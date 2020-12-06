Loeffler and Warnock will face off soon in Georgia Senate debate ahead of crucial runoff election

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to her supporters during an Election Night party at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta In Buckhead on November 3, in Atlanta. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a debate tonight at 7 p.m. ET ahead of a pivotal runoff election next month.

An intense national spotlight is focused on the race and the stakes are high since its outcome, along with the result of a second Georgia runoff in January between GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate in the new Congress.

If either Republican incumbent holds onto their seat, the GOP will be poised to maintain its Senate majority. But if both Democrats win, it would bring the balance of power to 50-50 in the upper chamber with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris able to step in and cast tie breaking votes.

The two Senate races advanced to a January runoff after none of the candidates cleared a 50% vote threshold in November to win outright.

The Senate races have been overshadowed at times by Georgia's presidential election results, where President-elect Joe Biden turned the state blue for the first time in 28 years. Trump has blamelessly alleged voter fraud in the state and attacked statewide officials including Republicans Gov. Brian Kemp and secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

On Saturday night: Trump stumped for Loeffler and Perdue at a Valdosta, Georgia, rally, but once again falsely claimed he won the state and warned without evidence that the runoffs in January could be rigged. CNN has previously reported that Republicans were concerned that Trump could depress turnout among his base if he continued to rail against Georgia's election system.

At one point, Trump welcomed Loeffler and Perdue to the stage for very brief remarks at the rally, but both senators were immediately interrupted with chants of "Stop the Steal" and "Fight for Trump."

