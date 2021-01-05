Democrats are on the verge of taking the Senate

Workers scan ballots at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia on January 5, during the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

More than 1 million absentee-by-mail votes have been counted in Georgia, election official Gabriel Sterling said in a press briefing.

He also provided details on the number of absentee ballots that have been checked in but not yet scanned and uploaded as results as of 10 a.m. ET.

"Counties are still putting stuff in, they're also scanning. So these numbers will be a little fluid during the day today. But these are the basic ones we have as of 10 a.m. this morning," he said.

Here's a look at some of the most updated numbers from Sterling:

DeKalb County: 17,902

Henry County: 9,078

Cobb County: 5,896

Chatham County: 5,318

Fulton County: 5,294

Gwinnett County: 5,068

Thomas County: 2,078

Bryan County: 1,515

Meriwether County: 1,325

Dougherty County: 1,200

Fayette County: 1,139

"The biggest buckets of them are from the metro area with a handful scattered about the state. We have requested of the counties, we don't have a right to direct them, but we have requested they get all of the absentee ballots accounted for as in they received them," Sterling said, adding that he hopes most counties will make the deadline and upload the absentee ballots online by 1 p.m. ET today.

He added:

"Again, I want to remind everybody, these folks are all tired. They've had a long day and a long week and a long month and a long year, but they are doing their best to get these results quickly. I know some people were surprised how quickly results did come in, but that's the advantage of having three races on the ballots."