More than 1.1 million votes cast in Georgia runoff so far
From CNN's Ethan Cohen
More than 1.1 million votes have been cast in Georgia ahead of next week’s Senate runoff election, according to data from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
Early in-person voting in the state crossed the 1 million mark with more than 280,000 voters going to the polls on Wednesday.
Georgia has had several days this week with historically high early voting numbers, but overall, with only two more days of early in-person voting, the state is on pace to have far fewer pre-election voters than in the 2021 runoff, when more than 3.1 million Georgians voted by mail or in person before Election Day.
This runoff, with its compressed timeframe, has had far fewer days of early voting than either the 2021 runoff or last month’s general election.
1 min ago
Woman alleges to Daily Beast that Herschel Walker was violent with her in 2005
From CNN's Kyle Blaine
An ex-girlfriend of Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, has come forward in The Daily Beast to allege that the former football star was violent and threatening toward her during an incident that took place in 2005.
Cheryl Parsa, a Dallas resident, told the news outlet she had a five-year relationship with Walker from 2004 to 2009. She alleges that in 2005, after she found Walker with another woman, he got angry, and, according to her account, placed his hands on her chest and neck and also swung his fist at her. She told The Daily Beast that she thought he was “going to beat me” and that she fled.
CNN has reached out to Parsa and Walker’s campaign for comment.
Parsa’s account, which she is making for the first time on the record, is just the latest in a string of past allegations made against Walker of violent and threatening behavior that have now resurfaced during his Senate campaign. Some of the allegations have been the basis for attack ads against Walker by Democrats.
CNN reported last year that a Texas woman had told police in 2002 that Walker had threatened and stalked her. Walker has also been accused by his ex-wife and another ex-girlfriend of making threats, and they told authorities that Walker had threatened to shoot them in the head. Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, told CNN in a 2008 interview that Walker had held a razor to her throat, and at one point, “he held [a] gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out.”
When faced with past allegations of violence, Walker’s campaign, and Walker himself, have often pointed to his public struggle with mental health. Walker has publicly discussed his diagnosis of dissociative identity disorder, which was previously known as multiple personality disorder.
The Daily Beast said it spoke to a person close to Parsa who said Parsa told the person about the incident at the time.
The Daily Beast said Parsa also provided a book-length manuscript detailing her relationship with Walker based on her contemporaneous notes and journal entries, along with cards, business plans, gifts and photos of her and Walker together to corroborate their romantic relationship. The outlet also said it spoke to four people close to Parsa who corroborated the relationship, one of whom the publication described as “one of Walker’s former romantic partners.”
Walker is facing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff on Tuesday. The race advanced to the runoff after neither candidate got more than 50% of the vote in the November general election.
1 hr 27 min ago
Why the Georgia runoff is key for Democrats — even though they already won control of the Senate
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
With just days to go before Georgia’s Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, heavy hitters and big dollars from both national parties are pouring into the state for a race that will determine the balance of power in the Democratic-controlled Senate next year.
If the Republican prevails, the parties will again split the Senate 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing a tie-breaking vote and Democrats the slightest possible advantage.
Democrats will control the chamber after the party’s incumbents held their ground and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman picked up a seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.
But this is still a race full of consequences.
In the short term, a Warnock victory would deliver more power to Democrats as they seek a firmer grip on the procedural life of the Senate, which could help them confirm more Biden nominees in a more expeditious manner. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin would also lose some of his leverage, if Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a vote to spare, which could hold added significance given Manchin is facing reelection in 2024.
Senate Minority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, spelled out the stakes on Monday.
“Having an evenly divided Senate means that you get equal representation on committees,” Thune said. “We’ve been successfully able to bottle up some bad nominees at the committee level. So (the Georgia race has) got real consequences.”
Thune also conceded that his party could use a morale boost after underperforming expectations in the midterms, despite narrowly gaining control of the House.
“It’d be nice to get a win on the books, and especially in a state like Georgia, where, frankly, we think we should be winning,” Thune said.
Beyond that, looking ahead to the next election in 2024, Republicans – already with a more favorable map than this year – would be better positioned to win back a majority, perhaps a significant one, if Walker can pad their numbers now.
3 hr 9 min ago
Trump won't appear in Georgia to campaign for Walker ahead of runoff
From CNN's Mike Warren and Kristen Holmes
Former President Donald Trump will not appear in Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker ahead to the state’s Dec. 6 runoff, a person close to the Republican Senate candidate told CNN, opting instead to phone in for a remote rally with supporters some day before the election.
Trump was Walker’s earliest and most enthusiastic supporter for the Senate nomination, and his backing effectively cleared the GOP field for the former Georgia Bulldog football star. Republican operatives, both in the state and nationwide, had expressed concerns that a visit from Trump — who earlier this month declared his candidacy for the White House in 2024 — would hurt Walker’s effort to defeat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Warnock, a Democrat, won his seat in a runoff in 2021 following Trump’s loss in the presidential election in Georgia. Many Republicans blame Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election in Georgia for their defeat in the January 2021 runoffs. And Trump’s own political team decided that given his recent track record in Georgia, he wouldn’t travel there in the final days of the 2022 midterms.
Some Republican operatives in Georgia were hopeful that another potential White House hopeful, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, would make an appearance, but the person close to Walker said DeSantis is not going to campaign for him either.
Other GOP operatives in Georgia told CNN they had raised the point that a visit from the popular Florida governor might prompt Trump to travel to the state as well.
The New York Times first reported that Trump would not be in Georgia before the runoff.