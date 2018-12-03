The nation honors President George H.W. BushBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Amanda Wills and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Bush's friend explains why his epitaph only needs a single letter
Former Sen. Alan Simpson, a friend of George H.W. Bush, said the former president's tombstone only needs a single letter.
"His epitaph, perhaps just a single letter: The letter 'L' for loyalty," Simpson said in his eulogy for Bush. "It coursed through his blood. Loyalty to his country, loyalty to his family, loyalty to his friends, loyalty to the institutions of government."
Simpson called Bush "the most decent and honorable person" he ever met.
"None of us were ready for this day. We mourn his loss from our own lives and what he was to each of us," he said.
Former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney recalls a touching moment with Bush at Walker's Point
Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney remembered George H.W. Bush's love for his family and surroundings in his eulogy today.
Mulroney recalled a private conversation with Bush on a Labor Day weekend at Walker's Point in Maine in 2001. During the conversation, he said Bush was overcome with emotion as Mulroney reflected on their lives over the years.
He took notes of the moment. Here's what he remembers:
"I told George how I thought his mood had shifted over the last eight years from a series of frustrations and moments of despondency in 1993 to the high enthusiasm that I felt at the Houston launch of the presidential library, and George W.'s election as governor in November of that year, to the delight following Jeb's election in 1998, followed by their great pride and pleasure with George W.'s election to the presidency. And perhaps most importantly to the serenity we found today in both Barbara and George. They are truly at peace with themselves, joyous in what they and the children have achieved, gratified by the goodness that god has bestowed upon them all, and genuinely content with the thrill and promise of each passing day."
After listening to Mulroney, Bush told him, "Brian, you've got us pegged just right." He then led Mulroney to a plaque on the property that read: "CAVU."
Mulroney said Bush then told him, "Brian, this stands for ceiling and visibility unlimited when I was a terrified 18- to 19-year-old pilot in the Pacific, those, those were the words we hoped to hear before takeoff. It meant perfect flying. And that's the way I feel about our life today, CAVU. Everything is perfect. Barbara and I could not have asked for better lives. We are truly happy and truly at peace."
Presidential historian on Bush's life code: "Try hard. Forgive. Stay the course."
Presidential historian Jon Meacham just gave his tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, telling the assembled family, friends and dignitaries of Bush's life code:
Meacham called it "the most American of creeds."
Bush, Meacham said, had a lasting impact.
He "made our lives and the lives of nations freer, better, warmer and nobler. That was his mission. That was his heart beat. And if we listen closely enough, we can hear that heartbeat even now, for it's the heartbeat of a lion, a lion who not only led us, but who loved us."
George W. Bush passed something to Michelle Obama, just like at John McCain's funeral
Before the funeral for former President George H.W Bush began, his son George W. Bush was spotted handing former first lady Michelle Obama a small item.
We're not exactly sure what was exchanged — perhaps a piece of candy or a cough drop — but the moment was reminiscent of one they shared at the late Sen. John McCain's funeral earlier this year. Their smiles suggest the Obamas appeared to recognize the nod.
During that September service, Bush was spotted handing a cough drop to the former first lady, who softly thanked him.
The former first lady and the 43rd president are often photographed together during formal events. When Obama embraced Bush at the opening ceremony for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2016, the photo of their warm interaction went viral.
This bishop also spoke at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding
Michael Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, just spoke as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrived at the Washington National Cathedral.
If he looks familiar, it's because he also spoke at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in may. He gave an passionate address that quoted Martin Luther King Jr.
Trump takes his seat in row with former presidents
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have arrived at the Washington National Cathedral for former President George H.W. Bush's funeral. They're sitting next to former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, who greeted them with handshakes when they arrived.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are also in the row. They did not acknowledge the President.
Former President Jimmy Carter is also seated nearby.
There will be a tribute flight over Bush's final resting place later today
The 89th Airlift Wing will conduct a tribute flight over President George H.W. Bush's final resting place in College Station, Texas, at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.
"When the President of the United States is onboard the VC-25A, it is commonly referred to as 'Air Force One.' For the mission supporting the State Funeral, the aircraft call sign is Special Airlift Mission 41, in honor of the former President of the United States," the Joint Base Andrews-based unit said in a statement.
Bush's body is set to arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, by Wednesday evening, where it will lie in repose from 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. central time the following day.
Chelsea Clinton and Mike Pence greet each other at National Cathedral
Vice President Mike Pence just greeted former first daughter Chelsea Clinton at the Washington National Cathedral ahead of former President George H.W. Bush's funeral.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama was seen speaking to Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy.
All four former presidents — Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter — are expected to attend the funeral.
Trump will come face-to-face with all 4 living former US presidents today
From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jeff Zeleny
In the cavernous sanctuary of the National Cathedral on Wednesday, President Trump will come face-to-face for the first time with his four living predecessors, an encounter occasioned only by a loss to the most exclusive club in American politics -- indeed, in the world.
Trump's election, which came after he demeaned and humiliated the family members of three ex-presidents and made racist insinuations about his predecessor, has shaken the traditional fraternity of past and current commanders in chief.
He has, until now, avoided any encounters with the collected group, and hasn't spoken at all with three of them. He has neither consulted them on issues nor avoided overt criticism of their presidencies, breaking tradition on matters large and small.
For the time he is inside the Cathedral on Wednesday morning, those hurtful slights are likely to remain unmentioned. But few believe the death of President George H.W. Bush will lead to new camaraderie between Trump and the men who served before him.
The presidents club, by nature, is complicated by past rivalries and future legacies. Yet regardless of party, the members -- so far, all men -- are bound by their singular experience of serving in the Oval Office.
It's impossible to know, at this stage of his presidency, what Trump's ultimate role in the club will be. But he enters the group carrying a long record of dismissive, vitriolic criticism extending well beyond partisan politics.
