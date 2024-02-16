In a day of raw drama Thursday in a handful of cities, in multiple cases involving defiant personalities often trading personal smears that tightened the fateful knot between the 2024 election and former President Donald Trump's staggering legal battle.
- New York: A judge in New York dismissed the last obstacle to the first-ever criminal trial of a former president. Jury selection will begin on March 25 in Trump’s hush money trial. A guilty verdict could mean this year’s potential GOP nominee will be a convicted felon. But if he’s found innocent by a jury of his peers, it could also transform the election.
- Fulton County: The ex-president’s election interference case in Georgia is on a knife edge after a head-spinning day when two prosecutors were effectively put on trial themselves over a relationship that defendants say should disqualify them and end the case. Even if they survive, Trump and his co-accused may have won the day after taking the chance to malign the prosecutors and brand them as corrupt and unethical.
- The Supreme Court: Trump’s lawyers made a final, beseeching plea to the Supreme Court to stop the clock in a federal trial over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Justices must now decide whether to take up one of the most profound cases in the body’s history.
- Back in New York: Trump is braced for a potentially devastating outcome to a civil fraud trial as soon as Friday. A huge slice of the ex-president’s fortune is at risk along with his capacity to do business in the city where he built skyscrapers and his art of the deal mythology.
Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing in all cases. But his legal strategy was clearer than ever at the end of a tempestuous day. First, seek to delay any trials or potential convictions until after the election. Second, allege criminality by those who are calling him to account.
Trump’s last resort is a coordinated effort to impugn prosecutors, judges and courts to hedge against any possible guilty verdicts and to destroy their credibility among undecided voters.