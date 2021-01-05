Sen. Ted Cruz will object to Arizona certification tomorrow

Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

As Georgia voters head to the polls today to vote in the Senate runoff elections, some US senators are planning for tomorrow, when Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Sen. Ted Cruz will object to the state of Arizona’s electoral college results on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter tells CNN.

A person familiar tells CNN this is not as much about Cruz questioning the election results as it is him reacting to the fact that he has not received the commission to study election results that he and his group of 10 other senators requested.

This is the second US senator to formally object. This means that in addition to Sen. Josh Hawley objecting to the Pennsylvania results, members will also be forced to debate the Arizona results as well.

It's also worth noting that Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is signaling she plans to object to Georgia's results.