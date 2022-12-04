Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

World Cup 2022

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Georgia Senate runoff election

Live Updates

Final sprint to the Georgia Senate runoff election

By Andrew Menezes, Matt Reed and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 9:39 a.m. ET, December 4, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 min ago

Georgia election official says he doesn't expect results in Senate runoff Tuesday

From CNN's Kaanita Iyer

Voters cast their ballots in Columbus, Georgia, on November 28.
Voters cast their ballots in Columbus, Georgia, on November 28. (Cheney Orr/Reuters)

A Georgia election official said Saturday the winner in Tuesday's runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Hershel Walker might not be known on election night after record early voter turnout.

"We're preparing for, you know, it being a very tight race," Georgia secretary of state’s chief operating officer Gabriel Sterling told CNN's Pamela Brown. "I anticipate we may not know on Tuesday night. It just, it really depends because it's up to the voters and they're, and they're showing up in droves."  

More than 1.8 million Georgians have voted so far, with about 300,000 people voting early each day last week — setting records for the largest single-day early voting turn out in state history. Early voting for the runoff ended on Friday.

"There's obviously a lot of enthusiasm," Sterling said. "Both Democrats and Republicans can point to the turnout models and say, 'that's good for us' so nobody knows what's going to happen." 

A CNN poll released Friday showed Warnock with a narrow lead over Walker. 

1 min ago

Warnock attempts to turn out the Asian American vote ahead of Tuesday's runoff 

From CNN's Kaanita Iyer

Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during a rally hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund and Warnock for Georgia on Saturday, December 3, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during a rally hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund and Warnock for Georgia on Saturday, December 3, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

In a final push ahead of Tuesday's runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock joined the AAPI Victory Fund for a rally Saturday to target Asian American voters.  

Warnock was joined by fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, actor Daniel Dae Kim, singer Eric Nam and TV host Jeannie Mai Jenkins. 

CNN exit polls from the first round in November showed that a slightly larger share of White voters and smaller shares of Black, Asian and Latino voters cast their ballots in 2022 compared with Georgia’s previous three midterm elections and runoffs.  

At the rally, Warnock commented on the renewed and growing questions about GOP opponent Herschel Walker's residency. 

"Come Tuesday, we're going to send him running back to Texas," Warnock said. A CNN review of Walker's campaign speeches found that the Republican described himself in a speech in January as living in Texas. 

2 min ago

Analysis: Results from the latest CNN poll shows candidate quality still matters

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

Voters wait to cast their ballots for the Georgia Senate runoff on November 28, in Columbus, Georgia.
Voters wait to cast their ballots for the Georgia Senate runoff on November 28, in Columbus, Georgia. (Cheney Orr/Reuters)

Many Democrats might be wondering how the Georgia Senate runoff is even close. Republican Herschel Walker’s campaign has suffered through a number of scandals, yet he still only narrowly trails Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in our latest CNN/SSRS poll

It might lead some to offer the common refrain: “Nothing matters.” 

But the poll is an indication, in my mind, that candidate quality still matters when it comes to voter preferences. Walker would likely be ahead were it not for what voters see as his flaws as a candidate. 

For one thing, Walker is vastly underperforming the fundamentals baseline. President Joe Biden’s disapproval rating is 57% in Georgia, but Walker is at just 48% of the vote against 52% for Warnock, according to the CNN poll. 

Why this matters: Warnock has a 99-point lead among the 42% of voters who approve of Biden, but Walker only has a 67-point lead among those who disapprove of Biden.  

The reason Walker isn’t doing better among those who disapprove of Biden is simple: Voters who back Warnock while also disapproving of Biden simply don’t like Walker. His favorable rating among this group is a mere 5%. 

This looks a lot like a pre-runoff New York Times/Siena College poll. Although voters in that survey (like this one) slightly preferred Warnock, they also slightly preferred a Republican-controlled Senate.  

Indeed, voters in the CNN poll who said the candidates’ positions on the issues were more important than their character and integrity favored Walker by a 29-point margin. 

They were overwhelmed, however, by Warnock’s 49-point margin among those who said that character and integrity were more important.  

If Warnock ends up winning, it will be a sign that candidate quality still matters. That’s a lesson Republicans learned this year in a number of states, where Democratic candidates won despite Biden’s unpopularity.

2 min ago

Just days away from the Georgia Senate runoff — Here's everything you need to know about the race

From CNN's Melissa Holzberg DePalo and Ethan Cohen

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker. (Getty Images, Shutterstock)

Georgia will host a Senate runoff election, on Dec. 6, between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, a former football player.

Warnock and Walker first faced each other in the Nov. 8 general election, but neither of them received more than 50% of the vote, forcing a runoff election.

The candidates:

This is Warnock’s fourth campaign in two years. He first ran in 2020 against appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler to finish former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. That race went to a runoff election in Jan. 2021 which Warnock won. Warnock and Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff’s wins gave Democrats control of the Senate in 2021.

Republican football player Herschel Walker easily won the GOP nomination earlier this year. While Donald Trump’s endorsement helped Walker secure the nomination, the former president did not campaign for the former football star in the runoff amid concerns a visit could turn off independents and suburban women, critical voting blocs in the state.

What votes looked like on Nov. 8: In the November general election, Warnock led with 49.4% of the vote and Walker had 48.5%. The libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver, carried 2.1% of the vote.

Poll and voting information: Any registered voter can vote by mail or vote early in person. Voters did not have to participate in the November general election to participate in the runoff election. Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET. The last day to vote early was Friday.