The photo of George H.W. Bush that Paul Ryan will never forget

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan praised former President George H.W. Bush as "a great leader and a good man."

Bush's 1988 presidential campaign was the first Ryan had ever been involved in, he said.

"He was the first president I had the chance to vote for. And he was the first president to teach me and many of us that in a democracy, sometimes you fall short. And that how you handle that — that is just as important as how you win," Ryan said, speaking after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Bush was not only a good leader, but a good father and husband, demonstrating "the finest qualities of our nation and of humankind," Ryan said.

"He reached the heights of power with uncommon humility. He made monumental contributions to freedom with a fundamental decency that resonates across generations. No one better harmonized the joy of life and the duty of life... God bless the 41st president of the United States," he said.

Hear the opening of Ryan's speech: