politics
Congress avoids government shutdown but infrastructure battle looms

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:11 p.m. ET, September 30, 2021
1 min ago

Here's how Pelosi is working behind the scenes to get support for the infrastructure bill 

From CNN's From Melanie Zanona and Daniella Diaz

(Andrew Harnik/AP)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two sides together as she works to secure enough votes to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

When asked by CNN how she would describe this stage of negotiations, she said “constant invigoration.”

Pelosi also said she is working closely with the White House this hour as Democrats try to see if they can actually pull together the votes to pass the bill tonight. 

“We are working together,” Pelosi said of her coordination with the White House.

Asked if there was going to be a caucus meeting tonight, Pelosi said, “it’s not out of the question, but we don’t have one planned right now.”

According to sources, Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the infrastructure package, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor.

One of the sources said Pelosi has had success today at flipping some Democrats into the “yes” column. 

“The number [of no votes] is coming down,” the source said. 

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, confirmed that he and Pelosi were both whipping Democrats on the floor during the last vote series. 

“She’s doing it. It’s the Pelosi magic,” he said. 

Still, progressives are expressing confidence they have the numbers to tank the bill. 

Meanwhile, the number of Republicans who are expected to vote for the infrastructure bill is somewhere between 12 to 15, but if Dems are able to get the bill over the finish line, more Republicans may break ranks once they already know it’s going to pass. 

CNN's Annie Grayer, Kristin Wilson and Jessica Dean contributed reporting to this post.

49 min ago

House majority whip says he doesn't know if infrastructure vote will still happen today

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Lauren Fox 

Congress voted to avoid a government shutdown, but lawmakers in both chambers continue to negotiate over President Biden's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told CNN that he has not done any whipping to see where Democratic members stand on the bipartisan infrastructure bill even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said her intention is to vote on the bill tonight.

When asked by CNN if Democrats have the votes to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Clyburn said, “I have not counted yet.”

When asked to confirm if that meant he had not started a whip of the vote, Clyburn confirmed he had not.

On whether he believes the vote will still be tonight Clyburn said, “I don’t know, the speaker makes that decision.”

CNN reported that even though there appears to be little path to get the bill passed today, Pelosi has been trying to see if she can get progressives on board. Progressives have threatened they have dozens of members ready to vote “no.”

1 hr 18 min ago

Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown

From CNN's Clare Foran and Ali Zaslav

The House just approved the Senate-passed stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown by extending government funding through Dec. 3. The vote was 254-175, with some Republicans voting in favor of the measure.

Government funding was set to expire at midnight. The bill now heads to President Biden's desk to be signed.

In addition to funding the government, the stopgap bill will "provide funding to help process and resettle Afghan refugees and finally deliver on critical disaster aid for Americans battered by storms and wildfires this summer," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

1 hr 10 min ago

White House blasts Republican lawmakers over debt ceiling fight

From CNN's DJ Judd

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized Senate Republicans for blocking attempts to raise the debt ceiling, telling reporters at Thursday’s White House Press briefing: 

Republicans are playing politics with an economic catastrophe, and they're treating a calamity for working families like a DC game.”  

Psaki blasted a number of lawmakers by name, telling reporters, “Senator Rick Scott, and this is a real quote, I will note, ‘This is going to be a ball, I'm going to have so much fun.’ That's about the debt limit, Senator Kevin Cramer, ‘It's sort of fun to watch,’ and Senator Cornyn said yesterday that Republicans would use every tool at their disposal to slow Democrats from doing this on their own,” she said. 

“What we're trying to do, right now is… do it on our own, that is what Leader Schumer is working to proceed and working to move forward on,” Psaki added. “And obviously, as you know, Republicans have blocked that effort. So of course, we're going to continue to press, we're not going to let up on that, on Republicans to do what's responsible, to protect the full faith and credit of the United States as has been done 80 times in the past." 

Some background: Democrats have resisted GOP calls to pass a debt ceiling increase through the budget reconciliation process, citing concerns that the unwieldy process would open them up to a flurry of politically charged amendments on the Senate floor.

Democrats argue it would take too long to go through that process and stave off default, though Republicans disagree. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went further Wednesday, making clear she does not plan to utilize that option. "Yes," she said when asked if she's ruled out using that process. "I mean, I have."

Shortly after Thursday’s briefing, the White House released a list of comments from Republican lawmakers on the debt ceiling limit, blasting “cheap political brinksmanship” from the GOP. 

