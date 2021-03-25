Stacey Abrams calls Georgia elections bill "nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0"

Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action, called Georgia's sweeping elections bill, which would restrict voting access and give state officials more powers over local elections, “nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0" in a statement tonight.
The bill passed the Georgia Senate earlier today by a 34-20 vote. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp later signed the bill.
The legislation would impose new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empower state officials to take over local elections boards, limit the use ballot drop boxes and make it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.
Read her full statement:
“Georgia Republicans’ shameful efforts to suppress the vote and seize electoral power through SB 202 demonstrate how critical the fight for voting rights remains. Every business, political, and civic leader must stand up and make their opposition to these desperate anti-democratic laws clear. At a time when Georgia ranks as the worst state for COVID vaccination rates, Georgia Republicans instead are singularly focused on reviving Georgia’s dark past of racist voting laws. And as the FBI continue to round up seditionists who spilled blood to defend a lie about our elections, Republican state leaders willfully undermine democracy by giving themselves authority to overturn results they do not like. Now, more than ever, Americans must demand federal action to protect voting rights as we continue to fight against these blatantly unconstitutional efforts that are nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0.”