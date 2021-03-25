Follow CNN Politics
Georgia GOP lawmakers pass sweeping bill to restrict voting

By Fernando Alfonso III and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:48 p.m. ET, March 25, 2021
59 min ago

Here's why Republicans are pushing voting changes now, instead of before the 2020 election

Analysis by CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Republicans at the state level have moved swiftly to either roll back some easy access to voting or put new obstacles in the way of voters following losses in the 2020 presidential and US Senate elections.

They are doing this now for four key reasons:

  1. The pandemic hit. States made last-minute changes to ease rules about how and when people could vote because of public health concerns.
  2. Turnout surged. Either because of those changes or because voters wanted to reject or protect Trump (or both), turnout went through the roof, and Trump lost.
  3. Trump alleged voter fraud. Although there's no evidence that any widespread fraud occurred, his repeated allegations turned addressing the integrity of the voting system into the top GOP priority.
  4. Republicans retained control of state governments. Trump's allies at the state level have moved quickly to address the voter fraud he alleged but did not occur.

1 hr ago

GOP-controlled Georgia legislature passes sweeping elections bill

From CNN's Kelly Mena, Dianne Gallagher and Pamela Kirkland

In the span of a few hours Thursday, the GOP-controlled Georgia legislature sped a sweeping elections bill through two chambers, putting the battleground state on a course to impose new voting restrictions on citizens in a state that was pivotal to securing Democratic control of the White House and the US Senate this year.

The bill, passed the Georgia Senate by a 34-20 vote late Thursday afternoon, and heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who announced moments after the vote that he would sign it later Thursday.

The legislation would impose new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empower state officials to take over local elections boards, limit the use ballot drop boxes and make it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

"It's like the Christmas tree of goodies for voter suppression," Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan said on the Senate floor as lawmakers considered the nearly 100-page bill.

Republicans cast the measure, dubbed The Election Integrity Act of 2021 as needing to boost confidence in elections after the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump make repeated, unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

The package is part of a national Republican effort that aims to restrict access to the ballot box following record turnout in the November election.

President Biden said in his first White House press conference Thursday that he will "do everything" in his power to halt efforts to restrict voting rights, saying that he thinks the efforts underway in state legislatures are "un-American."

About the bill: The Georgia bill — SB 202 — would limit drop boxes to the inside of early voting locations during voting hours, make giving food or drinks to a voter a misdemeanor, allow for unlimited challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, and grant state officials broad rights, including the ability to replace local election officials. It would also shorten the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks and remove the elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board.