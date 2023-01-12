Source: White House's misleading statements reinforced the need for a special counsel
From CNN's Evan Perez
Attorney General Merrick Garland decided to appoint a special counsel soon after receiving the recommendation last week from US Attorney John Lausch Jr. – and before Garland traveled to Mexico with President Joe Biden on Sunday night, sources tell CNN.
Lausch led the preliminary inquiry, and Justice Department officials say Garland based his decision on the facts that investigators presented him from that probe.
But one Justice official said the White House’s public statements earlier this week, offering an incomplete narrative about the classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president, reinforced the need for a special counsel.
The misleading statements created the impression that Biden’s team had something to hide, the official said.
3 hr 33 min ago
White House wasn’t given any heads up about special counsel, press secretary says
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House found out that Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed a special counsel when it was announced during a news conference this afternoon.
Jean-Pierre confirmed to reporters on Thursday that the White House was not given a heads up in advance of that announcement, but when asked about when President Joe Biden was made aware of the news, she was not specific.
Biden was attending former Defense Secretary Ash Carter’s funeral when Garland announced the special counsel, who will review the Obama-era classified documents found in the president’s Wilmington residence and in his former private office in Washington.
“We were not given a heads up and we learned from the press conference,” Jean-Pierre said in the briefing.
Pressed by a reporter who pointed out that Biden was attending a funeral when the news broke, she responded, “Look, he was at a funeral, to your point. Maybe one of his senior advisers may have told him. I actually don’t know specifically when he knew, but what I can say to you, he was, we were not given a heads up. That I can confirm.”
3 hr 50 min ago
White House press secretary attempts to defend administration's response on Biden classified documents
From CNN's DJ Judd
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to defend the administration’s response after the president's aides found Obama-era classified documents in Joe Biden’s home and former private office.
Pressed on why the administration did not disclose the discovery of the second batch of documents when addressing the initial documents earlier this week, Jean-Pierre said the administration waited until the Biden’s lawyers concluded a search prompted by the initial discovery.
“Look, as the lawyers said, we have been working closely with the Department of Justice and coordinating a search that was still ongoing to ensure any additional documents were in the proper possession of the government,” Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday. “After that search, after the search concluded last night, we released a statement disclosing the facts from that search, as you all know, this morning. This is all part of the Justice Department process, and you heard the attorney general speak to this today, so we are being very careful to be fully cooperative with the Department of Justice and providing details as appropriate as part of that process.”
In a follow-up question, she told CNN’s Phil Mattingly that the president’s lawyers have concluded their search for any additional classified material.
And she defended the administration’s decision to exclude any reference to the second batch of documents in addressing the initial batch earlier this week, even though some documents had already been discovered and referred to National Archives.
“We're trying to do this by the book – as I said yesterday, this was under review by the Department of Justice and the process is as such: when the when the president’s lawyers realized that the documents existed, that they were there, they reached out to the archives, they reached out to the Department of Justice – rightfully so, may I say, that is what you're supposed to do, as lawyers, that's what they did – and they have fully been cooperating with the Department of Justice,” she added.
In a subsequent exchange, Jean-Pierre declined to say if the president was confident that there are no more classified documents in additional locations.
“I can just refer you to what his team said — this search is complete, he is confident in this process, and I will leave it there,” she said.
4 hr 15 min ago
Inside a White House in the dark on Biden’s classified documents
From CNN's MJ Lee, Kevin Liptak and Jeremy Diamond
The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s private office in Washington, DC — and subsequently his home in Wilmington, Delaware — has cast a shadow over the White House in recent days.
Some of the president’s closest allies and senior officials have been left entirely in the dark on a political crisis enveloping the White House.
People inside and close to the White House have been watching with concern and trepidation since Monday — privately grousing that they felt they had no choice but to simply wait, like everyone else, to see what new information would surface.
In particular, Biden allies had been monitoring the Justice Department closely all week for signs the attorney general would appoint a special counsel. With Thursday’s announcement tapping Robert Hur to serve in that role, aides acknowledge that the coming weeks will present a new level of challenge to promote Biden's agenda in anticipation of an expected announcement he is seeking reelection.
The circle of advisers aware of the situation was kept extraordinarily tight in the two months between the discovery of the initial documents at Biden's Washington office and Monday night, when the matter emerged publicly for the first time.
Those kept informed included a few top White House advisers and Biden's personal attorneys, most of whom have long histories with the president, according to people familiar with the matter. There was not a broad discussion inside the White House of how to handle the matter after the initial discovery of documents or the weeks afterward.
That left many officials uncertain about whether additional disclosures were coming, and a certain degree of frustration at what seemed to be an information blackout.
