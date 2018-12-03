The nation honors President George H.W. BushBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Bush's casket leaves funeral home carried by his Secret Service detail
Former President George H.W. Bush's casket was just taken out of the Houston funeral home, carried by members of his Secret Service detail.
It will now be escorted to an air field for Bush's trip home to Washington.
CNN's Jamie Gangel just explained the Secret Service agents' intimate role:
The reason those Secret Service were there today is because he had an extraordinary relationship with them. Every president has an important relationship with their Secret Service, but this was a very personal one. They loved him. He would go to great lengths to make their lives easy. He never went out on Thanksgiving or Christmas so that as many of them as possible could be with their families. When he went to the Vatican, he would make sure that Secret Service agents who were Roman Catholic would be in his close tight detail so that they could meet the Pope. So he very much wanted to honor his Secret Service detail.
His detail will stay with him, in fact, until he is interred. Watch the solemn moment:
President George W. Bush among those who will eulogize his father, George H.W. Bush
From CNN’s Jamie Gangel
At least four people will deliver eulogies Wednesday for former President George H.W. Bush at the funeral service at the National Cathedral, according to sources familiar with the planning. They are:
- President George W. Bush, one of Bush's sons
- Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney
- Former Sen. Allan Simpson
- Presidential historian Jon Meacham
On Thursday, at a service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, the eulogists will be:
- Bush's grandson George P. Bush
- Former Secretary of State James Baker.
So where is President Trump? Trump will pay a condolence call to the Bush family on Tuesday at Blair House according to the same sources.
Trump will not be speaking at the state funeral on Wednesday at the National Cathedral. The plans were all put into place before Trump was elected. In past state events like this, a president is invited to speak but, the Bush family has another president in the family who will fill that role.
George H.W. Bush to be honored over 4 days in Texas and DC
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Sophie Tatum
The official schedule of memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday at the age of 94, includes two funerals and ceremonies in both Washington, DC and Texas.
Here's what we're expecting — we'll cover all of this here.
- Monday: President Bush will arrive at the US Capitol at 4:45 p.m. ET. He'll lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning.
- Tuesday: The public can pay their respects all day to the 41st president.
- Wednesday: Family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, for an 11 a.m. ET memorial service. Afterward, he'll be taken back to Texas, and he'll lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston,
- Thursday: A second memorial service for Bush will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. Bush will then be taken to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest.