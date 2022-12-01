Audio
By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Melissa Macaya and Séan Federico-OMurchu,
CNN

Updated 12:14 p.m. ET, December 1, 2022
1 min ago

Democrats double GOP ad spending in Georgia runoff race

From CNN's David Wright

Here's an updated look at ad spending totals in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff — including spending since Nov. 9, the day after the midterms, and future reservations through Dec. 6, the day of the runoff:

Total ad spending is up to more than $77 million, and Democrats have spent more than twice as much as Republicans, $52.9 million to $24.2 million. 

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, at $24.8 million, has spent more on advertising alone than all GOP advertisers combined, while Georgia Honor, funded by a top Democratic super PAC, has spent an additional $21.2 million on his behalf.

The top GOP advertiser is the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, which has spent about $11.6 million so far (the group had announced plans to spend $14 million total on the race). Republican candidate Herschel Walker, meanwhile, has spent about $9.7 million on advertising so far.

Warnock, who enjoyed a fundraising surge of over $50 million in the most recent FEC reporting period, has continued to pump out new advertisements, with 8 new spots so far this week. Yesterday, his campaign released a 60-second ad featuring former President Obama — who is set to campaign with Warnock in Georgia today — stumping for the incumbent Democrat. "You can trust leaders who are driven by something bigger than politics. That's why you need to re-elect my friend and your senator, Reverend Raphael Warnock," Obama says in the spot.

And in another new ad released by Warnock's campaign Thursday morning, the Georgia senator reminisces about his father's work ethic, saying, "The last few years have exhausted us all. But we're moving forward in ways big and small."

Walker and his GOP allies, meanwhile, have launched comparatively few new ads this week — one from Walker and one from Senate Leadership Fund. Walker's campaign aired a new TV spot Tuesday morning that features clips from a police interview with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife, who accused him of running over her foot with his car in March of 2020, though no charges were filed. “Find out who Reverend Warnock really is,” the ad’s narrator says. 

Meanwhile SLF's new spot features Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who ran ahead of Walker in the general election, winning reelection comfortably. Kemp touts Walker's candidacy, saying, "families are struggling because of Biden's inflation in Washington won't change unless we make them." He continues, "That's why I'm backing Herschel."

1 hr 3 min ago

More than 1.1 million votes cast in Georgia runoff so far

From CNN's Ethan Cohen

Residents wait in line to vote early outside a polling station on Tuesday, November 29, in Atlanta.
Residents wait in line to vote early outside a polling station on Tuesday, November 29, in Atlanta. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

More than 1.1 million votes have been cast in Georgia ahead of next week’s Senate runoff election, according to data from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

Early in-person voting in the state crossed the 1 million mark with more than 280,000 voters going to the polls on Wednesday.

Georgia has had several days this week with historically high early voting numbers, but overall, with only two more days of early in-person voting, the state is on pace to have far fewer pre-election voters than in the 2021 runoff, when more than 3.1 million Georgians voted by mail or in person before Election Day.

This runoff, with its compressed timeframe, has had far fewer days of early voting than either the 2021 runoff or last month’s general election.

1 hr 3 min ago

Why the Georgia runoff is key for Democrats — even though they already won control of the Senate

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. (Getty Images)

With just days to go before Georgia’s Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, heavy hitters and big dollars from both national parties are pouring into the state for a race that will determine the balance of power in the Democratic-controlled Senate next year.

If the Republican prevails, the parties will again split the Senate 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing a tie-breaking vote and Democrats the slightest possible advantage.

Democrats will control the chamber after the party’s incumbents held their ground and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman picked up a seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

But this is still a race full of consequences.

In the short term, a Warnock victory would deliver more power to Democrats as they seek a firmer grip on the procedural life of the Senate, which could help them confirm more Biden nominees in a more expeditious manner. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin would also lose some of his leverage, if Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a vote to spare, which could hold added significance given Manchin is facing reelection in 2024.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, spelled out the stakes on Monday.

“Having an evenly divided Senate means that you get equal representation on committees,” Thune said. “We’ve been successfully able to bottle up some bad nominees at the committee level. So (the Georgia race has) got real consequences.”

Thune also conceded that his party could use a morale boost after underperforming expectations in the midterms, despite narrowly gaining control of the House.

“It’d be nice to get a win on the books, and especially in a state like Georgia, where, frankly, we think we should be winning,” Thune said.

Beyond that, looking ahead to the next election in 2024, Republicans – already with a more favorable map than this year – would be better positioned to win back a majority, perhaps a significant one, if Walker can pad their numbers now.

2 hr 44 min ago

Trump won't appear in Georgia to campaign for Walker ahead of runoff

From CNN's Mike Warren and Kristen Holmes

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada, on October 8.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada, on October 8. (José Luis Villegas/Pool/AP/File)

Former President Donald Trump will not appear in Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker ahead to the state’s Dec. 6 runoff, a person close to the Republican Senate candidate told CNN, opting instead to phone in for a remote rally with supporters some day before the election.

Trump was Walker’s earliest and most enthusiastic supporter for the Senate nomination, and his backing effectively cleared the GOP field for the former Georgia Bulldog football star. Republican operatives, both in the state and nationwide, had expressed concerns that a visit from Trump — who earlier this month declared his candidacy for the White House in 2024 — would hurt Walker’s effort to defeat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock, a Democrat, won his seat in a runoff in 2021 following Trump’s loss in the presidential election in Georgia. Many Republicans blame Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election in Georgia for their defeat in the January 2021 runoffs. And Trump’s own political team decided that given his recent track record in Georgia, he wouldn’t travel there in the final days of the 2022 midterms.

Some Republican operatives in Georgia were hopeful that another potential White House hopeful, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, would make an appearance, but the person close to Walker said DeSantis is not going to campaign for him either. 

Other GOP operatives in Georgia told CNN they had raised the point that a visit from the popular Florida governor might prompt Trump to travel to the state as well. 

The New York Times first reported that Trump would not be in Georgia before the runoff.