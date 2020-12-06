GPB PBS

In the first question of tonight’s debate, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler was asked if she stands by President Trump’s narrative that the election was rigged and if she supports his demand for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session to overturn the results.

Loeffler didn’t give an answer but said that “the President has every right to every legal recourse and that's what's taking place.”

She continued by saying, “the President was clear that Georgians need to come out and vote for David Perdue and myself because of what's in stake in this election.”

The reporter asking the question followed up asking her to clarify if she thinks the election was rigged. Again, Loeffler didn’t give a clear answer but instead said, “it's very clear that there were issues in this election.”

Later on in the debate, Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock told Loeffler that it is time to put claims of election fraud "behind us" and focus on the concerns of "ordinary people."

"Here we are several weeks after the election and Kelly Loeffler continues to cast doubt on an American democratic election. It's time to put this behind us and get focused on the concerns of ordinary people," Warnock said.

Remember: There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud. Biden won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the Peach State in nearly three decades.

Kemp certified the results of Biden's victory on November 20, following a statewide audit, which included a hand-count of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the election.