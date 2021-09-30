Government funding expires at midnight and Congress has not yet passed a stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown, though Democratic leaders are on track to do so later Thursday.

Lawmakers are racing the clock with the Senate and House both expected to vote to approve a short-term funding patch to keep the government open. Democrats, who control both chambers of Congress, have so far projected confidence that a shutdown will not occur, but with the deadline rapidly approaching, lawmakers have no room for error.

Where things stand now: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday evening that an agreement had been reached, paving the way for a Thursday vote in the chamber on a continuing resolution, which keeps the government funded at current levels for a set time period.

"We have an agreement on the CR, the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said.

How today could unfold: Beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, the Senate is slated to hold several amendment votes before voting on the continuing resolution. The House is expected to take up the measure later Thursday once it is approved by the Senate.

Congressional Democrats initially attempted to address the government funding issue alongside the debt limit, a strategy that was thwarted by Republicans in the Senate who have insisted that Democrats must act alone on the debt limit.

