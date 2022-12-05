Audio
Final push before tomorrow's Georgia Senate runoff election

By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Melissa Macaya and Seán Federico-OMurchu, CNN

Updated 8:43 a.m. ET, December 5, 2022
2 min ago

Here's an updated look at total ad spending on the eve of the Georgia Senate runoff

From CNN's David Wright

Democrats have more than doubled Republican ad spending in Georgia since Nov. 9, about $55.1 million to $25.8 million. In total, campaigns and groups from both parties combined to spend about $80.9 million on ads.  

Sen. Raphael Warnock leads all advertisers with about $26.5 million in ad spending, powered by his record-breaking fundraising, which included a haul of more than $50 million in the latest FEC reporting period. Meanwhile Georgia Honor, a group funded by top super PAC Senate Majority PAC, has spent an additional $21.3 million, combining with Warnock to give Democrats a prohibitive advantage on the air. 

On the GOP side, the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, has spent about $11.8 million on ads, while Herschel Walker's campaign has spent about $10.8 million. 

Neither the NRSC nor the DSCC has spent much on advertising in the race, though both party committees have made investments in ground games and field work. Only one other group has spent more than $1 million on ads, the Democratic PAC American Bridge, which has spent $3.6 million. 

The tone of the ads fueled by this huge spending has been dark and negative, as each campaign has leaned on personal attacks in an attempt to disqualify their opponents. 

Georgia Honor, the Democratic super PAC, has run ads reminding voters of the domestic abuse allegations against Walker, which he has discussed publicly.

In addition, Warnock’s campaign recently launched an ad that features several people reacting to clips of Walker on the campaign trail, delivering off-topic, meandering remarks on vampires versus werewolves, and complaining about “bad air” from China. “It is embarrassing. Let's call it what it is. It is embarrassing,” one viewer says.   

And Walker’s campaign aired a new TV spot last week that features clips from a police interview with Warnock’s ex-wife, who accused him of running over her foot with his car in March of 2020, though no charges were filed. “Find out who Reverend Warnock really is,” the ad’s narrator says.    

Meanwhile, a top ad from the Senate Leadership Fund features Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who ran ahead of Walker in the general election, winning reelection comfortably. Kemp touts Walker's candidacy, saying, "families are struggling because of Biden's inflation in Washington won't change unless we make them." He continues, "That's why I'm backing Herschel." 

Warnock and Walker also each launched a new campaign ad on Monday, making a final pitch to voters. 

In Warnock’s latest spot, he touts his father’s work ethic, tells voters he works for them, and asks, “Are you ready to do this one more time? Put your shoes on. If we fight together, if we stand together, we will win the future.” 

Walker’s new ad leans on recently re-elected Gov. Brian Kemp to make the case, featuring clips of Kemp at a campaign rally. “This is gonna be a turnout election. Who's more motivated? Is it them or us? That's right. And that's why it's time to retire, Raphael Warnock and send Herschel Walker to the United States Senate,” Kemp says in the ad. 

 

13 min ago

Walker gets help from Sen. John Kennedy and Tim Scott as he urges supporters to vote tomorrow

From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s lone public campaign event Sunday featured a lively crowd of supporters in Loganville, a diverse prayer lineup to kick things off — and two Republican Senators with a lot to say about Democrats. 

Walker didn’t stray from his usual stump speech, though he did encourage getting out to vote on Tuesday more than he typically does (this is, of course, expected on the final Sunday before the election). 

The event began with prayers in Creole, Spanish and Swahili from speakers with Ralph Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition. 

When Reed himself took the stage and asked the crowd how many people had already voted, nearly every person in the crowd raised their hand. 

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana fired up the supporters on the chilly afternoon with quips and puns meant to insult the Democrats— and former President Barack Obama as the main character in his speech.

“Now I understand the President Obama just came to town,” said Kennedy, “He didn’t come to talk about hope and change. He came to make fun of my friend, Herschel Walker.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who took the stage to wild cheers, amplifying the Walker campaign’s central message tying Sen. Raphael Warnock to President Joe Biden. 

“Why don’t we see Joe Biden in Georgia?” asked Scott, before tying Warnock to Biden by noting a familiar Walker campaign line, “Raphael Warnock voted with Biden 96% of the time. That’s not Georgia.”

“Remember this, January 5, 2021…we lost two seats in Georgia. The cost of one single seat in Georgia cost the American taxpayers $4 trillion,” exclaimed Scott, referring to the last runoff election where Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossof were elected. 

Meanwhile, Walker pushed for supporters to get their friends to the polls. 

“If you don’t have a friend, make a friend and get them out to vote,” said Walker. 

The Republican noted President Biden’s comments about campaigning for his opponent while on a trip to Massachusetts, as well. 

“Our President was in Massachusetts campaigning for Warnock…because of the way he votes, he probably thought he was from Massachusetts,” joked Walker, “They already have two senators, they don’t need no more!”

Loganville was the only public stop on Walker’s campaign schedule Sunday. He has five stops in five different cities on Monday, by far his most ambitious day of campaigning in weeks. 

16 min ago

We're one day away from the Georgia Senate runoff — here's what you need to know about the race

From CNN's Melissa Holzberg DePalo and Ethan Cohen

Georgia will host a Senate runoff election on Dec. 6 between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, a former football player.

Warnock and Walker first faced each other in the Nov. 8 general election, but neither of them received more than 50% of the vote, forcing a runoff election.

The candidates: This is Warnock’s fourth campaign in two years. He first ran in 2020 against appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler to finish former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. That race went to a runoff election in Jan. 2021 which Warnock won. Warnock and Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff’s wins gave Democrats control of the Senate in 2021.

Republican football player Herschel Walker easily won the GOP nomination earlier this year. While Donald Trump’s endorsement helped Walker secure the nomination, the former president did not campaign for the former football star in the runoff amid concerns a visit could turn off independents and suburban women, critical voting blocs in the state.

What votes looked like on Nov. 8: In the November general election, Warnock led with 49.4% of the vote and Walker had 48.5%. The libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver, carried 2.1% of the vote.

Poll and voting information: Any registered voter can vote by mail or vote early in person. Voters did not have to participate in the November general election to participate in the runoff election. Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET. The last day to vote early was Friday.

16 min ago

Georgia election official says he doesn't expect results in Senate runoff Tuesday

From CNN's Kaanita Iyer

A Georgia election official said Saturday the winner in Tuesday's runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Hershel Walker might not be known on election night after record early voter turnout.

"We're preparing for, you know, it being a very tight race," Georgia secretary of state’s chief operating officer Gabriel Sterling told CNN's Pamela Brown. "I anticipate we may not know on Tuesday night. It just, it really depends because it's up to the voters and they're, and they're showing up in droves."  

More than 1.8 million Georgians have voted so far, with about 300,000 people voting early each day last week — setting records for the largest single-day early voting turn out in state history. Early voting for the runoff ended on Friday.

"There's obviously a lot of enthusiasm," Sterling said. "Both Democrats and Republicans can point to the turnout models and say, 'that's good for us' so nobody knows what's going to happen." 

A CNN poll released Friday showed Warnock with a narrow lead over Walker. 