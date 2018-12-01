Bush to be memorialized in DC and Houston

While the full details continue to be worked out, here's what we know so far about the funeral arrangements for the 41st president.

An arrival ceremony involving both the House and Senate will be held at 5 p.m., ET, on Monday, Dec. 3, at the US Capitol, where Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. Members of the public can pay their respects beginning at 7:30 p.m., ET, on Monday evening, until 7 a.m., ET, on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Stock markets will also be closed Wednesday to honor the late President.

Bush will then be transported to the National Cathedral in northwest Washington, DC, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m., ET. The image you see above is the invitation to the memorial service.

Following the service, Bush will be transported to Houston, where a second memorial service is scheduled to take place on Thursday. Following that service, he will be taken via motorcade to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Barbara, who passed away earlier this year, and their daughter, Robin, who died from leukemia as a child.