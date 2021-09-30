Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized Senate Republicans for blocking attempts to raise the debt ceiling, telling reporters at Thursday’s White House Press briefing:

“Republicans are playing politics with an economic catastrophe, and they're treating a calamity for working families like a DC game.”

Psaki blasted a number of lawmakers by name, telling reporters, “Senator Rick Scott, and this is a real quote, I will note, ‘This is going to be a ball, I'm going to have so much fun.’ That's about the debt limit, Senator Kevin Cramer, ‘It's sort of fun to watch,’ and Senator Cornyn said yesterday that Republicans would use every tool at their disposal to slow Democrats from doing this on their own,” she said.

“What we're trying to do, right now is… do it on our own, that is what Leader Schumer is working to proceed and working to move forward on,” Psaki added. “And obviously, as you know, Republicans have blocked that effort. So of course, we're going to continue to press, we're not going to let up on that, on Republicans to do what's responsible, to protect the full faith and credit of the United States as has been done 80 times in the past."

Some background: Democrats have resisted GOP calls to pass a debt ceiling increase through the budget reconciliation process, citing concerns that the unwieldy process would open them up to a flurry of politically charged amendments on the Senate floor.

Democrats argue it would take too long to go through that process and stave off default, though Republicans disagree. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went further Wednesday, making clear she does not plan to utilize that option. "Yes," she said when asked if she's ruled out using that process. "I mean, I have."

Shortly after Thursday’s briefing, the White House released a list of comments from Republican lawmakers on the debt ceiling limit, blasting “cheap political brinksmanship” from the GOP.