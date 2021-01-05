Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Democrat Raphael Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler for her seat in a hotly-contested Georgia runoff election that will determine which party controls the Senate.

At the age of 35, Warnock was chosen in 2005 to lead Ebenezer Baptist Church, and has since taken on issues in Georgia like overhauling the criminal justice code, and expanding voter registration and Medicaid.

Loeffler has tried to portray her Democratic opponent and the leader of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic church in Atlanta as too far to the left.

Warnock, in turn, has said that Loeffler wants to divide Georgia, and distract from her opposition to the Affordable Care Act and the health care insurance it provides amid a pandemic.

During a December debate, Loeffler repeatedly referred to her Democratic opponent as a "radical liberal.”

"Listen, I believe in our free enterprise system," Warnock said after Loeffler asked if he would renounce socialism and Marxism.

Warnock, for his part, targeted the GOP senator over stock transactions that have been a subject of intense scrutiny for their timing related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing Loeffler, he said at the time, "You dumped millions of dollars of stock in order to protect your own investments."

Loeffler responded by saying, "I've been completely exonerated. Those are lies perpetrated by the left-wing media and Democrats to distract from their radical agenda."