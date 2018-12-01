Live Updates
Remembering George H.W. Bush
Updated less than 1 min ago11:47 a.m. ET, December 1, 2018
White House says Trump will attend George H.W. Bush's funeral in DC
Press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral in Washington, DC.
The President and First Lady were notified late last night of President George H.W. Bush’s passing. President Trump is scheduled to speak with President George W. Bush this morning and offer his condolences on behalf of himself, the First Lady, and the entire country. A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors. The President will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the First Lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.”
George H.W. Bush dies at 94
The 41st President of the United States and patriarch of a political dynasty, George H.W. Bush died on Friday in Houston. He was 94 years old. Friends, world leaders and fellow politicians are now paying tribute to the man remembered as a World War II combat pilot, a Cold War politician, and a compassionate family man.