Source: White House's misleading statements reinforced the need for a special counsel

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing on Thursday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to defend the administration’s response after the president's aides found Obama-era classified documents in Joe Biden’s home and former private office.

Pressed on why the administration did not disclose the discovery of the second batch of documents when addressing the initial documents earlier this week, Jean-Pierre said the administration waited until the Biden’s lawyers concluded a search prompted by the initial discovery.

“Look, as the lawyers said, we have been working closely with the Department of Justice and coordinating a search that was still ongoing to ensure any additional documents were in the proper possession of the government,” Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday. “After that search, after the search concluded last night, we released a statement disclosing the facts from that search, as you all know, this morning. This is all part of the Justice Department process, and you heard the attorney general speak to this today, so we are being very careful to be fully cooperative with the Department of Justice and providing details as appropriate as part of that process.”

In a follow-up question, she told CNN’s Phil Mattingly that the president’s lawyers have concluded their search for any additional classified material.

And she defended the administration’s decision to exclude any reference to the second batch of documents in addressing the initial batch earlier this week, even though some documents had already been discovered and referred to National Archives.

“We're trying to do this by the book – as I said yesterday, this was under review by the Department of Justice and the process is as such: when the when the president’s lawyers realized that the documents existed, that they were there, they reached out to the archives, they reached out to the Department of Justice – rightfully so, may I say, that is what you're supposed to do, as lawyers, that's what they did – and they have fully been cooperating with the Department of Justice,” she added.

In a subsequent exchange, Jean-Pierre declined to say if the president was confident that there are no more classified documents in additional locations.

“I can just refer you to what his team said — this search is complete, he is confident in this process, and I will leave it there,” she said.