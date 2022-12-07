Audio
Democrats secure 51-49 Senate majority with Warnock's runoff win

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:42 a.m. ET, December 7, 2022
1 min ago

Warnock win bolsters Biden's push for 2024 presidential primary calendar change, Democratic official says

From CNN's MJ Lee

Sen. Raphael Warnock poses for a picture with supporters during a visit at a campaign office in Norcross, Georgia, on Tuesday. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Raphael Warnock’s victory in the Georgia Senate runoff last night will also serve as vindication for President Biden on a different front: His recent push for party leaders to make major changes to the 2024 presidential primary calendar.

Biden last week asked Democratic National Committee leaders to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation status, and instead, make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, with Nevada and New Hampshire coming a few days later – then, followed by none other than the state of Georgia. 

Now that Warnock has defeated Republican Herschel Walker in the Senate runoff, a Democratic official tells CNN this morning that the result only bolsters Biden’s case for bumping up Georgia too much earlier in the primary calendar. The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee approved the plan last week and it now must be approved by the full committee early next year.

There’s no question now that it is simply “the right thing to do,” the official said. 

The state is not only made up of critical demographic groups that are core to the Democratic coalition – Black voters and suburban voters, growing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Latino populations — the fact that Warnock has now been on the ballot four times in the last two years and that Biden made history by winning the state in 2020 (making him the first Democrat to win the state in almost three decades) undeniably solidifies Georgia’s battleground state status, the Democratic official said.

In other words: Going forward, Georgia would no doubt be counted on by Democratic presidential candidates as a state that can help put them over the top.

In his letter to the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee members explaining his decision to ask for changes to the 2024 primary calendar, Biden emphasized the importance of giving voters of color a bigger voice.

“Just like my Administration, the Democratic Party has worked hard to reflect the diversity of America - but our nominating process does not,” the president’s letter said. “For fifty years, the first month of our presidential nominating process has been a treasured part of our democratic process, but it is time to update the process for the 21st century.”

54 min ago

Morale among Herschel Walker's campaign staff hit all-time low by race's end, sources say

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Morale among GOP candidate Herschel Walker's campaign staff hit an all-time low in its final days as it became clear to them their candidate would likely lose his race to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, according to multiple people familiar with Walker's campaign. 

Several of Walker's staff members became frustrated as the runoff election progressed over the last month, sensing their advice for the embattled candidate wasn't being heeded as outside voices with little political experience were empowered. 

In addition to dealing with a slew of scandals, Walker's campaign tried to adjust his message to more closely align with the successful one Gov. Brian Kemp ran on, but ultimately felt their candidate declined to take strategic advice, was reluctant to hit the campaign trail and largely declined media interviews in the final days. 

"He’s so proud he doesn’t like taking advice," one person familiar with the campaign told CNN, adding that he instead leaned on his wife Julie Blanchard for most decisions rather than empowering his team. Walker had no scheduled events for five critical days at the end of the race when early voting began as his wife argued behind the scenes that he should focus on wooing Black voters. 

Walker did get critical help in the end from a powerful GOP ally — the governor — including a joint rally, private fundraisers and a voter turnout apparatus Kemp's team spent months building. But ultimately it wasn't enough to pull him across the finish line. 

1 hr 22 min ago

Warnock on his runoff victory: "The people have spoken"

From CNN's Maeve Reston

US Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks to supporters on Tuesday night. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia’s Senate runoff, CNN projects, giving Democrats greater leverage in the Senate next year and delivering a critical blow to former President Donald Trump after a defeat of yet another one of his hand-picked candidates.

With Warnock’s defeat of Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Democrats will control 51 seats to the GOP’s 49.

The race closes out a difficult midterm cycle for Republicans, who won the House majority but saw their hopes for Capitol Hill dominance dashed by the troubled candidacies of some Trump-backed Senate nominees.

“There are no excuses in life, and I’m not going to make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight,” Walker told supporters after calling Warnock.

