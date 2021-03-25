Follow CNN Politics

Georgia GOP lawmakers pass sweeping bill to restrict voting

By Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:09 p.m. ET, March 25, 2021
15 min ago

Stacey Abrams calls Georgia elections bill "nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0"

From CNN's Dan Merica

Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action, called Georgia's sweeping elections bill, which would restrict voting access and give state officials more powers over local elections, “nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0" in a statement tonight.

The bill passed the Georgia Senate earlier today by a 34-20 vote. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp later signed the bill.

The legislation would impose new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empower state officials to take over local elections boards, limit the use ballot drop boxes and make it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

Read her full statement:

“Georgia Republicans’ shameful efforts to suppress the vote and seize electoral power through SB 202 demonstrate how critical the fight for voting rights remains. Every business, political, and civic leader must stand up and make their opposition to these desperate anti-democratic laws clear. At a time when Georgia ranks as the worst state for COVID vaccination rates, Georgia Republicans instead are singularly focused on reviving Georgia’s dark past of racist voting laws. And as the FBI continue to round up seditionists who spilled blood to defend a lie about our elections, Republican state leaders willfully undermine democracy by giving themselves authority to overturn results they do not like. Now, more than ever, Americans must demand federal action to protect voting rights as we continue to fight against these blatantly unconstitutional efforts that are nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0.”
1 hr 23 min ago

Georgia governor signs sweeping elections bill

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a sweeping elections bill that passed earlier Thursday by the state legislature.

In the span of a few hours Thursday, the GOP-controlled Georgia legislature sped the elections bill through two chambers, putting the battleground state on a course to impose new voting restrictions on citizens in a state that was pivotal to securing Democratic control of the White House and the US Senate this year.

The bill passed the Georgia Senate by a 34-20 vote.

More details: The legislation would impose new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empower state officials to take over local elections boards, limit the use ballot drop boxes and make it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

1 hr 35 min ago

What voting rights groups have said about Georgia's elections bill

From CNN's Kelly Mena, Dianne Gallagher and Pamela Kirkland

Voting rights groups have slammed Georgia's far-reaching bill, particularly for its provisions aimed at the secretary of state and local election officials.

They argue that granting the state new powers over county elections bucks the tradition of local control and could lead to a scenario in which state officials swoop in to prevent a county from certifying its election results.

“It will make what we all lived through in 2020, child’s play,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo – CEO of Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams – in a news conference on Tuesday, as the bill was approved to head to the full House for a vote.

The bill is part of a larger effort by GOP-led legislatures across the country to pass restrictive voting measures in key states like Arizona, Michigan and Florida.

As of February, state legislators in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills with restrictive voting provisions, according to a tally from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

Some background: The bill comes as Georgia’s changing demographics have made the longtime Republican stronghold a key political battleground.

Last November, President Biden became the first Democrat in nearly three decades to win the state. And strong voter turnout in January helped send two Democrats to the US Senate, flipping control of the chamber to their party.

One of those new senators, Raphael Warnock, captured his seat in a special election and will be on the ballot again in 2022.

1 hr 54 min ago

At least 45 states have seen bills aimed at voter suppression. These are the key states to watch.

Analysis by CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

More than 250 bills to curb or complicate access to polls had been introduced in 43 state legislatures as of Feb. 19, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which is tracking the bills — and bills have since been introduced in at least two more states, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to CNN reporting.

Florida, Arizona and Georgia were all battleground states in 2020 and host US Senate races in 2022. Republican legislative majorities and GOP governors are moving to make it more difficult to vote in these states.

Texas does not have a 2022 Senate race, but it will feature a race for governor in 2022. Republicans currently control all levers of the state government there.

There are proposals to make it more difficult to vote in other key states — Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — featuring 2022 Senate races, but divided government in those places will make restrictions more difficult to enact.

There is no Senate race in Michigan and there is also divided government there. (See a breakdown of state government control here.)

2 hr 20 min ago

Here's why Republicans are pushing voting changes now, instead of before the 2020 election

Analysis by CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Republicans at the state level have moved swiftly to either roll back some easy access to voting or put new obstacles in the way of voters following losses in the 2020 presidential and US Senate elections.

They are doing this now for four key reasons:

  1. The pandemic hit. States made last-minute changes to ease rules about how and when people could vote because of public health concerns.
  2. Turnout surged. Either because of those changes or because voters wanted to reject or protect Trump (or both), turnout went through the roof, and Trump lost.
  3. Trump alleged voter fraud. Although there's no evidence that any widespread fraud occurred, his repeated allegations turned addressing the integrity of the voting system into the top GOP priority.
  4. Republicans retained control of state governments. Trump's allies at the state level have moved quickly to address the voter fraud he alleged but did not occur.

2 hr 21 min ago

GOP-controlled Georgia legislature passes sweeping elections bill

From CNN's Kelly Mena, Dianne Gallagher and Pamela Kirkland

In the span of a few hours Thursday, the GOP-controlled Georgia legislature sped a sweeping elections bill through two chambers, putting the battleground state on a course to impose new voting restrictions on citizens in a state that was pivotal to securing Democratic control of the White House and the US Senate this year.

The bill, passed the Georgia Senate by a 34-20 vote late Thursday afternoon, and heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who announced moments after the vote that he would sign it later Thursday.

The legislation would impose new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empower state officials to take over local elections boards, limit the use ballot drop boxes and make it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

"It's like the Christmas tree of goodies for voter suppression," Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan said on the Senate floor as lawmakers considered the nearly 100-page bill.

Republicans cast the measure, dubbed The Election Integrity Act of 2021 as needing to boost confidence in elections after the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump make repeated, unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

The package is part of a national Republican effort that aims to restrict access to the ballot box following record turnout in the November election.

President Biden said in his first White House press conference Thursday that he will "do everything" in his power to halt efforts to restrict voting rights, saying that he thinks the efforts underway in state legislatures are "un-American."

About the bill: The Georgia bill — SB 202 — would limit drop boxes to the inside of early voting locations during voting hours, make giving food or drinks to a voter a misdemeanor, allow for unlimited challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, and grant state officials broad rights, including the ability to replace local election officials. It would also shorten the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks and remove the elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board.