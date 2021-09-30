Follow CNN Politics
Congress races to avert a government shutdown

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:52 AM ET, Thu September 30, 2021
6 min ago

How a potential government shutdown could impact federal agencies

From CNN's Allie Malloy, Kevin Liptak and Jason Hoffman

The government is set to run out of money at midnight unless Congress comes together to pass a funding bill. If that doesn’t happen, a government shutdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1.

As with all government shutdowns, certain government functions will come to a halt, while others will continue with employees not getting paid for a period of time. But a shutdown now has the added weight of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If the government does shutdown, here are how the health agencies tasked with combatting the pandemic will move forward:

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

  • In the event of a lapse of appropriations, at least 6,448 (46%) of CDC staff will be retained including 2,518 (18%) who are exempt (their activities or positions are already funded or otherwise exempt) and 3,930 (28%) who are excepted (their activities are deemed necessary by implication, or for the safely of human life or protection of property).

US Food and Drug Administration

  • Activities that can be carried out with Covid-19 supplemental funding include work on emergency use authorizations to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, mitigation efforts related to potential drug and medical product shortages and other supply chain disruptions, medical device infection control, work on enforcement actions for fraudulent, counterfeit and misbranded products related to Covid-19, and work on medical counter measures, therapies, and vaccines and important generic and biosimilar treatment options.
  • In the event of a lapse of appropriation, 12,700 (69%) of FDA staff will be retained including 10,409 (57%) who are exempt (their activities or position are already funded or otherwise exempted) and 2,291 (13%) who are excepted (their activities are deemed necessary by implication, or for the safety of human life or protection of property).

All federal agencies would by impacted by a shutdown. Here are some other agencies plans for a lapse in government funding:

Department of Defense

  • All military personnel performing active duty will continue in a normal duty status regardless of their affiliation with excepted or non-excepted activities. Military personnel will not be paid until such time as Congress makes appropriated funds available to compensate them for this period of service.
  • Civilian personnel who are necessary to carry out or support excepted activities will continue in normal duty status and also will not be paid until Congress makes appropriated funds available.
  • Civilian employees paid from lapsed appropriations and who are not necessary to carry out or support excepted activities will be furloughed, or in other words, placed in a nonwork, non-pay status.

Department of Homeland Security

  • The Transportation Security Administration estimates 54,071 employees as the total number of employees exempt/excepted and estimated to be retained during a lapse in appropriations, although they will not be paid.
  • During the last government shutdown in 2018/19, hundreds of TSA officers who were required to work without paychecks through the partial government shutdown, called out from work at least four major airports.

National Park Service

  • Upon a shutdown, parks must notify visitors that the NPS will cease providing visitor services, including restrooms, trash collection, facilities and roads maintenance (including plowing), campground reservation and check-in/check-out services, backcountry and other permits, and public information.

Treasury Department

  • All audit functions and examination of returns will be ceased.

Small Business Administration

  • Most small business loan programs will cease approvals or support (aside from emergency assistance).

Housing and Urban Development

  • There will be slowdowns in getting Federal Housing Assistance loans.

Smithsonian 

  • All Smithsonian museums and galleries will be closed along with the National Zoo (including Panda Cam).
  • When the Institution’s available prior-year funding is exhausted, only federal activities designated as “excepted” will continue. The employees performing these activities are protecting life or property (including the national collections, National Zoo animals, and the safety/security of facilities and staff) and engaging in the orderly shutdown and management of the operations.

31 min ago

Government funding expires at midnight. Here's where things stand in Congress.

From CNN's Clare Foran

Government funding expires at midnight and Congress has not yet passed a stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown, though Democratic leaders are on track to do so later Thursday.

Lawmakers are racing the clock with the Senate and House both expected to vote to approve a short-term funding patch to keep the government open. Democrats, who control both chambers of Congress, have so far projected confidence that a shutdown will not occur, but with the deadline rapidly approaching, lawmakers have no room for error.

Where things stand now: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday evening that an agreement had been reached, paving the way for a Thursday vote in the chamber on a continuing resolution, which keeps the government funded at current levels for a set time period.

"We have an agreement on the CR, the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said.

How today could unfold: Beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, the Senate is slated to hold several amendment votes before voting on the continuing resolution. The House is expected to take up the measure later Thursday once it is approved by the Senate.

Congressional Democrats initially attempted to address the government funding issue alongside the debt limit, a strategy that was thwarted by Republicans in the Senate who have insisted that Democrats must act alone on the debt limit.

Read more about today's votes in Congress here.

