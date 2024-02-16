Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Alexey Navalny death

live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

Trump Georgia case hearing

Live Updates

Trump Georgia case hearing continues as Fani Willis testifies

By Jason Morris, Nick Valencia, Zachary Cohen, Ryan Brooks and Dan Berman, CNN

Updated 9:00 AM ET, Fri February 16, 2024
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

Analysis: Trump's legal drama is unfolding in multiple courts across the country

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

In a day of raw drama Thursday in a handful of cities, in multiple cases involving defiant personalities often trading personal smears that tightened the fateful knot between the 2024 election and former President Donald Trump's staggering legal battle.

  • New York: A judge in New York dismissed the last obstacle to the first-ever criminal trial of a former president. Jury selection will begin on March 25 in Trump’s hush money trial. A guilty verdict could mean this year’s potential GOP nominee will be a convicted felon. But if he’s found innocent by a jury of his peers, it could also transform the election.
  • Fulton County: The ex-president’s election interference case in Georgia is on a knife edge after a head-spinning day when two prosecutors were effectively put on trial themselves over a relationship that defendants say should disqualify them and end the case. Even if they survive, Trump and his co-accused may have won the day after taking the chance to malign the prosecutors and brand them as corrupt and unethical.
  • The Supreme Court: Trump’s lawyers made a final, beseeching plea to the Supreme Court to stop the clock in a federal trial over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Justices must now decide whether to take up one of the most profound cases in the body’s history.
  • Back in New York: Trump is braced for a potentially devastating outcome to a civil fraud trial as soon as Friday. A huge slice of the ex-president’s fortune is at risk along with his capacity to do business in the city where he built skyscrapers and his art of the deal mythology.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing in all cases. But his legal strategy was clearer than ever at the end of a tempestuous day. First, seek to delay any trials or potential convictions until after the election. Second, allege criminality by those who are calling him to account.

Trump’s last resort is a coordinated effort to impugn prosecutors, judges and courts to hedge against any possible guilty verdicts and to destroy their credibility among undecided voters.

Read more analysis here.

13 min ago

Here's what to watch for in the misconduct hearing against Georgia Trump prosecutor Fani Willis

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Holmes Lybrand, Jason Morris and Nick Valencia

A judge will continue to hear testimony Friday in a hearing that could derail the election subversion case against Donald Trump and others.

Judge Scott McAfee is considering whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the case based on allegations that she and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to lead the case, engaged in an improper romantic relationship which financially benefitted the district attorney.

Here's what to watch:

The allegations against Wade and Willis: The alleged affair was first raised by Trump’s co-defendant, former 2020 campaign official Mike Roman. Last month in a court filing he accused Willis of financially benefiting from selecting Wade to lead the case. Roman alleges that Wade took Willis on lavish vacations, paid partly with what he billed her office for work on the case. Willis appointed Wade in 2021.

What if Willis is disqualified? If McAfee decides to grant Trump and his co-defendants’ motions and remove Willis from prosecuting the sprawling RICO case, under Georgia law the case would automatically be re-assigned to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, a bipartisan collaboration of six district attorneys and three solicitors general from across the state. The council’s executive director would be responsible for either appointing a new district attorney from a separate county to oversee the case or a private lawyer, attorney general, or one of the members of the council.

Why this matters: Any delay could mean Trump could avoid a trial on his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat or connections to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack until after Election Day. Trump’s federal trial is already delayed due to a request for the Supreme Court to intervene.

Read more about what to look out for ahead of the Fulton County DA misconduct hearing.

17 min ago

Analysis: Focus on Georgia prosecutors could help Trump in jury pool

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. 
Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia.  Alyssa Pointer/Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump may be winning politically in Georgia this week by shifting attention to the personal lives of prosecutors pursuing the criminal case against him in Fulton County.

But his lawyers have also looked for opportunities like these in the criminal cases he faces to plant the seeds for a legal win later on by damaging prosecutors’ credibility enough to help him before a jury.

Trump has repeatedly tried to claim publicly, including in remarks outside of a Manhattan courtroom Thursday, that he is the victim of a Biden administration conspiracy. Defense teams sometimes aim for these types of smears of prosecutors to help them by seeping into the public consciousness. When it comes time to pick jurors, distrust in the justice system or prosecutors could help Trump if even one selected juror wants to acquit because of feelings the case wasn’t fair.

It’s called jury nullification — and it’s a flaw in the justice system that courts strenuously try to avoid in the courtroom. However, a nullified jury — unwilling to vote based on the facts of the case before them — can pop up sometimes, especially in high-profile or controversial cases.

It still remains to be seen, however, if the most immediate fallout of the Fani Willis and Nathan Wade situation is the top prosecutors’ removal from the Trump case, which could potentially derail a trial indefinitely.

22 min ago

As witnesses take the stand in Georgia, Trump's New York civil fraud decision is expected

From CNN’s Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle

Developments out of Fulton County aren't the only ones that could potentially impact Donald Trump today.

The former president and his real estate business could possibly learn Friday how much a judge overseeing the New York civil fraud case will order him to pay for fraudulently inflating his financial statements for a decade. 

“It is currently anticipated the decision will be released on Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances,” a person familiar with knowledge of the decision said.  

Judge Arthur Engoron initially said he hoped to issue the ruling following a three-month trial at the end of January. Since then, the monitor overseeing the Trump Organization issued a report and the judge inquired about news articles of a possible perjury plea deal by former Trump organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg.  

It appears any delays caused by those two events have now been resolved. 

The New York attorney general's office sued Trump alleging he engaged in a decade-long fraud by inflating the value of properties to obtain better rates on loans and insurance. They also allege Trump and others violated numerous other New York laws related to the issuance of false financial statements. 

