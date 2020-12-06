GPB PBS

Republican Sen. David Perdue did not accept the invitation of the Atlanta Press Club for tonight’s Senate debate against his opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff.

As a result, Perdue was represented on stage by an empty podium and Ossoff answered questions solo.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock meanwhile are set to debate tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Both accepted the invitation to debate each other on stage.

Ossoff was asked if he would be supportive of a new lockdown if public health officials recommended that it would help mitigate the virus.

Ossoff kicked off his response by saying that he would take his cues from the leadership of the Center for Disease Control, but quickly turned his response to calling out Perdue for his absence and his response to the pandemic.

He described Purdue as “arrogant” for not being at the debate to answer questions and “arrogant" for disregarding public health expertise.

Ossoff also repeatedly called out Purdue's stock trading – for which he has not been indicted for – at the start of the pandemic and said “he’s not here because he’s afraid he may incriminate himself in this debate.”

The Democratic challenger urged Perdue to release any evidence of being cleared, if he has it.

“He can’t defend the indefensible. He’s rubbing it in our noses that he’s been using his office to enrich himself and he’s been getting away with it,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff continued by saying that “The standard for our elected officials must be higher than merely evading prosecution.”