All of this has also prompted a bunker mentality to set in inside the White House, with press aides answering questions with tightly-scripted referrals to the White House counsel's office.
Both special counsels are looking at document handling, but their appointments differ in several ways
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of another special counsel Thursday differs in several ways from the appointment of Jack Smith late last year — though they both are looking into the handling of classified records.
Special counsel Robert Hur has been tapped to look at document handling after Joe Biden left the vice presidency in 2017, and Smith into what happened when Donald Trump left the White House in 2020.
But Garland’s language about the reasons for the Biden special counsel investigation signaled it’s not currently as expansive as the one involving Trump.
Hur’s appointment order said he will look at matters including the "possible unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or other records" at Biden's private office in Washington, DC, and his Delaware residence.
The Trump investigation, in contrast, is both broader and more mature, with grand jury proceedings already underway.
Garland's appointment order for Smith pointed to that larger, ongoing investigation that’s looking at three possible crimes — the mishandling of information pertaining to the national defense, mishandling of federal records and obstruction of justice.
"Rob has a succinct and narrowly defined charge," said Ed O'Callaghan, a Trump-era senior Justice Department official.
O'Callaghan was among the small group overseeing the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in 2019.
"The gamuts of the appointments are much different," he said, noting that Smith also is overseeing an investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.
Garland also didn't mention the possibility of Biden running for reelection on Thursday. Instead, the attorney general said "extraordinary circumstances” led to Hur’s appointment, which he said "was in the public interest.”
In contrast, Trump announcing his candidacy for president in 2024 was a central piece of Garland's reasoning when he appointed Smith in November.
"Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting President’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," Garland said at the time.
4 hr 48 min ago
Democratic leaders mum on naming of special counsel in Biden case
From CNN's Manu Raju
House and Senate Democratic leaders have been quiet so far over Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to name a special counsel to probe President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.
A spokesperson for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries referred CNN to comments that he made at a Thursday morning news conference before the special counsel was named.
In those remarks, Jeffries said he has "full faith" in Biden and that he believes he's "done everything to take appropriate steps" to determine what happened.
Jeffries, yesterday, would not say if he thinks Congress should probe the matter, only telling CNN he has "full faith and confidence" in Biden.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not yet commented on the matter, and a spokesperson noted that Schumer similarly didn't immediately weigh in when the special counsel was named in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Schumer eventually weighed in on the Trump matter when he was asked by the media.
4 hr 56 min ago
GOP House Oversight chair says appointment of special counsel won't stop committee from probe into Biden docs
From CNN's Zachary Cohen
GOP Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday that the appointment of a special counsel will not stop his panel from investigating President Biden’s "mishandling of classified documents.”
“The National Archives and Records Administration, the White House, and the Department of Justice were aware of the classified documents stashed in a closet at the Penn Biden Center before the election, and now we’ve learned classified documents kept in President Biden’s garage were found in December,” Comer said in a statement.
“There are many questions about why the Biden Administration kept this matter a secret from the public, who had access to the office and the residence, and what information is contained in these classified documents. Republicans will push for transparency, accountability, and answers for the American people,” he added.
5 hr 35 min ago
Blinken "surprised" to learn about discovery of classified documents, State Department spokesperson says
From CNN's Michael Conte
Secretary of State Antony Blinken was “surprised” to learn of classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center, where Blinken previously worked, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
“Just as you heard from the president, the secretary was surprised to learn that there were any government records taken to that office,” Price said at a press briefing on Thursday.
Price said neither he nor Blinken would know if there were State Department documents among those files.
“Of course, that would not be anything I would know. It is not anything the secretary would know. As we've heard from the White House, it is not something that the president knows,” he said. “This is a matter that's being investigated, being looked at by the Department of Justice. We're going to let that proceed.”
He said that there are channels for the DOJ to speak to the State Department “on an investigative matter,” and those channels do not involve himself or “most people in this building.”
“If there is a need, there will be, as you would, expect full cooperation,” he said.
Price did not say if anyone from the State Department had yet spoken to the newly appointed special counsel Robert Hur.
6 hr 9 min ago
White House counsel confident that investigation will show documents were "inadvertently misplaced"
From CNN's MJ Lee
Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Biden, issued a statement following the appointment of a special counsel Rob Hur.
“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” he said.
Hur served in the Trump administration as the US attorney in Maryland.
Some context: The special counsel announcement significantly escalates the existing inquiry, which started as a review handled by the US attorney in Chicago. This also increases the potential legal exposure for Biden, his aides and lawyers who handled sensitive government materials from his time as vice president.