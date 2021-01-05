Here's where the vote count stands in Georgia

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is projected to win against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of two critical Senate runoff races in Georgia.

Fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff is currently leading Sen. David Perdue in the other race. If Ossoff wins, Democrats will claim control of the Senate with a 50/50 divide, plus a tie-breaking vote from Kamala Harris once she is sworn in as vice president.

Here's where the vote count currently stands:

Key counties will resume counting votes this morning. They include:

Fulton County A Fulton County spokesperson, Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, said the roughly 4,000 remaining absentee ballots in the county will not be uploaded until later in the day Wednesday. It’s unclear how many other types of votes and how many are yet to be counted.

A Fulton County spokesperson, Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, said the roughly 4,000 remaining absentee ballots in the county will not be uploaded until later in the day Wednesday. It’s unclear how many other types of votes and how many are yet to be counted. Dekalb County Officials will re-start counting at 10 a.m. ET and will start uploading data after 4 p.m. ET. The county did not provide an exact number of votes left to count. But the votes left to count are provisional outstanding absentee ballots.

Officials will re-start counting at 10 a.m. ET and will start uploading data after 4 p.m. ET. The county did not provide an exact number of votes left to count. But the votes left to count are provisional outstanding absentee ballots. Gwinnett County Gwinnett County says there are about 4,800 absentee ballots received on Tuesday left to count.

Gwinnett County says there are about 4,800 absentee ballots received on Tuesday left to count. Cobb County An unknown number of absentee ballots were received Tuesday. They will resume counting this morning.

An unknown number of absentee ballots were received Tuesday. They will resume counting this morning. Chatham County The County's Elections Director told CNN they will start counting about 3,000 absentee ballots Wednesday morning.

In addition, the state says up to 17,000 overseas and military votes could be received by the Friday 5 p.ET m. deadline. But the expectation of the votes that will be returned by Friday will only be a fraction of that number.

This list just represents a snapshot of counties across the state and is not exhaustive. You can see a full breakdown of each county's vote here.