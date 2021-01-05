Warnock says he is "deeply honored" that he is Georgia's choice

CNN

After the Rev. Raphael Warnock was projected to win his Senate race in Georgia, he said he is "deeply honored" for being the voters' choice.

"What Georgia did last night is its own message in the midst of a moment in which so many people are trying to divide our country," he said on CNN Wednesday. "I'm deeply honored that the people of Georgia have placed their trust in someone who grew up in public housing, one of 12 children — I'm number 11 — the first college graduate in my family. And I hope to bring the concerns of ordinary people to the United States Senate."

He added:

"It is a sacred trust, and it's one that I take very seriously. And I hope to honor that promise in the work that we will do in the days ahead."

Warnock, who is the the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, says he will return to his pulpit on Sunday to preach and talk to the people.

"One of the things that I've learned from being a pastor is that it's really the people who teach you how to be a good pastor, an effective pastor. And I think it's the people who teach you how to be an effective senator," he told CNN. "So the last thing I want to do is become disconnected from the community and just spend all of my time talking to the politicians ... I have no intentions of become a politician, I intend to be a public servant."