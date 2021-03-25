Follow CNN Politics
The latest on Georgia's new law suppressing voting access

By Fernando Alfonso III, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 4:34 p.m. ET, March 26, 2021
6 hr 28 min ago

A lawsuit has already been filed over the new Georgia law limiting voting

From CNN's Brian Rokus 

Attorney Marc Elias has filed suit on behalf of three civil rights groups against various Georgia officials over the new Georgia voting law.

The suit claims the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution, saying, “The Voter Suppression Bill inflicts severe burdens on Georgia’s voters through each individual restriction and the cumulative effect of all the suppressive measures which impose barriers to voting absentee and in-person." 

“Rather than promote public confidence in Georgia’s elections and ensure election integrity, the Voter Suppression Bill will make voting more difficult, result in disenfranchisement, and shatter voter confidence in Georgia’s electoral process. In short, the challenged provisions of the Voter Suppression Bill are not supported by any state interest sufficient to justify the resulting restrictions on the voting process, and unduly burden the right to vote of all Georgia voters in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendment,” the suit continues.

The filing also claims that the bill violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

“In large part because of the racial disparities in areas outside of voting — such as socioeconomic status, housing, and employment opportunities — the Voter Suppression Bill disproportionately impacts Black voters, and interacts with these vestiges of discrimination in Georgia to deny Black voters and equal opportunity to participate in the political process and/or elect a candidate of their choice,” the suit says.

The groups filing suit are The New Georgia Project, the Black Voters Matter Fund and Rise, Inc.

 

22 min ago

A Georgia state lawmaker was arrested for protesting the bill outside the governor's office

From CNN's Alta Spells and Dianne Gallagher

Georgia State Representative Park Cannon is placed into the back of a patrol car by Georgia state troopers after being arrested at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, on Thursday.
Georgia State Representative Park Cannon is placed into the back of a patrol car by Georgia state troopers after being arrested at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, on Thursday. Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock visited the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night after Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon was arrested while trying to gain access to the room where Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was signing SB 202, the new voting bill that would restrict voting access in the state. 

"She is an outstanding public servant. We are praying for her, we're praying for her family, but we are praying also for Georgia and for the soul of our democracy," said the senator who also serves as Cannon's pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. 

"What we have witnessed today is a desperate attempt to lockout and squeeze the people out of their own democracy," said Warnock standing outside the jail.

Cannon was released from jail Thursday night, her attorney Gerald Griggs told CNN.

The state lawmaker faces two felony charges — felony obstruction and preventing or disrupting general assembly session, according to an arrest affidavit seen by CNN.

The affidavit states that Cannon was charged with disrupting General Assembly session because she "knowingly and intentionally did by knocking the governor's door during session of singing [sic] a bill."

Warnock called the Georgia voting law "outrageous," and added that "They are trying to fix something that's not even broken. We should be making it easier for people to vote, not harder," continued the senator. 

"This desperate effort will not stand, we are going to take this fight all the way to the halls of Congress," said Warnock.

Warnock also called for the support of the state's business community, "We need Georgia businesses to stand up in a moment like this." 

"Come Martin Luther King Jr's birthday, the corporate entities in this state will be falling over themselves to honor Dr. King. If they want to honor Dr. King, stand up against voter suppression," said Warnock. 

Warnock is currently the Senior Pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor. 

7 hr ago

Georgia passed a sweeping elections bill restricting voting access. Here's what you need to know.

From CNN's Kelly Mena, Fredreka Schouten, Dianne Gallagher and Pamela Kirkland

Republicans in Georgia sped a sweeping elections bill into law Thursday, making it the first presidential battleground to impose new voting restrictions following President Biden's victory in the state.

What happened yesterday: The bill passed both chambers of the legislature in the span of a few hours before Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it Thursday evening. By changing its election laws, "Georgia will take another step toward ensuring our elections are secure, accessible, and fair," he said.

Kemp, who is up for reelection next year, had refused to give in to former President Trump's demands last year that he overturn Biden's victory — earning Trump's public condemnation. But on Thursday, Kemp said "alarming issues" with the 2020 election demonstrated the need for change.

He predicted critics of the new law "will threaten, boycott, sue, demonize and team up with their friends in the national media to call me everything in the book."

What the law does: The new law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

"It's like the Christmas tree of goodies for voter suppression," Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan said on the Senate floor as lawmakers prepared to vote on the nearly 100-page bill Thursday.

Republicans cast the measure, dubbed The Election Integrity Act of 2021, as necessary to boost confidence in elections after the 2020 election saw Trump make repeated, unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

20 hr 30 min ago

Georgia secretary of state vows to "ensure" eligible citizens will be able to vote under new elections law

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger weighed in on the state's newly signed voting bill that would, among other things, impose new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots.

