A Georgia election official said Saturday the winner in Tuesday's runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Hershel Walker might not be known on election night after record early voter turnout.
"We're preparing for, you know, it being a very tight race," Georgia secretary of state’s chief operating officer Gabriel Sterling told CNN's Pamela Brown. "I anticipate we may not know on Tuesday night. It just, it really depends because it's up to the voters and they're, and they're showing up in droves."
More than 1.8 million Georgians have voted so far, with about 300,000 people voting early each day last week — setting records for the largest single-day early voting turn out in state history. Early voting for the runoff ended on Friday.
"There's obviously a lot of enthusiasm," Sterling said. "Both Democrats and Republicans can point to the turnout models and say, 'that's good for us' so nobody knows what's going to happen."
A CNN poll released Friday showed Warnock with a narrow lead over Walker.