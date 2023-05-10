Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Markets latest

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

George Santos faces charges

Live Updates

George Santos charged in federal probe

By Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:42 a.m. ET, May 10, 2023
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
33 min ago

These are some of the things Santos has been accused of

From CNN's Mark Morales, Evan Perez and Gregory Krieg

Rep. George Santos, the freshman congressman who was elected last year to represent a district that includes parts of Long Island and Queens, has been under investigation in multiple jurisdictions and by the House Ethics Committee.

During his brief time in office, Santos has been accused of:

  • Breaking campaign finance laws
  • Violating federal conflict of interest laws
  • Stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran’s dying dog
  • Masterminding a credit card fraud scheme
  • Lying about where he went to school and worked

The cracks in Santos’ façade first made national headlines in late December 2022, when The New York Times published a long investigation that questioned large chunks of the personal story he sold to voters during the campaign. What followed, though, was often stranger than fiction: a seemingly endless string of new revelations ranging from allegations he stole a dog from an Amish dairy farmer to his own past claims — all false — of playing high-level college volleyball.

As the stories piled up, former friends and associated of Santos began to come forward and share stories claiming he had ripped them off or misled them about his financial and professional situation. A former roommate of the congressman told CNN earlier this year that Santos showed signs of “delusions of grandeur” during their time living together.

Santos has admitted to making some misleading claims about his education and financial status, but continues to deny the more serious allegations.

During his victorious campaign last year, Santos ran according to the Republican midterm playbook, hammering his Democratic opponent over crime and inflation. The message resonated in the New York suburbs, where GOP candidates flipped four seats on their way to winning a narrow House majority.

But as Santos’ past came under closer scrutiny, he increasingly dug in.

He played up his support for former President Donald Trump and once claimed that Democrats were “trying to ban toilet paper.”

22 min ago

Federal prosecutors file criminal charges against Rep. George Santos

From CNN's Mark Morales, Evan Perez and Gregory Krieg

Rep. George Santos is seen in January 31 in Washington, DC.
Rep. George Santos is seen in January 31 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Santos is expected to appear soon in federal court in New York’s eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal.

The exact nature of the charges wasn't immediately known, but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.

The congressman’s attorney declined to comment. Spokespeople for the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office, the Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for Santos, Naysa Woomer, would not respond to shouted questions from reporters Tuesday afternoon and abruptly departed the congressman’s DC office when asked about the federal charges against him.

Prior to her departure from the office, CNN witnessed three staffers for Santos abruptly depart with their bags. They wouldn’t talk when pressed for comment.