The state is seeking more than $370 million and to ban Trump from doing business in New York State. They are also seeking to ban his two adult sons from running a business in the state for five years. 

Trump and his sons have denied any wrongdoing and said no one was harmed by the alleged fraud. 

29 min ago

Key takeaways to know from Fani Willis' first day on the stand

From CNN's Marshall Cohen, Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is sworn in to testify during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. 
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is sworn in to testify during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia.  Alyssa Pointer/Pool/Getty Images

The Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump and 14 of his allies took a stunning turn Thursday when two top prosecutors testified under oath about their romantic relationship at a hearing triggered by allegations of self-dealing that have the potential to derail the entire effort.

The all-day hearing escalated steadily throughout the day, culminating with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis taking the witness stand for a combative brawl with defense attorneys that drew several rebukes from the judge.

These are key takeaways:

  • Willis' defiant afternoon: Things quickly went off the rails. Willis didn’t act much like a traditional witness on the stand and was more like a prosecutor, arguing with the defense attorneys, raising objections, making legal arguments and even having exchanges with Judge Scott McAfee. She even raised her voice at one point. This led to a few rebukes from McAfee. Willis repeatedly accused some of the defense attorneys of peddling lies – before and after the judge’s admonishment.
  • Willis says she's not on trial: Willis seized several opportunities to defend herself. “You think I’m on trial,” Willis said, in her sharpest pushback of the day. “These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020,” she added, pointing toward the table of attorneys representing defendants in the criminal case. “I’m not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.” She later slammed the defense attorneys, calling them “confused” and “intrusive.”
  • When did the relationship start? On the stand, prosecutor Nathan Wade stuck to his earlier claim – in a sworn affidavit submitted to the court – that his romantic relationship with Willis began in early 2022 and that they split travel and vacation expenses. But Robin Bryant-Yeartie, a former friend of Willis and Fulton County employee, contradicted that claim, testifying that she had “no doubt” that the Willis-Wade affair began in late 2019. Notably, that would be before Willis hired Wade to lead the Trump probe in late 2021.
  • Wade and Willis describe using cash for reimbursements: Wade and Willis have offered a simple explanation for why there’s essentially no paper trail to back up his claims they split expenses: Willis used cash.
  • When did the relationship end? There was also a dispute over when the relationship ended, and whether it had any impact on the decision to seek the massive RICO indictment against Trump and others last August. Both said the relationship ended in summer 2023. Willis implied that the physical component ended earlier in the summer, but that the two had a “tough conversation” that fully ended things afterward.
  • Huge distraction from Trump's charges: Nothing that happened Thursday undercut the factual allegations against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, or the other GOP allies who are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election. But the hearing shifted the conversation away from those allegation and away from Trump’s legal woes for now.
46 min ago

Advisers urged Fani Willis to ask her top deputy on Trump election case to step down

From CNN���s Zachary Cohen and Nick Valencia

Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade testifies at a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, in Atlanta, Georgia
Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade testifies at a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, in Atlanta, Georgia Alyssa Pointer/Pool/Getty Images

Several advisers and confidants of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis privately urged her in recent weeks to encourage top prosecutor Nathan Wade voluntarily step aside, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions. 

Willis is being advised by people inside and outside of the district attorney’s office, though one source said there is a difference of legal opinions about what to do next.

Willis and Wade have so far resisted the push for him to resign from the Georgia election subversion case, a stance that the two reinforced in their defiant testimony Thursday in an Atlanta-area courtroom where they pushed back on allegations that their now-ended romantic relationship created a disqualifying conflict of interest. 

CNN previously reported that Willis had no plans to recuse herself from the case after allegations surfaced that she and Wade engaged in an improper romantic relationship. Sources familiar with the situation said prior to Thursday’s hearing that Wade also did not have immediate plans to step away from the case either but acknowledged his future was more uncertain. 

Wade is interchangeable and could be replaced without forcing the case to be assigned to another prosecutor's office, multiple sources familiar with the situation stressed before and after he testified on Thursday. 

Privately, Wade has told others working on the Georgia election case he does not want to be a distraction, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

It remains unclear if Wade’s testimony has moved the needle at all in terms of the likelihood he resigns. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office declined to comment. 

1 hr 7 min ago

Willis is expected to take the stand again Friday

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Dan Berman

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a hearing in the case of State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 15, in Atlanta.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a hearing in the case of State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 15, in Atlanta. Alyssa Pointer/Pool/Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' testimony will continue today at 9 a.m. ET.

The evidentiary hearing in the case over whether to dismiss her from the Georgia election subversion case will begin with Willis under cross examination from District Attorney lawyer Anna Cross.

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who is leading the removal effort, said she plans to call two more witnesses after that.  

Cross also said she had three to four witnesses to call today, which she estimated would take four to five hours.

Willis and her top prosecutor, Nathan Wade, testified Thursday over their relationships and payments they made during vacations together.

The judge said he does not plan to issue a ruling on Friday.

1 hr 7 min ago

A recap on the Georgia election subversion case Willis brought against Trump and others

From CNN staff

An Atlanta-based grand jury on August 14 indicted Donald Trump and 18 others on state charges stemming from their alleged efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat.

Four people have pleaded guilty.

The historic indictment is the fourth criminal case that Trump is facing.

The charges, brought in a sweeping investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, cover some of the most overt efforts by the former president and his allies to meddle in the 2020 presidential election.

Unlike the election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith, Willis’ case will be insulated if Trump is reelected in 2024; he will not be able to pardon himself or his allies of any state law convictions, nor will he be able to order the state-level prosecutors to withdraw the charges.

Trump pleaded not guilty via a court filing, waiving an in-court appearance as allowed by Georgia law.

Read more about the key evidence and charges in the election subversion case.