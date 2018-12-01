When family and friends were notified of former President George H.W. Bush’s death late Friday evening, the code word “CAVU” was used, an acronym familiar to pilots that he lived his life by.

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed this word on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” early Saturday, explaining that it stands for “ceiling and visibility unlimited.”

Gangel said Bush had a plaque in his office with the word. “He always felt it represented his life,” said Gangel. “The sky was the limit, and he had everything.”

In a 2006 interview with CNN’s Larry King on “Larry King Live,” the late President Bush read part of a letter he wrote his five children before the start of the Gulf War, in which he discusses the phrase.

“CAVU was the kind of weather we navy pilots wanted when we were to fly off our carrier in the Pacific. We had little navigational instrumentation so we wanted to CAVU, ceiling and visibility unlimited,” said Bush, “and because of the five of you whose hugs I can still feel, whose own lives made me so proud, I can confidently tell my guardian angel that my life is CAVU and it will be that way until I die. All because of you.”