1 hr 52 min ago

NOW: House holds final vote on bill to avert government shutdown with just hours to go until deadline

From CNN's Clare Foran and Ali Zaslav

(House TV)
The House is holding a final vote on the Senate-passed stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown by extending government funding through Dec. 3. The bill is expected to be approved in the chamber. 

Government funding will expire at midnight Thursday, but Democratic congressional leaders, who control both chambers of Congress, have projected confidence there will not be a shutdown.

With the deadline rapidly approaching, lawmakers have no room for error.

Congressional Democrats initially attempted to address the government funding issue alongside the debt limit, a strategy that was thwarted by Republicans in the Senate who have insisted that Democrats must act alone on the debt limit.

1 hr 26 min ago

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says moderates are not negotiating in good faith

From CNN's Ryan Nobles, Lauren Fox and Annie Grayer

Progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the moderate members negotiating on the massive Democratic spending package “conservatives” and accused them of not negotiating in good faith.

“What we are seeing from this conservative side, this small cadre of people, is a fundamentally unserious pattern of negotiation," she said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says there are still meetings on the infrastructure bill and that moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s statement made clear that there are a number of programs the West Virginia senator would be for.

Asked if he was confident the bill would pass if it came to the floor, Hoyer said, “I’m confident there are a majority of members who are for it.”

That statement is not the same as saying the votes are there. Progressives have threatened they have dozens of members ready to vote “no.”

1 hr 47 min ago

Pelosi is still trying to get enough votes on bipartisan infrastructure bill

From CNN's Manu Raju

Even though there appears to be little path to get the bill passed today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been trying to see if she can get progressives on board.

But there's deep skepticism that they can get the votes today, with virtually everyone on the leadership team privately conveying to the speaker they shouldn't move ahead with the vote today given that the votes aren't there.

Earlier today, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters that half of her caucus is still committed to voting against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, if the larger spending bill is not passed by both chambers.

CNN's Maureen Chowdhury contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 57 min ago

White House insists "some progress" has been made on infrastructure as future of vote remains uncertain

From CNN's DJ Judd

(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to weigh in on Sen. Joe Manchin’s $1.5 trillion top line on a reconciliation package during Thursday’s White House briefing, telling reporters, “As we've said many times, we're not going to outline private negotiations or private discussions, and we'll let the senators speak for that, as Senator Manchin did earlier today.”

“The way the President sees it, is that this is an ongoing discussion, an ongoing negotiation. Here's what we know. We know that timelines helped make progress. We've seen that play out over the course of the last couple of days. We know that compromise is inevitable. We've also seen that play out over the last couple of days. And right now, we're clearly in the thick of it," Psaki said.

Earlier Thursday, moderate Democratic Sen. Manchin made clear Thursday that $1.5 trillion was the price tag he was willing to settle on for his party's plan to expand the social safety net, putting him $2 trillion away from the lowest number progressive Democrats have said they would accept. Manchin said he informed President Biden that was his number, and Biden said he needed more than that. "I've never been a liberal in any way, shape or form," Manchin said. "I'm willing to come from zero to 1.5 (trillion)."

Pressed by CNN’s Phil Mattingly on the wide gap between Manchin’s proposal and the White House’s proposed $3.5 trillion price tag, Psaki struck an optimistic tone, saying, “I think the President views this as the last several days, and even longer than that, his view is we've made some progress. You've seen some members come down, you've seen some members come up. You've seen active negotiations, he's obviously been hard at work with them himself.”

“And what we clearly see is an agreement about the need to get this done, whether it's the infrastructure bill, or the reconciliation practice package, which has key priorities for the president,” Psaki added.

Psaki would not say if Biden planned to remain in Washington this weekend, telling reporters, “we're taking it hour by hour here on making a decision and determination about what's most needed.” 

“So, as it relates to what's even going to happen this afternoon, we're open, he's available, he's been making calls this morning, he's open to having visitors, he's open to going places, but we're going to make those decisions, hour by hour, so the weekend’s a little bit away, but I will tell you that this is the President's top priority right now,” she said, adding the White House is “working towards,” a framework that can unlock the infrastructure vote later today.

2 hr 15 min ago

Vice President Harris on infrastructure bill: "I’m optimistic it will get done"

From Jessica Dean and Manu Raju

When asked what it means if the bipartisan infrastructure bill doesn’t pass the House today, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “I’m optimistic it will get done,” as she arrived at the US Capitol this afternoon. 

She did not answer when pressed if she thought it would get done today. 