The bill passed the Georgia Senate earlier today by a 34-20 vote and was later signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

“In implementing this law, I will ensure that no eligible Georgia voter is hindered in exercising their right to vote, and I will continue to further secure our elections so that every Georgian can have confidence in the results of our elections," Raffensperger said in a statement.

20 hr 40 min ago

Stacey Abrams calls Georgia elections bill "nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0"

From CNN's Dan Merica

Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action, called Georgia's sweeping elections bill, which would restrict voting access and give state officials more powers over local elections, “nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0" in a statement tonight.

The bill passed the Georgia Senate earlier today by a 34-20 vote. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp later signed the bill.

The legislation would impose new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empower state officials to take over local elections boards, limit the use ballot drop boxes and make it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

Read her full statement:

“Georgia Republicans’ shameful efforts to suppress the vote and seize electoral power through SB 202 demonstrate how critical the fight for voting rights remains. Every business, political, and civic leader must stand up and make their opposition to these desperate anti-democratic laws clear. At a time when Georgia ranks as the worst state for COVID vaccination rates, Georgia Republicans instead are singularly focused on reviving Georgia’s dark past of racist voting laws. And as the FBI continue to round up seditionists who spilled blood to defend a lie about our elections, Republican state leaders willfully undermine democracy by giving themselves authority to overturn results they do not like. Now, more than ever, Americans must demand federal action to protect voting rights as we continue to fight against these blatantly unconstitutional efforts that are nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0.”
21 hr 48 min ago

Georgia governor signs sweeping elections bill

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a sweeping elections bill that passed earlier Thursday by the state legislature.

In the span of a few hours Thursday, the GOP-controlled Georgia legislature sped the elections bill through two chambers, putting the battleground state on a course to impose new voting restrictions on citizens in a state that was pivotal to securing Democratic control of the White House and the US Senate this year.

The bill passed the Georgia Senate by a 34-20 vote.

More details: The legislation would impose new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empower state officials to take over local elections boards, limit the use ballot drop boxes and make it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

22 hr ago

What voting rights groups have said about Georgia's elections bill

From CNN's Kelly Mena, Dianne Gallagher and Pamela Kirkland

Voting rights groups have slammed Georgia's far-reaching bill, particularly for its provisions aimed at the secretary of state and local election officials.

They argue that granting the state new powers over county elections bucks the tradition of local control and could lead to a scenario in which state officials swoop in to prevent a county from certifying its election results.

“It will make what we all lived through in 2020, child’s play,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo – CEO of Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams – in a news conference on Tuesday, as the bill was approved to head to the full House for a vote.

The bill is part of a larger effort by GOP-led legislatures across the country to pass restrictive voting measures in key states like Arizona, Michigan and Florida.

As of February, state legislators in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills with restrictive voting provisions, according to a tally from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

Some background: The bill comes as Georgia’s changing demographics have made the longtime Republican stronghold a key political battleground.

Last November, President Biden became the first Democrat in nearly three decades to win the state. And strong voter turnout in January helped send two Democrats to the US Senate, flipping control of the chamber to their party.

One of those new senators, Raphael Warnock, captured his seat in a special election and will be on the ballot again in 2022.

22 hr 19 min ago

At least 45 states have seen bills aimed at voter suppression. These are the key states to watch.

Analysis by CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

More than 250 bills to curb or complicate access to polls had been introduced in 43 state legislatures as of Feb. 19, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which is tracking the bills — and bills have since been introduced in at least two more states, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to CNN reporting.

Florida, Arizona and Georgia were all battleground states in 2020 and host US Senate races in 2022. Republican legislative majorities and GOP governors are moving to make it more difficult to vote in these states.

Texas does not have a 2022 Senate race, but it will feature a race for governor in 2022. Republicans currently control all levers of the state government there.

There are proposals to make it more difficult to vote in other key states — Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — featuring 2022 Senate races, but divided government in those places will make restrictions more difficult to enact.

There is no Senate race in Michigan and there is also divided government there. (See a breakdown of state government control here.)

22 hr 45 min ago

Here's why Republicans are pushing voting changes now, instead of before the 2020 election

Analysis by CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Republicans at the state level have moved swiftly to either roll back some easy access to voting or put new obstacles in the way of voters following losses in the 2020 presidential and US Senate elections.

They are doing this now for four key reasons:

  1. The pandemic hit. States made last-minute changes to ease rules about how and when people could vote because of public health concerns.
  2. Turnout surged. Either because of those changes or because voters wanted to reject or protect Trump (or both), turnout went through the roof, and Trump lost.
  3. Trump alleged voter fraud. Although there's no evidence that any widespread fraud occurred, his repeated allegations turned addressing the integrity of the voting system into the top GOP priority.
  4. Republicans retained control of state governments. Trump's allies at the state level have moved quickly to address the voter fraud he alleged but did not occur.