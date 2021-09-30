Extra steps were taken this week to ensure that Covid-19 response would not be greatly impacted if the government were to shut down, according to multiple administration officials.
“We are confident Congress will prevent a lapse in appropriations. This is no time for Republicans to play political games with the lives or livelihoods of American families and businesses,” a senior administration official tells CNN. “However, as is consistent with longstanding practice across multiple Administrations, we are preparing for any contingency, and HHS has updated its plan for a potential lapse in appropriations.”
According to this official, they are taking “every step it legally can to mitigate the impacts of a potential shutdown on our pandemic response, and direct public health efforts would generally proceed under the HHS plan.”
Some of those steps include:
- The US Food and Drug Administration would continue Covid-19 pandemic activities related to authorizations, any drug and medical product shortages, and fraudulent, counterfeit and misbranded products.
- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would continue supporting the Covid-19 response, protecting the health and well-being of US citizens here and abroad, and maintaining laboratory functions and the agency's 24/7 emergency operations center.
- The National Institutes of Health would continue to support priority Covid-19 research and development, grants research oversight, and contracting activities.
Other pandemic response work – from vaccine procurement and distribution to therapeutic clinical trials and drug reviews – would also continue.
The official went on to stress the dangers of a shutdown on the pandemic response.
“While the administration will take every step we legally can to minimize the impacts of a potential shutdown on our pandemic response, the reality is shutdowns are incredibly costly, disruptive, and damaging. For instance, HHS anticipates that 43% of its staff would be furloughed in the event of a lapse in appropriations, and that is the last thing we need as we continue to confront the pandemic," the official said.