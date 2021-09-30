Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Congress races to avert a government shutdown

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:42 AM ET, Thu September 30, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
20 min ago

Government funding expires at midnight. Here's where things stand in Congress.

From CNN's Clare Foran

Government funding expires at midnight and Congress has not yet passed a stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown, though Democratic leaders are on track to do so later Thursday.

Lawmakers are racing the clock with the Senate and House both expected to vote to approve a short-term funding patch to keep the government open. Democrats, who control both chambers of Congress, have so far projected confidence that a shutdown will not occur, but with the deadline rapidly approaching, lawmakers have no room for error.

Where things stand now: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday evening that an agreement had been reached, paving the way for a Thursday vote in the chamber on a continuing resolution, which keeps the government funded at current levels for a set time period.

"We have an agreement on the CR, the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said.

How today could unfold: Beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, the Senate is slated to hold several amendment votes before voting on the continuing resolution. The House is expected to take up the measure later Thursday once it is approved by the Senate.

Congressional Democrats initially attempted to address the government funding issue alongside the debt limit, a strategy that was thwarted by Republicans in the Senate who have insisted that Democrats must act alone on the debt limit.

Read more about today's votes in Congress here.

17 min ago

Schumer announces agreement with Republicans for stopgap funding bill vote Thursday

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Clare Foran

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday night that Democrats had reached an agreement with Republicans on a stopgap bill to keep the government funded through early December and are expected to vote Thursday on the measure to avert a shutdown.

"We have an agreement on the CR — the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown — and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Schumer said. The stopgap bill will include emergency funding for natural disaster relief and to assist in Afghan refugee resettlement, the New York Democrat said earlier.

The clock is ticking with government funding set to expire on Thursday, but Schumer said the Senate "can approve this measure quickly, and send it to the House so it can reach the President's desk before funding expires midnight tomorrow." The House is expected to take up the measure once the Senate has acted.

The effort to prevent a shutdown has in recent days been caught up in a fight over how to address a looming debt limit crisis. Democrats initially attempted to pair the two fiscal issues — the debt limit and government funding — and pass legislation that would resolve both, but that ran aground in the Senate due to GOP opposition.

Read more here.