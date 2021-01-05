Polls close in Georgia in one hour. Here's what is at stake in tonight's election.
Polls close across Georgia at 7 p.m. ET, and so much rests on the outcomes of today's runoff elections.
The races will determine whether Republicans keep control of the Senate, which will greatly affect the kind of legislation President-elect Joe Biden would be able to pass through the chamber once he takes office later this month.
Here are some of the key areas that the results will impact:
The economy. The size and scope of recovery efforts will be shaped by who controls the Senate. Democratic wins would likely mean more from the government, writes CNN's Matt Egan. "A sweep by Democrats would open the door to more powerful fiscal stimulus that the shaky economy may very well need. But it would also raise the risk of corporate tax hikes that investors despise."
Biden's ability to govern. His ability to get the people he wants in his Cabinet and in other key roles is entirely up to the Senate. One reason we don't yet know his pick to be attorney general has got to be that Biden doesn't know if it's a Republican or Democratic majority who will be voting to confirm.
Congressional oversight and Biden. A Democratic majority will mean much less combative oversight, at least to start the Biden administration. It would also make Republican efforts to attack him over his son's previous business dealings — Trump's top offensive in 2020 — more difficult.
Biden team on Georgia election: "We have a good shot"
President-elect Joe Biden’s team is optimistic heading into tonight’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia, with a source close to the transition saying “We have a good shot.”
The source acknowledged Democratic victories in the state would make it easier for the President-elect to move his agenda through Congress but also argued he’s looking to accomplish some of his goals through bipartisan pushes.
“Certainly winning would ease the path for a lot of what the President-elect wants to get done,” the source said. “But we intend to achieve bipartisan success” regardless of the outcome in the runoffs.
The President-elect in recent days has also framed this race as one that will impact Covid-19 relief and vaccinations, arguing that Democratic wins would help get $2,000 stimulus checks to American families faster and provide necessary funding to local and state governments for vaccinations.
Biden and his team have devoted significant time and resources to the runoffs in the state as they hope to boost the Democratic candidates.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have each campaigned in the state twice, including trips in the last 48 hours of the race. They have poured $18 million into the runoffs and deployed staffers to work with the teams on the ground.
Two Georgia counties have already surpassed in-person voting totals for Election Day
At least two counties in Georgia have surpassed in-person Election Day voting totals from November 2020 today.
With roughly 90 minutes left to go until polls are slated to close, DeKalb County has surpassed in-person, Election Day voting from November today, a county spokesperson told CNN. The county, which is one of the most populous in the state, saw 47,561 in-person Election Day votes in the general election, and as of roughly 5:20 p.m., the county had seen 51,000 in-person votes today.
Forsyth County, located further north outside of Atlanta, has also surpassed its 2020 Election Day in-person voting total, Voter Registrations and Elections Department Director Mandi Smith told CNN. In November, 13,630 votes were cast on Election Day.
Polls close in Georgia at 7 p.m. ET. Here's why it is not clear when we will know the results.
Polls for Georgia's crucial runoff Senate elections are set to close in the state at 7 p.m. ET. The twin US Senate runoffs in Georgia mean everything in American government for the next two years.
President-elect Joe Biden will either have a Republican-led Senate working to block him or a (barely) Democratic-controlled Senate trying to help him out. And the races will determine whether Republicans have the advantage or there's a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris giving Democrats the edge.
There's plenty of reason to expect a repeat. Early voting, the counting of which helped drag out the presidential results, is nearly keeping track in these special runoffs. In Fulton County, the state's most populous, the elections administrator said Monday that the early vote totals were larger for January than for November.
Republicans in the state have expressed concern that there may be a Democratic edge in the early vote totals. Which means that Republicans may need a strong showing on Election Day again.
That's where President Trump's feud with Republican state officials over his own loss in the state could mean the difference in the GOP having a majority going forward.
Democratic candidates are using "every last minute in these final hours" to get their message out
Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have both been actively working to get their messages out as voters head to the polls in Georgia. Polls are set to close in the state at 7 p.m. ET.
Here's what campaign aides said about the candidate's activities:
From a Warnock senior campaign aide:
"Rev. Warnock is not only doing the previously press-advised in-person GOTV events, he is also burning up the phone lines calling into Black radio across the state. It’s being characterized to CNN as 'marathon call-ins' to radio during morning and evening drive hours. He’s called into Black talk radio, gospel radio in South Georgia, Rickey Smiley’s syndicated show (because of Georgia ratings) and local TV stations. Markets he’s focused his call-ins: Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon, Savannah, Augusta. He’s focusing on places where he can grab the last-minute eyes and ears of Black voters in this final GOTV push.'
From an Ossoff senior campaign aide:
Jon Ossoff is in the middle of 25 interviews with last-minute interviews with local press. He’s focusing on the same TV and radio markets—a good portion of the interviews are with Black radio. The Ossoff campaign also is touting making 1.5 million last-minute phone calls to voters from their campaign—this is their campaign only, not the coordinated or PAC efforts. They say they were outspent on TV but hope their field investments will pay off with direct voter contacts.
Both aides tell CNN that Warnock and Ossoff will not be in the same place tonight — senior aides say they’ll be in the Atlanta area.
The campaigns have their own separate data/war rooms but are working in concert tonight.
