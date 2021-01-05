Democrats are on the verge of taking the Senate

Democrats are moving closer to winning control of the Senate as Jon Ossoff continues to lead GOP incumbent Sen. David Perdue. The race is still too close to call, but Ossoff's lead has continued as more votes are counted.
CNN already projected that Democrat Raphael Warnock will win the special Senate runoff election against GOP Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler.
If Ossoff wins his race, there will be a 50-50 split and control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaker.
Moments ago, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer congratulated Warnock and Ossoff, saying that “one of the first things” he wants to do as Senate Majority Leader is pass $2,000 stimulus checks.
Remember: CNN has not called the race between Ossoff and Perdue.
11 min ago
Staunch Trump ally says President's rigged election message was not "very helpful" in Georgia
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Manu Raju
GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a staunch Trump ally, said he doesn’t think President Trump’s message to voters – saying that the election was rigged – was "very helpful" for Republicans in the Georgia Senate races.
"It’s a good question, I don't know the answer, necessarily, whether it was helpful or not. He was gonna get blamed either way," he said, when asked if Trump’s message that the election was was rigged was helpful to turn out voters.
Cramer continued,
"I personally don't think it was very helpful. I think it's the numbers sort of demonstrate that in certain areas where, you know, interestingly during the election in November, Senator Perdue outperformed the president in several places. .. And this time around several people didn’t come out to vote."
1 hr 9 min ago
Here are the outstanding votes yet to be counted in Georgia, according to an election official
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
More than 1 million absentee-by-mail votes have been counted in Georgia, election official Gabriel Sterling said in a press briefing.
He also provided details on the number of absentee ballots that have been checked in but not yet scanned and uploaded as results as of 10 a.m. ET.
"Counties are still putting stuff in, they're also scanning. So these numbers will be a little fluid during the day today. But these are the basic ones we have as of 10 a.m. this morning," he said.
Here's a look at some of the most updated numbers from Sterling:
DeKalb County: 17,902
Henry County: 9,078
Cobb County: 5,896
Chatham County: 5,318
Fulton County: 5,294
Gwinnett County: 5,068
Thomas County: 2,078
Bryan County: 1,515
Meriwether County: 1,325
Dougherty County: 1,200
Fayette County: 1,139
"The biggest buckets of them are from the metro area with a handful scattered about the state. We have requested of the counties, we don't have a right to direct them, but we have requested they get all of the absentee ballots accounted for as in they received them," Sterling said, adding that he hopes most counties will make the deadline and upload the absentee ballots online by 1 p.m. ET today.
He added:
"Again, I want to remind everybody, these folks are all tired. They've had a long day and a long week and a long month and a long year, but they are doing their best to get these results quickly. I know some people were surprised how quickly results did come in, but that's the advantage of having three races on the ballots."
1 hr 17 min ago
"It irritates me:" Republican election official in Georgia frustrated with Trump's behavior
Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, reiterated that President Trump is to blame for Republicans losing key races, including the presidency and now presumably two Senate races.
Remember: Democrat Raphael Warnock will win the special Senate runoff election against GOP Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler, CNN projects. While Democrat Jon Ossoff is leading GOP incumbent Sen. David Perdue, the race is still too close to call.
Sterling said that by telling people their vote doesn't count and "don't come and vote, then you spark a civil war within a GOP that needs to be united to get through a tough fight like this in a state that's been trending – from the point of view of Republicans – from the other direction for years now."
As a Republican he said, "It irritates me."
"We need a unified team with a unified message looking to the future," Sterling added.
1 hr 24 min ago
Biden congratulates Warnock on his projected win
From CNN’s Sarah Mucha and Jeff Zeleny
President-elect Joe Biden released a statement today congratulating Raphael Warnock on his projected win in the Georgia Senate runoff election and paying homage to the "twin powers" of Georgia, Stacey Abrams and Keisha Lance Bottoms.
"Georgia's voters delivered a resounding message yesterday: they want action on the crises we face and they want it right now. On COVID-19, on economic relief, on climate, on racial justice, on voting rights and so much more," he added.
Biden says he intends to move forward with key Cabinet nominations while the Georgia results are confirmed.
"My nominees for critical national security positions at State, Defense, Treasury, and Homeland Security have bipartisan support and have been confirmed by the Senate before. They need to be in their jobs as soon as possible after January 20th," he said.
1 hr 27 min ago
There are still about 7,500 ballots left to add to the total in Fulton County, Georgia
From CNN's Jason Morris & Meridith Edwards
According to Richard Barron, Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections, and Regina Waller, a spokeswoman for the Fulton Co. Board of Elections, there are roughly 7,500 ballots that still have to be adjudicated in Fulton County, which includes matching signatures.
Waller tells CNN that most of those ballots have been counted but are not included in the total until they are adjudicated.
After finishing the process with the 7,500 ballots, that will conclude absentee vote by mail until Friday, when they will count the remaining overseas and military ballots that can arrive up until then.
Barron said that the vote review panel meets at 3 p.m. they will post the latest absentee by mail totals after that.
1 hr 39 min ago
Several Senate Republicans point finger at Trump over Georgia loss
From CNN's Manu Raju
Several Senate Republicans are privately pointing the finger squarely at President Trump for the failures in Georgia.
A senior Republican official involved in both Georgia Senate races says of Trump:
"Not since General Sherman has one man done as much damage, to as many people, in as little time. No one in the history of our country turns out voters like Donald Trump. The problem is, the overwhelming majority of them vote against him and anyone loosely affiliated with him."
2 hr ago
GOP senator: "Telling the voters that the election is rigged is not a great way to turn out your voters"
From CNN's Ali Zaslav
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney weighed in on the Georgia Senate races on Wednesday morning, saying:
"It turns out that telling the voters that the election is rigged is not a great way to turn out your voters."
Romney also commented on today’s joint session of Congress, where many of his colleagues plan to challenge Electoral College results, saying "the gambit we're seeing today is very disappointing."
"President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonored the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency," he continued. "I'm confident we'll proceed as the Constitution demands and tell our supporters the truth, whether or not they want to hear it."
2 hr 9 min ago
USPS moved nearly all 471 ballots on-time on election day
From CNN's Paul Murphy
Data submitted as part of a federal court order shows that USPS moved nearly all of the 471 ballots it processed on Election Day for the Georgia Senate runoff – moving them on-time, and in time to count.
The total amount of ballots processed by USPS on Election Day is down from its peak in early December — over 16,000 in one day. The data suggests that a significant number of Georgians either sent their ballots in early, or turned in their ballots in-person to election offices or ballots boxes.
The 471 ballots were processed between 80% and 97% on time.
To ensure no ballots would be left behind, the USPS also conducted sweeps of processing facilities yesterday. The final sweep found 210 ballots that the USPS delivered in time to count.
Ballots had to arrive by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and military and overseas ballots must arrive by Friday to count.
The data does not include ballots that are being sped up by “local turnaround,” one of the extraordinary measures USPS has implemented since December 28. Local turnaround delivers ballots directly to election officials instead of having it go first to mail processing facilities.