Georgia election official anticipates it will take "a couple of days" to learn the final results

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, told reporters that if he were the betting type, he would anticipate that it will be a couple of days until the final tallies are known in Georgia.

"I would anticipate it was going to be a couple of days," Sterling said Tuesday afternoon.

He also said that it’s hard to project turnout today, saying the day-of voting total could be anywhere between 600,000 to 1.1 million.

Sterling added that the short lines and wait times many polling places are experiencing are not indications of low turnout, but instead could be indications that the poll workers are efficient and have gotten the process down.

He told CNN to expect a "flood" of returns between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. tonight in Georgia. A big reason why being that the early votes can be scanned and processed before today. When the polls close at 7 p.m., they'll be tabulated and sent to the Secretary of State's office.