Stacey Abrams calls Georgia elections bill "nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0"

Voting rights groups have slammed Georgia's far-reaching bill, particularly for its provisions aimed at the secretary of state and local election officials.

They argue that granting the state new powers over county elections bucks the tradition of local control and could lead to a scenario in which state officials swoop in to prevent a county from certifying its election results.

“It will make what we all lived through in 2020, child’s play,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo – CEO of Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams – in a news conference on Tuesday, as the bill was approved to head to the full House for a vote.

The bill is part of a larger effort by GOP-led legislatures across the country to pass restrictive voting measures in key states like Arizona, Michigan and Florida.

As of February, state legislators in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills with restrictive voting provisions, according to a tally from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

Some background: The bill comes as Georgia’s changing demographics have made the longtime Republican stronghold a key political battleground.

Last November, President Biden became the first Democrat in nearly three decades to win the state. And strong voter turnout in January helped send two Democrats to the US Senate, flipping control of the chamber to their party.

One of those new senators, Raphael Warnock, captured his seat in a special election and will be on the ballot again in 2022.