The government is set to run out of money at midnight unless Congress comes together to pass a funding bill. If that doesn’t happen, a government shutdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1.

As with all government shutdowns, certain government functions will come to a halt, while others will continue with employees not getting paid for a period of time. But a shutdown now has the added weight of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If the government does shutdown, here are how the health agencies tasked with combatting the pandemic will move forward:

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In the event of a lapse of appropriations, at least 6,448 (46%) of CDC staff will be retained including 2,518 (18%) who are exempt (their activities or positions are already funded or otherwise exempt) and 3,930 (28%) who are excepted (their activities are deemed necessary by implication, or for the safely of human life or protection of property).

US Food and Drug Administration

Activities that can be carried out with Covid-19 supplemental funding include work on emergency use authorizations to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, mitigation efforts related to potential drug and medical product shortages and other supply chain disruptions, medical device infection control, work on enforcement actions for fraudulent, counterfeit and misbranded products related to Covid-19, and work on medical counter measures, therapies, and vaccines and important generic and biosimilar treatment options.

In the event of a lapse of appropriation, 12,700 (69%) of FDA staff will be retained including 10,409 (57%) who are exempt (their activities or position are already funded or otherwise exempted) and 2,291 (13%) who are excepted (their activities are deemed necessary by implication, or for the safety of human life or protection of property).

All federal agencies would by impacted by a shutdown. Here are some other agencies plans for a lapse in government funding:

Department of Defense

All military personnel performing active duty will continue in a normal duty status regardless of their affiliation with excepted or non-excepted activities. Military personnel will not be paid until such time as Congress makes appropriated funds available to compensate them for this period of service.

Civilian personnel who are necessary to carry out or support excepted activities will continue in normal duty status and also will not be paid until Congress makes appropriated funds available.

Civilian employees paid from lapsed appropriations and who are not necessary to carry out or support excepted activities will be furloughed, or in other words, placed in a nonwork, non-pay status.

Department of Homeland Security

The Transportation Security Administration estimates 54,071 employees as the total number of employees exempt/excepted and estimated to be retained during a lapse in appropriations, although they will not be paid.

During the last government shutdown in 2018/19, hundreds of TSA officers who were required to work without paychecks through the partial government shutdown, called out from work at least four major airports.

National Park Service

Upon a shutdown, parks must notify visitors that the NPS will cease providing visitor services, including restrooms, trash collection, facilities and roads maintenance (including plowing), campground reservation and check-in/check-out services, backcountry and other permits, and public information.

Treasury Department

All audit functions and examination of returns will be ceased.

Small Business Administration

Most small business loan programs will cease approvals or support (aside from emergency assistance).

Housing and Urban Development

There will be slowdowns in getting Federal Housing Assistance loans.

Smithsonian