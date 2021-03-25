A lawsuit has already been filed over the new Georgia law limiting voting

Attorney Marc Elias has filed suit on behalf of three civil rights groups against various Georgia officials over the new Georgia voting law.
The suit claims the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution, saying, “The Voter Suppression Bill inflicts severe burdens on Georgia’s voters through each individual restriction and the cumulative effect of all the suppressive measures which impose barriers to voting absentee and in-person."
“Rather than promote public confidence in Georgia’s elections and ensure election integrity, the Voter Suppression Bill will make voting more difficult, result in disenfranchisement, and shatter voter confidence in Georgia’s electoral process. In short, the challenged provisions of the Voter Suppression Bill are not supported by any state interest sufficient to justify the resulting restrictions on the voting process, and unduly burden the right to vote of all Georgia voters in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendment,” the suit continues.
The filing also claims that the bill violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
“In large part because of the racial disparities in areas outside of voting — such as socioeconomic status, housing, and employment opportunities — the Voter Suppression Bill disproportionately impacts Black voters, and interacts with these vestiges of discrimination in Georgia to deny Black voters and equal opportunity to participate in the political process and/or elect a candidate of their choice,” the suit says.
The groups filing suit are The New Georgia Project, the Black Voters Matter Fund and Rise, Inc.