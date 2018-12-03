Bush family pays their respects and greets visitors at the US Capitol

CNN's Kaylee Hartung's reporting and personal life collided in an unexpected way -- a letter from George H.W. Bush to her late father.

In the wake of Bush's passing, countless stories have emerged of treasured letters sent by the former President and the lasting impact his words have had on the recipients.

She heard some of the stories of his famed letters, and told a few anecdotes on air. Hartung knew of Bush's penchant to pen such letters, but she didn't really remember why she knew that. But a text message from her mother, Julie, while she was between liveshots brought it all back. Her dad had received a letter too.

He received the letter after he performed in New Orleans with George H.W. Bush in the crowd in August 1988.

Written on White House stationary, the April 1989 letter was accompanied by a signed picture of Bush in his bomber jacket.

The President wrote:

"When you fly these planes, you put on an exhilarating show and you provide a powerful reminder of the tremendous sacrifices so many men made to keep America free and of the duty we each have to ensure those sacrifices were not in vain. That's a worthy achievement indeed, and you can take great pride in your efforts."

