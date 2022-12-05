Democrats have more than doubled Republican ad spending in Georgia since Nov. 9, about $55.1 million to $25.8 million. In total, campaigns and groups from both parties combined to spend about $80.9 million on ads.

Sen. Raphael Warnock leads all advertisers with about $26.5 million in ad spending, powered by his record-breaking fundraising, which included a haul of more than $50 million in the latest FEC reporting period. Meanwhile Georgia Honor, a group funded by top super PAC Senate Majority PAC, has spent an additional $21.3 million, combining with Warnock to give Democrats a prohibitive advantage on the air.

On the GOP side, the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, has spent about $11.8 million on ads, while Herschel Walker's campaign has spent about $10.8 million.

Neither the NRSC nor the DSCC has spent much on advertising in the race, though both party committees have made investments in ground games and field work. Only one other group has spent more than $1 million on ads, the Democratic PAC American Bridge, which has spent $3.6 million.

The tone of the ads fueled by this huge spending has been dark and negative, as each campaign has leaned on personal attacks in an attempt to disqualify their opponents.

Georgia Honor, the Democratic super PAC, has run ads reminding voters of the domestic abuse allegations against Walker, which he has discussed publicly.

In addition, Warnock’s campaign recently launched an ad that features several people reacting to clips of Walker on the campaign trail, delivering off-topic, meandering remarks on vampires versus werewolves, and complaining about “bad air” from China. “It is embarrassing. Let's call it what it is. It is embarrassing,” one viewer says.

And Walker’s campaign aired a new TV spot last week that features clips from a police interview with Warnock’s ex-wife, who accused him of running over her foot with his car in March of 2020, though no charges were filed. “Find out who Reverend Warnock really is,” the ad’s narrator says.

Meanwhile, a top ad from the Senate Leadership Fund features Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who ran ahead of Walker in the general election, winning reelection comfortably. Kemp touts Walker's candidacy, saying, "families are struggling because of Biden's inflation in Washington won't change unless we make them." He continues, "That's why I'm backing Herschel."

Warnock and Walker also each launched a new campaign ad on Monday, making a final pitch to voters.

In Warnock’s latest spot, he touts his father’s work ethic, tells voters he works for them, and asks, “Are you ready to do this one more time? Put your shoes on. If we fight together, if we stand together, we will win the future.”

Walker’s new ad leans on recently re-elected Gov. Brian Kemp to make the case, featuring clips of Kemp at a campaign rally. “This is gonna be a turnout election. Who's more motivated? Is it them or us? That's right. And that's why it's time to retire, Raphael Warnock and send Herschel Walker to the United States Senate,” Kemp says in the ad.