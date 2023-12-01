Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

Santos expulsion vote

Live Updates

Rep. George Santos faces expulsion vote in Congress

By Aditi Sangal and Shania Shelton, CNN

Updated 9:32 a.m. ET, December 1, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

Here's what to expect around the House vote to expel Santos — and next steps if he's ousted 

From CNN's Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson

The House is expected to vote Friday morning on a motion that would expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos from the chamber.

Expulsion is the most severe form of punishment for a lawmaker in the House, and only five members have ever been expelled from the chamber. It requires a two-thirds majority vote to succeed – a high bar to clear.

The process: Members debated the resolution on the floor on Thursday, and they are expected to move straight to the vote Friday, likely in the morning. An expulsion vote is not like a censure in that the member is not admonished by the chamber or shamed as they are with censure. 

What is next: According to a former House parliamentarian, an expulsion is administratively handled the same way as a vacancy, including death or resignation. The House clerk assumes control of the office and makes decisions on behalf of that office. They will decide how Santos’ office is cleared out, among other steps. His district office remains intact for constituent needs. 

However, unlike previous modern day expulsions – Michael Myers in 1980 and Jim Traficant in 2002 – Santos has not been convicted of a felony. House Rules stipulate that “a former member…shall not be entitled to the privilege of admission to the Hall of the House and rooms leading thereto if such individual…has been convicted by a court of record for the commission of a crime in relation to that individual’s election to, or service to, the House.” Until there is a conviction, Santos retains the privileges as a now-former member of Congress. That includes access to the House floor, dining room, gym and cloakroom but not security.

The expulsion resolution could have stripped Santos of those privileges ahead of his conviction, but there is no clause in the motion to do that. Both Traficant’s and Myers' privileges were stripped immediately following the expulsion vote because they had previously been convicted of their crimes. 

But that also could change: The House makes rules changes all the time regarding privileges for former members. Privileges were stripped for former members during Covid-19, and floor privileges are usually restricted for former members for the State of the Union address. Should Santos 1) be expelled; and 2) continue to exercise the privileges as a former member, we expect that a rules change would come to address that issue. 

Remember: Apart from the Ethics Committee investigation, Santos has also pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports.

The math: Reminder, it takes two-thirds majority for the expulsion resolution to succeed, 290. Assuming all Democrats support it, would need around 77 Republicans to join. 24 Republicans already supported it last time. So 53 new Republicans need to sign on; 20 already have.

What happens in New York: The House clerk will inform the governor of New York that there is now a vacancy in the third district of New York. It is then up to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to schedule a special election to replace him. New York State law stipulates that the governor make a proclamation of a special election within ten days, with an election occurring “not less than seventy nor more than eighty days” following the proclamation. 

There is some fungibility, however. Following the resignation of Rep. Tom Reed, neither the 10 day nor the 70-80 day parameters were followed in scheduling a special election. Additionally, the House – and New York – are expecting a second House vacancy with the upcoming resignation of Rep. Brian Higgins, who announced he would step down in February, and Hochul could opt to pair those special elections at the same time.

13 min ago

Analysis: After deception and drama, George Santos faces potential expulsion from Congress

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Rep. George Santos talks to reporters outside the US Capitol on November 30, in Washington, DC.
Rep. George Santos talks to reporters outside the US Capitol on November 30, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York Republican Rep. George Santos’ short and dazzling political career may come to an end on Friday as a supermajority of his colleagues prepares to execute a maneuver as rare as the man they’re poised to evict from the House.

No less than two-thirds of the chamber is expected to vote for a resolution from Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest, a fellow Republican from Mississippi, that would make Santos only the third person to be booted from Congress since the Civil War – a dishonorable distinction previously reserved for convicted felons.

Santos is not one – at least, not yet. He’s been charged with a litany of wrongdoing, from fraud and money laundering to theft and stealing donors’ identities. His list of offenses, some alleged and others confirmed (often by him), runs much longer and places him comfortably among the foremost rogues and reprobates to make a cameo on America’s nearly 250-year-old political scene.

In less sweeping terms, Santos’ many transgressions are sure to endanger the GOP House majority, already thin and about to look downright bony after his number is taken off the board.

The 56-page ethics report that ultimately appears to have doomed Santos, who recently described himself as the “Mary Magdalene of United States Congress” and dared members to kick him out, does a thorough – and, befitting its subject – colorful job ticking off his “constant series of lies,” misrepresentations and, most seriously, fraudulent spending.

The authors of the subcommittee’s submission, in perhaps their most admirable achievement, summarized Santos’ grand political deception in a single sentence.

“Santos’ congressional campaigns were built around his backstory as a successful man of means,” they wrote, “a grandson of Holocaust survivors and graduate from Baruch College with a Master’s in Business Administration from New York University, who went on to work at Citi Group and Goldman Sachs, owned multiple properties, and was the beneficiary of a family trust worth millions of dollars left by his mother, who passed years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks as a result of long-term health effects related to being at one of the towers.”

Read more of Krieg's analysis on Rep. George Santos as he faces potential expulsion from the House.

16 min ago

Rep. George Santos says he’s not sure if he will be expelled

From CNN’s Haley Talbot

Rep. George Santos faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 30.
Rep. George Santos faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 30. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Republican Rep. George Santos said Friday morning that he is not sure if he will be expelled by his colleagues later in the day. 

“I don’t know, I don’t know… I don’t know. If I do, I’d play the lotto. If I knew the future, I would play the lotto," the New York lawmaker said.

When asked about his New York GOP colleagues calling him an embarrassment, he said, “You should look at their reputations and do some investigations. Especially on Long Island. You would find some interesting things out there.” 

11 min ago

Lawmakers set to vote to expel embattled Rep. Santos in wake of scathing ethics report

From CNN's Clare Foran and Haley Talbot

Rep. George Santos holds a press conference to address efforts to expel him from the House of Representatives, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 30.
Rep. George Santos holds a press conference to address efforts to expel him from the House of Representatives, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 30. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The House is expected to take up a high-stakes resolution on Friday to expel indicted Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress in the wake of a scathing ethics report on his conduct.

The New York congressman has survived prior attempts to oust him, but there has been growing momentum for this latest effort after the House Ethics Committee released a long-awaited report in November, which concluded that Santos “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”

A number of Republicans who previously did not support expulsion for Santos have said they will now vote to expel as a result of the ethics panel’s findings, though it is still unclear if there will be enough votes to oust the congressman.

Expulsion is the most severe form of punishment for a lawmaker in the House. It is exceedingly rare and requires a two-thirds majority vote to succeed – a high bar to clear. Only five House lawmakers have ever been expelled.

Santos announced that he would not seek reelection following the release of the ethics report, but he has refused to resign and has denounced the investigation as “a disgusting politicized smear.”

The New York Republican has separately pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports.

Santos has remained defiant as he faces the threat of expulsion, arguing that he is being bullied and that it would set a dangerous precedent if the House expels him since he has not been convicted in a court of law.

“If I leave, they win,” he said at a combative news conference Thursday when pressed on why he won’t resign. “This is bullying.”

If the expulsion resolution succeeds, it would bring an end to a scandal-plagued and tumultuous tenure on Capitol Hill for the freshman congressman. In addition to the legal issues he faces, Santos has sparked shock and controversy on Capitol Hill over revelations that he fabricated large parts of his life story, including significant elements of his resume and biography.

Read more about the resolution to expel Rep. Santos here.