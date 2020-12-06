Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Georgia Senate runoff debate

By Melissa Macaya

Updated 7:40 p.m. ET, December 6, 2020
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

Warnock presses Loeffler on whether she believes Trump lost the election

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

GPB PBS
GPB PBS

Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock pressed Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler on whether or not she believe President Trump lost the election during tonight's debate.

"My question is actually pretty simple, yes or no, Sen. Loeffler: Did Donald Trump lose the presidential election?" Warnock asked.

Loeffeler declined to directly address the question.

"President Trump has every right to use every legal recourse available," Loeffler said, adding that she is pushing for a signature audit in the state.

See more:

3 min ago

Loeffler won't say if she stands by Trump's narrative that election was rigged

From CNN's Caroline Kenny, Kristen Holmes and Veronica Stracqualursi

GPB PBS
GPB PBS

In the first question of tonight’s debate, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler was asked if she stands by President Trump’s narrative that the election was rigged and if she supports his demand for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session to overturn the results.

Loeffler didn’t give an answer but said that “the President has every right to every legal recourse and that's what's taking place.”

She continued by saying, “the President was clear that Georgians need to come out and vote for David Perdue and myself because of what's in stake in this election.”

The reporter asking the question followed up asking her to clarify if she thinks the election was rigged. Again, Loeffler didn’t give a clear answer but instead said, “it's very clear that there were issues in this election.”

Later on in the debate, Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock told Loeffler that it is time to put claims of election fraud "behind us" and focus on the concerns of "ordinary people."

"Here we are several weeks after the election and Kelly Loeffler continues to cast doubt on an American democratic election. It's time to put this behind us and get focused on the concerns of ordinary people," Warnock said.

Remember: There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud. Biden won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the Peach State in nearly three decades.

Kemp certified the results of Biden's victory on November 20, following a statewide audit, which included a hand-count of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the election.

12 min ago

Loeffler repeatedly paints opponent as "radical liberal" who is "out of step with Georgia's values"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

GPB PBS
GPB PBS

Georgia's incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler began tonight's debate by repeatedly seeking to portray her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, as a radical who has little place in the Peach State's politics.

Just moments into the debate, Loeffler referred to the reverend as "radical liberal Raphael Warnock" and accused him of a number of statements and behaviors he has denied. 

"The Democrats want to fundamentally change America and the agent of change is my opponent, radical liberal Raphael Warnock," she said.

"That's not what Georgians need to get through this pandemic and get our economy going," she added. "I'm fighting for the American Dream every day."

Just moments later, she again called Warnock "radical" and said she was out to stop him.

"I cannot stand by and let Georgians not know who my opponent is, how radical his views are, and how he would fundamentally change our country," she said. "He's out of step with Georgia's values."

Watch the moment:

15 min ago

Warnock: I'm fighting for kids like me so they have access to the American Dream

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

GPB PBS
GPB PBS

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rafael Warnock in his opening remarks drew a contrast between his experience and the American Dream.

"We have to make sure that we center ordinary people in all the policy we do," Warnock said.

"Here's a kid who grew up in public housing. I'm running for the United States Senate against the wealthiest member of Congress. Only in America is that possible. And I'm fighting to make sure kids like me, whether they're growing up in public housing down in Savannah, Georgia, or rural disaffected communities in north Georgia that they have access to the American Dream that I believe so much in," Warnock said.

Warnock added that he's concerned that Washington is not focused on ordinary people.

"You can't tell the difference between Washington back rooms and corporate boardrooms. My opponent represents the worst of that kind of problem," he said.

Watch more:

37 min ago

The debate has begun

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

GPB PBS
GPB PBS

Georgia's incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, are debating now in Atlanta ahead of the key Jan. 5 runoff election. 

In this debate, the moderator will provide opening statements for the candidates, according to the Atlanta Press Club. The debate is divided into three rounds, with the first one involving each candidate being asked at least one question by a panelist.

In the second round, the candidates will be allowed to ask their opponents at least one question, with time for a rebuttal. The third round involves panelists taking turns asking a question to a candidate of their choice until time runs out.

The debate is streaming live here on CNNgo and on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android with a log-in to a cable provider.

44 min ago

The Georgia Senate debate is about to kick off. Here are key things to know.

From CNN's Devan Cole

GPB PBS
GPB PBS

With all eyes on Georgia's two runoff elections that will determine the balance of power in the Senate, two of the candidates are set to debate each other on Sunday evening that will give them an opportunity to present their case weeks before the contests take place.

Here's what you need to know about tonight's face-off:

  • Who is debating?: Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, have both accepted invitations from the Atlanta Press Club to participate in the debate at 7 p.m. ET tonight. While the other Republican candidate, incumbent Sen. David Perdue, declined his invitation to face-off against Democrat Jon Ossoff, his Democratic challenger accepted his invite and appeared next to an empty podium at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, per the debate's rules.
  • Who are the moderators?: The debate will be moderated by WAGA-TV/Fox5 anchor Russ Spencer, according to the Atlanta Press Club, which said Greg Bluestein, a political reporter with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and Lisa Rayam, a host and senior producer at WABE Radio, will be panelists.
  • What is the format of the debate? The moderator will provide opening statements for the candidates, according to the Atlanta Press Club. The debates will be divided into three rounds, with the first one involving each candidate being asked at least one question by a panelist. In the second round, the candidates will be allowed to ask their opponents at least one question, with time for a rebuttal. The third round involves panelists taking turns asking a question to a candidate of their choice until time runs out.
  • Where is the debate taking place? The debates will take place at Georgia Public Broadcasting's studios in Atlanta.
  • How many days until the runoff election?: There are 30 days between Sunday and the runoff elections, which take place on January 5.

