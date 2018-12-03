Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney remembered George H.W. Bush's love for his family and surroundings in his eulogy today.

Mulroney recalled a private conversation with Bush on a Labor Day weekend at Walker's Point in Maine in 2001. During the conversation, he said Bush was overcome with emotion as Mulroney reflected on their lives over the years.

He took notes of the moment. Here's what he remembers:

"I told George how I thought his mood had shifted over the last eight years from a series of frustrations and moments of despondency in 1993 to the high enthusiasm that I felt at the Houston launch of the presidential library, and George W.'s election as governor in November of that year, to the delight following Jeb's election in 1998, followed by their great pride and pleasure with George W.'s election to the presidency. And perhaps most importantly to the serenity we found today in both Barbara and George. They are truly at peace with themselves, joyous in what they and the children have achieved, gratified by the goodness that god has bestowed upon them all, and genuinely content with the thrill and promise of each passing day."

After listening to Mulroney, Bush told him, "Brian, you've got us pegged just right." He then led Mulroney to a plaque on the property that read: "CAVU."

Mulroney said Bush then told him, "Brian, this stands for ceiling and visibility unlimited when I was a terrified 18- to 19-year-old pilot in the Pacific, those, those were the words we hoped to hear before takeoff. It meant perfect flying. And that's the way I feel about our life today, CAVU. Everything is perfect. Barbara and I could not have asked for better lives. We are truly happy and truly at peace."

Watch: Former Canadian Prime Minister on Bush's place in history