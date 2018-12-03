Former President George H.W. Bush's casket was just taken out of the Houston funeral home, carried by members of his Secret Service detail.

It will now be escorted to an air field for Bush's trip home to Washington.

CNN's Jamie Gangel just explained the Secret Service agents' intimate role:

The reason those Secret Service were there today is because he had an extraordinary relationship with them. Every president has an important relationship with their Secret Service, but this was a very personal one. They loved him. He would go to great lengths to make their lives easy. He never went out on Thanksgiving or Christmas so that as many of them as possible could be with their families. When he went to the Vatican, he would make sure that Secret Service agents who were Roman Catholic would be in his close tight detail so that they could meet the Pope. So he very much wanted to honor his Secret Service detail.

His detail will stay with him, in fact, until he is interred. Watch the solemn moment: