Several people associated with President Joe Biden have been interviewed as part of the Justice Department's investigation into the discovery of classified documents from his time as vice president, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The group includes former aides from Biden’s time as vice president who may have been involved in packing and closing out his records and personal items and extends to some individuals who may have had knowledge how the documents discovered on Nov. 2 ended up inside Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Engagement, the people said.

Biden and his White House counsel’s office have pledged full cooperation for review being conducted by US Attorney John Lausch, and that has extended to the interviews that have been conducted, the people said.

The names of those interviewed remain unclear. It is possible more interviews may be conducted going forward, one of the people said, though it remains a fluid process.