CNN exit poll: Majority of Georgia voters say presidential election was conducted fairly
Georgia voters who cast ballots in the runoff elections that will determine control of the US Senate mostly say that their state’s presidential election in November was conducted fairly, and around three-quarters say they are confident their vote in this election will be counted accurately, according to the early results of an exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research.
Those views are sharply divided by party, as both Republican candidates for Senate in today’s contests have expressed support for a planned effort to reject Electoral College votes as they are presented to Congress on Wednesday. Among Georgia Republicans who voted in the runoff elections, about three-quarters say that the presidential election in Georgia was not conducted fairly, while more than 9 in 10 Democrats say the election, which President-elect Biden won by less than 12,000 votes, was fair.
Republicans voting in the Senate runoffs appear to have a bit more faith in today’s election than they do in November’s contest. About half of Republicans feel confident their votes in the runoff elections will be counted accurately. Among Democrats, more than 9 in 10 are confident their vote in the runoff will be counted accurately, as are 7 in 10 independents. That’s a reversal compared with November. According to the exit poll in November, 92% of Republicans were confident that votes in their state would be counted accurately, while only 79% of Democrats felt the same.
Demographically, the electorate so far looks a bit older than the November electorate, according to the preliminary results of the exit poll, but it is similar in its makeup by gender, race and education.
Voting in Georgia has occurred amid rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations nationwide. About 7 in 10 voters say they are at least somewhat worried that they or someone in their families will be infected with the virus. Majorities across party lines express worry about coronavirus reaching their family, including about 8 in 10 Democrats, two-thirds of independents and roughly 6 in 10 Republicans, but the partisan divides are larger over whether to prioritize limiting the spread of the virus or rebuilding the economy.
A slim majority of all voters in the runoff elections say it is more important to contain the coronavirus now, even if it hurts the economy, while about 4 in 10 prioritize rebuilding the economy even if it hurts the effort to contain the spread of the virus, according to preliminary exit poll results. Eight in 10 Democrats prioritize limiting the spread of the virus, while about two-thirds of Republicans say the economy should be the higher priority. Among independents, a narrow majority say limiting the spread is more important.
The economic effects of the pandemic have reached many who voted in today’s contests. Most Georgia voters say they have faced at least moderate financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, including about 1 in 6 who say they have suffered severe financial hardship.
The CNN exit poll was conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool, a consortium of CNN, ABC News, CBS News and NBC News. Interviews were completed with 5,260 voters in one of three ways: In-person on Election Day at 39 polling places across Georgia, in-person at 25 early voting locations around the state or by telephone for voters who cast ballots by mail or in-person during early voting. Results for the full sample of voters have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, it is larger for subgroups.
CNN's David Chalian reports:
Georgia secretary of state: Trump has "bad data" and our results are accurate
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger once again pushed back against President Trump's baseless claims of fraud in the state, saying in an interview this evening that he stands by his state’s presidential election results.
Raffensperger told CNN that his call with the President made it obvious to him that he had "bad data."
"He just has bad data and when you have good data, you know that you can stand by your results and our results were accurate," Raffensperger told CNN's Jake Tapper.
"We are standing on the truth," the official said.
"We have our results and our results are accurate. What happens in other states I can't say, but I know that we followed the process, we followed the law," he continued.
Raffensperger said he's received death threats, and his wife was sent “sexualized” texts. “What kind of a person does that? That’s disgusting,” he said.
With only a few hours until Georgia's polls close, the secretary of state urged residents to go out and vote. He assured Georgians that today's election is secure.
"I would encourage every Georgian if you haven't voted yet, put away all of this negative stuff that will keep you away from the polls and get out and vote," he said.
"Please get out to vote," the official repeated.
Georgia election official anticipates it will take "a couple of days" to learn the final results
Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, told reporters that if he were the betting type, he would anticipate that it will be a couple of days until the final tallies are known in Georgia.
"I would anticipate it was going to be a couple of days," Sterling said Tuesday afternoon.
He also said that it’s hard to project turnout today, saying the day-of voting total could be anywhere between 600,000 to 1.1 million.
Sterling added that the short lines and wait times many polling places are experiencing are not indications of low turnout, but instead could be indications that the poll workers are efficient and have gotten the process down.
He told CNN to expect a "flood" of returns between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. tonight in Georgia. A big reason why being that the early votes can be scanned and processed before today. When the polls close at 7 p.m., they'll be tabulated and sent to the Secretary of State's office.
Democratic campaigns say they're expecting high GOP voter turnout on election day
“I feel really skeptical” on whether this will happen for us, says a Democratic source with knowledge of both campaigns. “I feel this is a really hard thing to do for Democrats.”
The source adds if the two candidates get close, “it will be incredible because it’s not supposed to be possible” in Georgia, adding that what we’re seeing now is a testament to the shifting state and the two Democratic candidates.
A senior aide on Raphael Warnock's campaign says the campaign is “under no illusions” about GOP turnout today. The Warnock campaign is expecting high turnout among the GOP faithful today and believes many waited until today.
A senior campaign aide for Jon Ossoff said their camp is “more cautious” than most national Democrats are being. “Republicans in Georgia turn out on Election Day and those voters consistently vote.”
The aide also said “we are weary of any claims that turnout may be low based on short lines,” pointing out Georgia has now run three elections in a pandemic.
The campaign believes the counties were well prepared this election and do not believe short lines and good processing times are an indicator of turnout.
The campaign believes the counties were well prepared this election and do not believe short lines and good processing times are an indicator of turnout.