The runoff was a final midterm test of the former president’s influence as he embarks on a third White House bid. It was also a sign that – in the wake of President Joe Biden narrowly carrying the state in 2020, combined with two Senate runoff wins that handed him a Democratic Senate in 2021 – Georgia is now definitively a purple state.

In his victory speech, Warnock alluded to the fact that the runoff was his fourth campaign in two years. “After a hard-fought campaign – or should I say campaigns – it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” he said.

“I often say that a vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children,” Warnock continued. “You have put in the hard work and here we are standing together.”

1 hr 37 min ago

Biden and Harris celebrated Warnock's win

From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Jasmine Wright

President Biden placed a congratulatory phone call to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock shortly after he returned to the White House Tuesday. The White House posted a photo of the call on Twitter. 

“Tonight Georgia voters stood up for our democracy, rejected Ultra MAGAism, and most importantly: sent a good man back to the Senate. Here’s to six more years,” the post said. 

Vice President Kamala Harris also congratulated Warnock on Tuesday night.

"Georgia voters said they wanted a Senator who would fight for them — and made it a reality when they reelected @ReverendWarnock to the U.S. Senate. Congratulations, my friend," she wrote from her political account on Twitter.

As Warnock becomes the state's first Black senator to win a full term, Harris’ historic tie-breaking role in the Senate will likely be less necessary because of the additional vote.

1 hr 37 min ago

Key takeaways from Georgia’s Senate runoff, the last election of the 2022 midterm cycle

From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Eric Bradner

US Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks to supporters at his election night party in Atlanta. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Sen. Raphael Warnock remains undefeated. After being pushed to another runoff in November, the Democrat asked voters in Georgia to put him over the top “one more time” in December – and, once again, they delivered.

Since November 2020, Warnock has been the leading vote-getter in four consecutive Georgia Senate elections. But because of state law requiring statewide candidates to get a majority to win a general election, Warnock had to double the feat in both his 2020 special election and his 2022 bid for a full six-year term.

His victory in this head-to-head contest with Republican nominee Herschel Walker means Democrats will add to their already-secured Senate majority, with 51 seats to the GOP’s 49, and solidify the Peach State as a potentially decisive 2024 presidential battleground.

As the 2022 midterm cycle spins to its end, here are key takeaways from this final election night in Georgia:

51st seat gives Democrats true majority: Democrats had already clinched control of the Senate, with 50 seats secured last month, which would allow Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote as she does now. But winning a 51st seat, thanks to Warnock’s victory Tuesday, comes with important benefits for the Democrats running the Senate and for President Joe Biden’s administration.

The party will now enter 2023 with a true Senate majority – one that won’t require the power-sharing agreement that has been in place over the last two years in an evenly divided chamber. That outright majority means that Democrats will have the majority on committees, allowing them to advance Biden’s nominees more easily.

Georgia is a swing state until further notice: As long as former President Donald Trump remains an influential figure in Republican politics, Georgia is poised to be a crucial Election Day battleground – especially when federal offices are on the ballot.

If there was any doubt before Tuesday, it’s been erased now. Walker was Trump’s hand-picked candidate to take on Warnock and he flamed out despite first running on a ticket with a popular Republican governor and then, this time, with that same governor’s express endorsement and support on the campaign trail.

Kemp’s inability to pull Walker over the finish line says less about him – or even Walker, a flawed candidate in any setting – than the state’s shifting partisan alignment. Changing demographics, an evolving economy and strategic, tenacious organizing by Democrats have made a beacon of the Old South a legitimate swing state.

On now to 2024.

The Democratic turnout machine strikes again: After the 2020 election, Georgia Republicans passed a controversial law that, among other things, reduced the amount of time between a November election and potential runoff, creating a condensed timeline that narrowed the window for mail-in voters and reduced the number of days to vote early in-person.

It didn’t matter.

The Democratic turnout machine in Georgia over the past four weeks – with a running start that goes back years and owes heavily to the groundwork by Stacey Abrams and her allies – once again delivered in a hotly contested race that attracted tens of millions of dollars in spending by the campaigns and national organizations.

Read more takeaways here.