50 min ago

Asian Americans have become a key part of the Georgia runoff strategy

From CNN's Caroline Kenny, Kyung Lah and Kimberly Berryman

The homeowner in Duluth, Georgia, opened her screen door and softly said, "I'm not good at English." The two volunteers, clutching clipboards and political fliers, were on the Korean woman's porch to talk about the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

"I speak some Korean," said Grace Pai, in Korean. "It's terrible," Pai added in broken Korean. Pai explained how she and her fellow volunteer, Syed Hussain, were canvassing houses for the Asian American Advocacy Fund to talk to Asian American voters for Democratic challengers in the runoffs.

"My mother immigrated to the US from Korea as a girl," explained Pai. The homeowner, delighted to hear her native language, explained to the canvassers how much affordable health care meant to her family.

Pai pressed the woman to send her absentee ballot in by mail for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

As Pai and Hussain left the woman's porch, the homeowner pumped her fist in the air, promising she would.

Conversations like these are key for volunteers who believe the only chance to flip the two Republican Senate seats in Georgia to the Democrats is through broad based coalitions, which includes Asian Americans.

In the state where President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump by just 12,284 votes in November, activists say there's little question the surge in Asian American voters helped flip the state in November.

They just have to reach them.

"There are so many people like that woman, Asian American voters who have never been asked about their political beliefs, who have never been asked why voting is important to them," Pai said. "I think this tailored outreach means a lot."

"It's counties like this, at least in my view, that gave Joe Biden that win," said Hussain, 21. The college student grew up in Gwinnett County, which has seen Korean immigrants drive the growth of Asian Americans in the Atlanta suburbs.

Across the entire Atlanta metro area, the Asian American and Pacific Islander electorate has grown significantly in recent years — mirroring the trend of the increasing and diversifying population across the state — specifically in and around the capital city of Atlanta.

While AAPIs are a small share of the electorate in Georgia, the number of Asian American voters grew seven times as much as other racial and ethnic groups combined.

49 min ago

Georgia Sen. Perdue was represented by an empty podium at Senate debate against opponent Ossoff

From CNN's Caroline Kenny 

GPB PBS
GPB PBS

Republican Sen. David Perdue did not accept the invitation of the Atlanta Press Club for tonight’s Senate debate against his opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff.

As a result, Perdue was represented on stage by an empty podium and Ossoff answered questions solo.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock meanwhile are set to debate tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Both accepted the invitation to debate each other on stage.

Ossoff was asked if he would be supportive of a new lockdown if public health officials recommended that it would help mitigate the virus.

Ossoff kicked off his response by saying that he would take his cues from the leadership of the Center for Disease Control, but quickly turned his response to calling out Perdue for his absence and his response to the pandemic.

He described Perdue as “arrogant” for not being at the debate to answer questions and “arrogant" for disregarding public health expertise.

Ossoff also repeatedly called out Perdue's stock trading – for which he has not been indicted for – at the start of the pandemic and said “he’s not here because he’s afraid he may incriminate himself in this debate.”

The Democratic challenger urged Perdue to release any evidence of being cleared, if he has it.

“He can’t defend the indefensible. He’s rubbing it in our noses that he’s been using his office to enrich himself and he’s been getting away with it,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff continued by saying that “The standard for our elected officials must be higher than merely evading prosecution.” 

1 hr 7 min ago

Loeffler and Warnock will face off soon in Georgia Senate debate ahead of crucial runoff election

From CNN's Clare Foran

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to her supporters during an Election Night party at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta In Buckhead on November 3, in Atlanta.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to her supporters during an Election Night party at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta In Buckhead on November 3, in Atlanta. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a debate tonight at 7 p.m. ET ahead of a pivotal runoff election next month.

An intense national spotlight is focused on the race and the stakes are high since its outcome, along with the result of a second Georgia runoff in January between GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate in the new Congress.

If either Republican incumbent holds onto their seat, the GOP will be poised to maintain its Senate majority. But if both Democrats win, it would bring the balance of power to 50-50 in the upper chamber with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris able to step in and cast tie breaking votes.

The two Senate races advanced to a January runoff after none of the candidates cleared a 50% vote threshold in November to win outright.

The Senate races have been overshadowed at times by Georgia's presidential election results, where President-elect Joe Biden turned the state blue for the first time in 28 years. Trump has blamelessly alleged voter fraud in the state and attacked statewide officials including Republicans Gov. Brian Kemp and secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

On Saturday night: Trump stumped for Loeffler and Perdue at a Valdosta, Georgia, rally, but once again falsely claimed he won the state and warned without evidence that the runoffs in January could be rigged. CNN has previously reported that Republicans were concerned that Trump could depress turnout among his base if he continued to rail against Georgia's election system.

At one point, Trump welcomed Loeffler and Perdue to the stage for very brief remarks at the rally, but both senators were immediately interrupted with chants of "Stop the Steal" and "Fight for Trump."

Read more here.