A lawsuit has already been filed over the new Georgia law limiting voting

Georgia State Representative Park Cannon is placed into the back of a patrol car by Georgia state troopers after being arrested at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, on Thursday. Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock visited the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night after Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon was arrested while trying to gain access to the room where Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was signing SB 202, the new voting bill that would restrict voting access in the state.

"She is an outstanding public servant. We are praying for her, we're praying for her family, but we are praying also for Georgia and for the soul of our democracy," said the senator who also serves as Cannon's pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

"What we have witnessed today is a desperate attempt to lockout and squeeze the people out of their own democracy," said Warnock standing outside the jail.

Cannon was released from jail Thursday night, her attorney Gerald Griggs told CNN.

The state lawmaker faces two felony charges — felony obstruction and preventing or disrupting general assembly session, according to an arrest affidavit seen by CNN.

The affidavit states that Cannon was charged with disrupting General Assembly session because she "knowingly and intentionally did by knocking the governor's door during session of singing [sic] a bill."

Warnock called the Georgia voting law "outrageous," and added that "They are trying to fix something that's not even broken. We should be making it easier for people to vote, not harder," continued the senator.

"This desperate effort will not stand, we are going to take this fight all the way to the halls of Congress," said Warnock.

Warnock also called for the support of the state's business community, "We need Georgia businesses to stand up in a moment like this."

"Come Martin Luther King Jr's birthday, the corporate entities in this state will be falling over themselves to honor Dr. King. If they want to honor Dr. King, stand up against voter suppression," said Warnock.

Warnock is currently the Senior Pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor.

